LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) -- The counties selected for the Amendment 2 recount are wrapping up their tallies. Douglas County, which had approximately 47,000 total votes to go through, finished its count early Friday afternoon. The original count put the tally at 38,718 NO votes and 8,716 YES votes. After the...

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO