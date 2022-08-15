ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast Company

8 tips, tricks, and tools to optimize productivity on your Mac

Many of us tailor our home office spaces carefully to help us work comfortably and efficiently—I know I spent hours choosing my desk surface, rug, and other accoutrements. In this process, we often forget to take the same care of our computers. Your Mac is just as much of an “office space” as your physical office: It’s the portal via which you accomplish all of your work, so you should make the effort to configure and optimize it for productivity.
Fast Company

Google’s search tweaks will help prioritize quality websites in results

Google announced Thursday a series of updates meant to better prioritize quality websites in search results, helping users find more reliable sources. The tweaks are part of the company’s long-term work in promoting quality content on Search, as some users complain that their results have become too degraded. “We...
Fast Company

How to evolve design thinking into design doing

Design is all about continuous learning and figuring out how different things can work together to solve a problem or create something of value. It’s a “1+1=3” process, and when you get it right, magic happens. My introduction to this process—which has since laid the foundation for...
Fast Company

A guide to live video marketing and commerce

Video commerce is changing the game for B2B and B2C brands, and marketers are taking notice. Think of these new selling strategies as virtual window displays—you know, the fun extravagant ones like Macy’s during the holidays. Just as in-person shopping experiences provide consumers insights into products, specials, and the vibe of a brand through store windows, video is becoming the new interactive display for online storefronts.
Fast Company

Cameo re-introduces live video calls in a bid to boost business

Cameo is ready to go live again. The platform that allows users to purchase personalized video messages from celebrities unveiled today Cameo Live, a new feature allowing 10-minute video calls for up to 10 fans. Cameo Live is an extension of Cameo’s past efforts to expand beyond pre-recorded videos. The...
Fast Company

The hidden physics behind engineering a perfect sandcastle

If you want to understand why some sandcastles are tall and have intricate structures while others are nearly shapeless lumps of sand, it helps to have a background in geotechnical engineering. As a geotechnical engineering educator myself, I use sandcastles in the classroom to explain how interactions of soil, water...
Fast Company

Quiet quitting: Why doing less at work could be good for you, and your employer

In many offices (not to mention on Zoom, Teams, and Slack), employees and managers alike are whispering about the Great Resignation. The UK saw a sharp rise in people quitting their jobs in 2021, and one fifth of UK workers still say they plan to resign in the next year in search of greater job satisfaction and better pay.
