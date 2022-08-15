Read full article on original website
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Russian paratrooper says it was weeks before he realized that Russia hadn't been attacked and that he had actually invaded Ukraine
A former Russian paratrooper said he didn't understand why his unit invaded Ukraine. Pavel Filatyev told the Guardian that it took him weeks to realize Russia wasn't under attack. The Kremlin peddled a propaganda narrative that it started the Ukraine war to defend itself. A former Russian soldier who invaded...
Two More Baltic Countries Quit China-Led Forum Amid Ukraine War
Washington — Estonia and Latvia say they are pulling out of a decade-old mechanism established by China to deepen its influence in Europe, following their Baltic neighbor Lithuania, which left the group last year. Sixteen nations joined the China and Central and Eastern European Cooperation (China-CEEC) Forum when it...
Russia-Ukraine war: explosion reported in Crimea as UK says attacks behind Russian lines hitting logistics
UK Ministry of Defence say ‘increasingly frequent’ attacks behind the front line are also affecting air basing
Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war
Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
Zelenskyy Calls for UN to Secure Ukraine Nuclear Plant
“There are no objective obstacles to prevent the IAEA mission from reaching the Zaporizhzhia NPP,” Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday in his daily address, referring to the International Atomic Energy Agency by its initials. “Russia must immediately and unconditionally allow IAEA representatives to the plant,” he said. However,...
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine Seen Retreating in Its East
Despite hundreds of millions of dollars more in U.S. military aid, Ukraine is withdrawing forces from areas in the country’s east where Russian forces have all but encircled key cities. Yet many Ukrainians remain dug in, expecting the worst and hoping for the best.
‘Silicon Lifeline’: Report Reveals Western Technology Guiding Russia’s Weapons in Ukraine
TOKYO — Microelectronics produced in the United States and allied countries are crucial components of Russian weapons systems used in the Ukraine invasion, according to a report by Britain’s Royal United Services Institute. The RUSI report, Silicon Lifeline: Western Electronics as the Heart of Russia’s War Machine, says...
Volunteers in Ukraine Reuse Wreckage to Rebuild Homes
Teams of volunteers in Ukraine are helping to rebuild homes damaged during the Russian invasion that started in February. Shelling from artillery, aerial bombardment, and machine-gun fire wrecked many homes and buildings. But volunteers in some areas are using material taken from destroyed homes to rebuild ones needing repair. Maria...
VOA Interview: US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm
Washington — Almost a year ago, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm led a U.S. delegation to Kyiv to attend a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the independence of Ukraine. Almost six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, VOA Ukrainian Service's Iuliia Iarmolenko sat down with Granholm to discuss how the Russian war in Ukraine has affected European energy security, what the U.S. can do to help stabilize the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and what the future holds for U.S.-Ukraine cooperation in the energy sector.
US Moves to Bolster Mobility of Ukrainian Forces
Washington — The Ukrainian military's push to "hollow out" invading Russian forces and retake territory will soon get a boost in the form of a new $775 million security aid package from the United States. The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it was readying the package — the 19th from...
2 Russian Villages Evacuated After Fire at Munitions Depot
Kyiv, Ukraine — A fire at a munitions depot near the Russian village of Timonovo has led to the evacuation of two villages in Russia's Belgorod region on Ukraine’s northeastern border, an official said Friday. The blaze was the latest in a series of destructive incidents on Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine or inside Russia itself.
Swiss Prosecutors Asked to Probe Attack on Journalist in Ukraine
Geneva — A rights group has asked Switzerland to investigate an alleged attack on a Swiss photojournalist by Russian troops in Ukraine earlier this year, prosecutors confirmed Friday. Ukrainian NGO Truth Hounds has asked Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to probe an attack on Swiss freelance journalist...
France: Putin Has ‘Reconsidered’ His Demand for IAEA Inspectors
The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Puttin has “reconsidered” his original demand that International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors travel through Russia to the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear site in Ukraine, Europe’s largest nuclear facility. There is growing concern in Europe that...
Huge smoke cloud at Russia’s naval headquarters in Crimea after drone attack
A drone has hit Russia’s navy headquarters in Crimea, the latest in a string of setbacks for Moscow in the region.The attack is understood to have struck at the heart of the heavily fortified Black Sea fleet base in Sevastopol on Saturday morning. The drone was shot down, officials in the Russian-controlled area say, before it fell into the roof, causing a fire and huge plumes of smoke to billow out. Within hours, large traffic jams were reported on roads out of Sevastopol, which is the largest city on the Crimean peninsula and a key port and naval base.It...
British Lawmaker: Nuclear Accident Could Draw NATO Allies into War
Conservative British member of parliament Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the House of Commons Defense Select Committee, cautioned that any nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant could draw NATO into the war between Russia and Ukraine. “Let’s make it clear now: any deliberate damage causing potential radiation leak to a...
