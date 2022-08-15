Read full article on original website
Great Barrington Road-Stream Crossing Management Plan available for review
Great Barrington – The Housatonic Valley Association (HVA), in partnership with the Town of Great Barrington, has produced a Road-Stream Crossing Management Plan that identifies the highest priority road-stream crossing replacement projects in Great Barrington. This document is a guide for how road infrastructure projects should be designed to...
Seven celebrated BIPOC interior designers to showcase their skills through market-rate apartments in the 1906 Pittsfield Firehouse through The Kaleidoscope Project
Pittsfield — Tanya Lewis arrived at the crumbling 1906 firehouse on Tyler Street with deep, pertinent experience under her proverbial belt: she has spent three decades working in under-resourced communities on issues of diversity and youth development. Plus she’s an interior designer. “If there was ever a project that gets me to use both sides of my brain and all my experiences, it would be here,” she said, exuding palpable passion for the mission of The Kaleidoscope Project—a venture aimed at showcasing the diverse talent within the design industry, amplifying BIPOC voices, and revealing the true colors present within our community through the creation of inclusive spaces that reflect a broad design narrative—one that has enabled Lewis and Denise Gordon, co-founders of Brooklyn’s Austin Gray Design Group, to bring their multifaceted passions and talents to a single space.
BHRSD Superintendent Peter Dillon looking forward to new school year
Great Barrington — The new academic year for students in the Berkshire Hills Regional School District will begin on Monday, August 29. The school district, which serves Great Barrington, Stockbridge, and West Stockbridge, comprises Muddy Brook Regional Elementary School, W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School, and Monument Mountain Regional High School.
Berkshire region real estate sales
8 Bieniek Avenue: Michael P. Cannava of Adams to Nathan G. Jette and David R. Jette, $189,900 on 08/02/2022. 8 Valley Street: Chris Bonnivier of Adams to Patriot Associates LLC, $20,000 on 08/05/2022. 20 Prospect Street: David L. Zaleski and Ann M. Zaleski of Adams to Jose Rosario, $150,000 on...
THEATER REVIEW: ‘The Full Monty’ plays at the Mac-Haydn Theatre through September 6
Mac-Haydn Theatre in Chatham, N.Y. Book by Terrence McNally, music and lyrics by David Yazbek. Choreographed by Elizabeth McGuire, directed by Todd Underwood. Every once in a while, a show comes along that lives on its own individual merits, its special concept and nothing else. “The Full Monty” is that sort of show. It doesn’t have hit songs or a TV comic lead or a major star from the movies or even the theater to carry it. It lives on its own without these things. The production now on stage at the Mac-Haydn Theatre in Chatham,
BITS & BYTES: Mail-in ballot applications available; MASS MoCA announces fall events; Jewish Federation concert; AugustFest at Hunt Library
Vote-by-mail applications for September 6 Primary Election now available. Great Barrington — Registered voters who wish to vote by mail in the September 6 state primary election have until August 29 at 5 p.m. to return their vote-by-mail application to the Town Clerk’s office. The state sends vote-by-mail...
The quiet difference she made: Tribute to philanthropist Suzanne Green
You might not be familiar with the name Suzanne Green, but if you live in south or central Berkshire County, you or a loved one, including those of the canine or feline variety, have likely been a direct or indirect beneficiary of her generosity over the past two decades. Suzanne died of organ failure on July 23 at Berkshire Medical Center at the age of 56. She did not technically leave heirs, but local nonprofit leaders agree that it would be no exaggeration to claim that the lives of thousands of local children, teens, and adults are the inheritors of her quiet, careful, unusual style of generosity.
Bridge and guardrail repair next week on I-90
Becket/Lee/Stockbridge — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced that they will be conducting bridge and guardrail repairs on I-90, both eastbound and westbound, from Monday, August 22 until Friday, August 26. Work is scheduled to end on August 26 at 4 p.m. According to a press release issued...
BITS & BYTES: Miami City Ballet; Grow Show at BBG; Stephane Wrembel at Clark; Lapsed Quaker Ware book; Avalanche Art Space opening; Jewish World of Elvis Presley book talk
Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival presents Miami City Ballet. BECKET— The tenth and final week of the Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival 2022 welcomes Miami City Ballet to the Ted Shawn Theatre from August 24-28. These performances will see the theater’s new orchestra pit used for the first time. Week 10 of the Festival will also feature several one-night-only performances on the outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage, including Ladies of Hip-Hop Dance Collective, Boston Dance Theater, Kayla Hamilton, and Yin Yue Dance Company (YYDC).
CONCERT PREVIEW: Yoko Miwa Trio at The Foundry, Saturday, August 27 at 7 p.m.
West Stockbridge — The West Stockbridge Historical Society has an impressive track record of presenting high-quality, small-venue jazz music performances in the Berkshires. Within the last year, Svetlana and the Delancey Five, Armen Donelian, and Ned Rothenberg have made appearances in West Stockbridge under the Society’s sponsorship. The latest in their jazz series is the Yoko Miwa Trio, appearing at The Foundry on August 27 at 7 p.m.
NATURE’S TURN: Wetland plants for ecosystem health and vibrant cultivated environments
Native wetland plants are among the most alluring flora individually and in wild and garden communities. Myriad winged and six to eight-legged pollinators are associated with a vast diversity of herbaceous and woody vegetation in marshes, wet meadows, hardwood swamps, bogs, and fens. Ted Elliman, reputed to be the foremost...
District Attorney candidates debate issues facing Berkshire County
Pittsfield — Right after the sheriff candidate debate on Monday, August 15, a debate between the two Berkshire County District Attorney candidates was held at the Berkshire Athenaeum Library. The debate was between current District Attorney Andrea Harrington and candidate Timothy Shugrue. Panelists for the event included Berkshire Edge...
Residential Tax Exemption is unfair
Mr. Beacco, a former Stockbridge Selectman who now lives in Lee, does not understand the full impact of Patrick White’s proposal to adopt the Residential Tax Exemption (RTE) for Stockbridge. For every full-time resident—rich or poor—it creates taxes lower than for second home owners. The RTE would...
Sheriff candidates unload accusations at each other
Pittsfield — It was a full house at the Berkshire Athenaeum library as Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas Bowler debated candidate Alf Barbalunga on Monday, August 15. The event, which was streamed live via YouTube and social media, was sponsored by Berkshire Community Television and the website iBerkshires. Panelists...
A forgotten recipe becomes new again: Romesco sauce
I’ve begun working a few hours a week with Ben and Mary Daire at their wonderful boutique wine and gourmet food shop, Dare Bottleshop and Provisions in downtown Lenox. I’ve known Ben and Mary for many years beginning when Ben was the executive chef at Alta in Lenox and Mary was a sales representative for a regional wine, beer, and liquor distributor while I was working in a wine and cheese shop. I used to tease the 30-years-younger-than-I Ben that he’d be doing what I was doing when he hit the age I was when I stepped away from the restaurant business at age 38. I was only half kidding at the time, as I had lived the grueling life of a restaurant executive chef with its high burnout rate. I had to smile when I heard he and Mary opened this shop last November and Ben left the restaurant business at a similar age as I did. I, of course, couldn’t pass up the opportunity to remind Ben of my prediction on multiple occasions.
I will vote for Shugrue for District Attorney, Thomas Bowler for re-election as Sheriff
On Tuesday, September 6, or before with early voting or mail in voting, I will vote for Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue for Berkshire County District Attorney and Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas N. Bowler for re-election. As creator and producer of Solutions Rising, I hope you will go to webcast.nbctc.org to...
