KCTV 5

Female designers, leads taking on KC Current stadium coming in 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Inside Henderson Engineers in Lenexa is a team of moms, wives and masterminds. More than half of them are behind the country’s first stadium being built specifically for a National Women’s Soccer League Team: The Kansas City Current. “It’s not uncommon for us...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City art teacher paints while paddling

Kansas City committee moves affordable housing ordinance forward, dozens of renters respond in outra. A KCMO committee is moving forward one of Mayor Quinton Lucas’ newly proposed affordable housing ordinances. but the vote was met with outrage. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The Phase III Expansion Facility at KU’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City mayor sues Missouri over police funding

Kansas City committee moves affordable housing ordinance forward, dozens of renters respond in outra. A KCMO committee is moving forward one of Mayor Quinton Lucas’ newly proposed affordable housing ordinances. but the vote was met with outrage. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Phase III Expansion Facility at KU’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Union Station unveils major Maya exhibit

East side home shot up in drive-by: “I’m just glad my grandchildren weren’t here”. Shots were fired into a house in Kansas City early Friday morning, with several bullet holes lodged in interior walls and in a couple's headboard. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Missouri State Highway...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Exhibit about Maya civilization opens at Union Station Friday

Female designers, leads taking on KC Current stadium coming in 2024. Inside Henderson Engineers in Lenexa is a team of moms, wives and masterminds. More than half of them are behind the country’s first stadium being built specifically for a National Women’s Soccer League Team. Updated: 7 hours...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas counties wrapping up Amendment 2 recount

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) -- The counties selected for the Amendment 2 recount are wrapping up their tallies. Douglas County, which had approximately 47,000 total votes to go through, finished its count early Friday afternoon. The original count put the tally at 38,718 NO votes and 8,716 YES votes. After the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Following vehicle theft, Mission police look for missing dog

Kansas City committee moves affordable housing ordinance forward, dozens of renters respond in outra. A KCMO committee is moving forward one of Mayor Quinton Lucas’ newly proposed affordable housing ordinances. but the vote was met with outrage. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The Phase III Expansion Facility at KU’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Gov. Kelly celebrates expansion facility at KU’s Innovation Park

Kansas City committee moves affordable housing ordinance forward, dozens of renters respond in outra. A KCMO committee is moving forward one of Mayor Quinton Lucas’ newly proposed affordable housing ordinances. but the vote was met with outrage. Updated: 4 hours ago. The state is trying to force the city...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

What’s Good: Mission Hills man shapes lawn in support of Ukraine

MAYA: The Great Jaguar Rises opens tomorrow at Union Station. The exhibit features more than 300 artifacts showcasing the culture and mystery of Maya civilization. Female designers, leads taking on KC Current stadium coming in 2024. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Inside Henderson Engineers in Lenexa is a team of...
MISSION HILLS, KS
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting at 35th, Wayne in Kasnas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An individual was shot in killed Friday night in Kansas City. The shooting happened at 35th and Wayne shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Friday. It’s Kansas City’s 105th homicide of 2022. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Move in day at UMKC begins new school year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a dip in enrollment numbers the last couple years, University of Missouri-Kansas City chancellor Mauli Agrawal told KCTV5 the university is finally headed in the right direction. “This is perhaps one of the most exciting days of the year for us,” said Agrawal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
TOPEKA, KS

