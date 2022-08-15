Read full article on original website
High School Sports 8-19: Scrimmage night in football & soccer plus high school golf highlights
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Football teams around the area got their first taste of game action on Friday, albeit in scrimmage form. We’ve got highlights from Normal Community, Normal West, Bloomington, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Washington, Morton, Pekin, Metamora, Eureka and Peoria Notre Dame soccer. In girls golf,...
25 Sports Tour: Elmwood-Brimfield Trojans
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - After making the playoffs a year ago, the Elmwood-Brimfield Trojans return a whole host of starters this fall. They’re excited to make an even deep postseason run this year. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
Storms likely later today
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Clouds will linger this morning along with a few showers and storms. More widespread showers and storms are expected this afternoon and evening. Our risk for these storms becoming strong or severe will be dependent on how much we can destabilize by this afternoon.
High School Sports 8-18: Dunlap football preview and golf highlights
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Dunlap Eagles will be a four-class football team this year. They’ll be getting contributions from freshmen-seniors as they look to blend veterans and fresh faces into a playoff berth. In golf, East Peoria hosted a boys duos tournament at Quail Meadows on Thursday....
25 Sports Tour: Tremont Turks
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Tremont Turks were a playoff team a season ago. Couple in the fact that their numbers are up and the fact that they return some key starters from that playoff team and the Turks are confident about what they can accomplish in the Heart of Illinois Conference this season.
ISU Closer to ‘Normal’ as students return
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - If you’re seeing red in Normal, it’s probably all the students returning to Illinois State University. It started Monday and goes for seven days, something they liked and took away from the extended, pandemic move-ins the past two years. No masks needed...
Victory Church begins rebuild after January fire
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Bloomington church is not letting a January fire set it back. It’s beginning to rebuild from the ground up. The executive pastor says it may have been a blessing in disguise. “We had a lot of blood sweat and tears invested into...
Local bridal shop aims to be a perfect fit for all dress sizes
DUNLAP (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Dunlap woman is making sure every bride can find a dress no matter what size they are. She quit her job to open a shop to fill a void. Rachel O’Kane found herself searching for her own wedding dress, feeling embarrassed and discouraged as she had to squeeze a few sizes down to try on a dress.
Bradley move-in brings temporary parking changes, road closures
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Certain roads in and around Bradley’s campus will have parking restrictions or be closed as move-in weekend for the university begins. The university says all faculty, staff and students must move their vehicles from the above-mentioned lots and areas and recommends parking in the parking deck on Main Street or utilize other available areas such as Heuser and Swords.
Owner health issues necessitate selling of Kickapoo Creek Winery location
EDWARDS (25 News Now) - Declining health of the current owner of Kickapoo Creek Winery is the reason why it’s for sale. Owner Dr. David E. Conner turns 81 this November and his older brother Gerald says his health is somewhere “between bad and terrible.”. The winery -...
Peoria man identified, discovered deceased inside U-Haul in Peoria shopping center
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The body of a man found in a U-Haul truck in the parking lot of the Kohl’s has been identified. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man was identified as Zachary T. Rohman, 32, of South Westmorland Avenue in Peoria. Harwood says there...
Body found in van outside Peoria store
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
U.S. 150 lane closures to start Monday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that beginning Monday, Aug. 22. From Harvard Ave. in Peoria to the IL U.S. 150/IL 116 interchange in East Peoria, eastbound U.S. 150 will be reduced to one lane. From 6 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., drivers on the Peoria...
Boil order issued for certain addresses on N. Center St. in Downtown Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A water main break in and around the 300 block of North Center Street in downtown Bloomington means a boil order. The City of Bloomington Public Works says the boil order is in effect for 306, 308, 315, 317, and 317.5 Center Street, 200 W. Monroe, and 115 W. Jefferson Street.
Peoria Chinese Christian Church hit by burglary, vandalism
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and vandalism after people entered the Peoria Chinese Christian Church and sprayed fire extinguishers and stole TVs. Sheriff Chris Watkins says surveillance footage from August 16 at around 3 a.m. shows the suspects were most...
DIGGING DEEPER: Customers allege fraud after paying thousands to Peoria cabinetry company
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A reputable Peoria business for years is now accused of leaving clients high and dry. Several lawsuits allege Peoria’s Murray Custom Cabinetry defrauded customers out of thousands of dollars as the business doors are now shut. It all took a turn for the...
1 person hospitalized for burns after Peoria kitchen fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A person suffered burns late Thursday afternoon in a kitchen fire at a Peoria apartment complex, according to the fire department. Firefighters were called about 4:15 p.m. to a report of a grease fire in a first floor residence at the Glenbrook Apartments in the 4700 block of North Knoxville Avenue, between West Glen Avenue and West Lyndale Road, near Peoria Heights.
Normal Police Department holds annual blood drive
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Police Department is helping those who need the gift of life. The annual “Battle of the Badge” Blood Drive was hosted Thursday by the Normal Police Department at the Hyatt Place in Normal. Aside from trying to donate as much blood...
Peoria Police seize ‘ghost gun’ as local man faces weapons charges
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police said they found a loaded ghost gun while taking a 19-year old man into custody on Thursday. As reported on Heart of Illinois ABC on June 23, it’s been a goal of local police to take homemade ghost guns off the street because they don’t have serial numbers and are much harder to trace when they’re used in crimes. Ghost guns were banned in Illinois under legislation signed in May by Gov. JB Pritzker. The law takes effect this fall.
UPDATE: Peoria fire crews battle commercial building fire
UPDATE (9:30 p.m.) - The fire Wednesday afternoon at the former South Gate Exchange at Ligonier and Adams caused an estimated $200,000, according a Peoria Fire Department news release. First responders said they saw heavy black smoke coming from the building. The fire started in the back of the store,...
