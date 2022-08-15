Read full article on original website
8 tips, tricks, and tools to optimize productivity on your Mac
Many of us tailor our home office spaces carefully to help us work comfortably and efficiently—I know I spent hours choosing my desk surface, rug, and other accoutrements. In this process, we often forget to take the same care of our computers. Your Mac is just as much of an “office space” as your physical office: It’s the portal via which you accomplish all of your work, so you should make the effort to configure and optimize it for productivity.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
Google’s search tweaks will help prioritize quality websites in results
Google announced Thursday a series of updates meant to better prioritize quality websites in search results, helping users find more reliable sources. The tweaks are part of the company’s long-term work in promoting quality content on Search, as some users complain that their results have become too degraded. “We...
How to evolve design thinking into design doing
Design is all about continuous learning and figuring out how different things can work together to solve a problem or create something of value. It’s a “1+1=3” process, and when you get it right, magic happens. My introduction to this process—which has since laid the foundation for...
TikTok launches new suite of ad tools, including shopping videos, catalog listings, and live shopping
TikTok announced today the launch of video shopping ads, catalog listing ads, and live shopping ads—a trio of moves that show the platform is doubling down on its personalized, algorithm-driven commerce offerings. The ad-driven experience expands on TikTok’s debut last year of a suite of commerce tools and solutions...
A guide to live video marketing and commerce
Video commerce is changing the game for B2B and B2C brands, and marketers are taking notice. Think of these new selling strategies as virtual window displays—you know, the fun extravagant ones like Macy’s during the holidays. Just as in-person shopping experiences provide consumers insights into products, specials, and the vibe of a brand through store windows, video is becoming the new interactive display for online storefronts.
Cameo re-introduces live video calls in a bid to boost business
Cameo is ready to go live again. The platform that allows users to purchase personalized video messages from celebrities unveiled today Cameo Live, a new feature allowing 10-minute video calls for up to 10 fans. Cameo Live is an extension of Cameo’s past efforts to expand beyond pre-recorded videos. The...
The hidden physics behind engineering a perfect sandcastle
If you want to understand why some sandcastles are tall and have intricate structures while others are nearly shapeless lumps of sand, it helps to have a background in geotechnical engineering. As a geotechnical engineering educator myself, I use sandcastles in the classroom to explain how interactions of soil, water...
Quiet quitting: Why doing less at work could be good for you, and your employer
In many offices (not to mention on Zoom, Teams, and Slack), employees and managers alike are whispering about the Great Resignation. The UK saw a sharp rise in people quitting their jobs in 2021, and one fifth of UK workers still say they plan to resign in the next year in search of greater job satisfaction and better pay.
