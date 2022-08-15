I’ve begun working a few hours a week with Ben and Mary Daire at their wonderful boutique wine and gourmet food shop, Dare Bottleshop and Provisions in downtown Lenox. I’ve known Ben and Mary for many years beginning when Ben was the executive chef at Alta in Lenox and Mary was a sales representative for a regional wine, beer, and liquor distributor while I was working in a wine and cheese shop. I used to tease the 30-years-younger-than-I Ben that he’d be doing what I was doing when he hit the age I was when I stepped away from the restaurant business at age 38. I was only half kidding at the time, as I had lived the grueling life of a restaurant executive chef with its high burnout rate. I had to smile when I heard he and Mary opened this shop last November and Ben left the restaurant business at a similar age as I did. I, of course, couldn’t pass up the opportunity to remind Ben of my prediction on multiple occasions.

LENOX, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO