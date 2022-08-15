Many of us tailor our home office spaces carefully to help us work comfortably and efficiently—I know I spent hours choosing my desk surface, rug, and other accoutrements. In this process, we often forget to take the same care of our computers. Your Mac is just as much of an “office space” as your physical office: It’s the portal via which you accomplish all of your work, so you should make the effort to configure and optimize it for productivity.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 HOURS AGO