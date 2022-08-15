Read full article on original website
theberkshireedge.com
Bridge and guardrail repair next week on I-90
Becket/Lee/Stockbridge — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced that they will be conducting bridge and guardrail repairs on I-90, both eastbound and westbound, from Monday, August 22 until Friday, August 26. Work is scheduled to end on August 26 at 4 p.m. According to a press release issued...
theberkshireedge.com
Great Barrington Road-Stream Crossing Management Plan available for review
Great Barrington – The Housatonic Valley Association (HVA), in partnership with the Town of Great Barrington, has produced a Road-Stream Crossing Management Plan that identifies the highest priority road-stream crossing replacement projects in Great Barrington. This document is a guide for how road infrastructure projects should be designed to...
Water restrictions across western Massachusetts
Rain has been hard to come by these last few weeks, but what do these drought conditions mean for you? The state of Massachusetts has a list you can use to figure out what level drought you're in, and if there are water restrictions in your area.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
8 Bieniek Avenue: Michael P. Cannava of Adams to Nathan G. Jette and David R. Jette, $189,900 on 08/02/2022. 8 Valley Street: Chris Bonnivier of Adams to Patriot Associates LLC, $20,000 on 08/05/2022. 20 Prospect Street: David L. Zaleski and Ann M. Zaleski of Adams to Jose Rosario, $150,000 on...
amherstindy.org
Planning Board Wants Removal Of Cement Blocks At Marijuana Cultivating Facility
Report On The Meeting Of The Amherst Planning Board, August 17, 2022. This meeting was held over Zoom and was recorded. The packet for the meeting can be found here. Doug Marshall (Chair), Bruce Coldham, Janet McGowan, and Karin Winter. Absent: Thom Long, Andrew MacDougall, and Johanna Neumann. Staff: Chris...
Crash involving pedestrian on Memorial Ave in West Springfield
Members of the West Springfield fire were called to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Memorial Avenue Friday morning.
The Public Who Have Been On The Berkshire Flyer Give Their Input
How do people feel about the new Berkshire Flyer train? It seems like people who are coming to the Berkshires are saying the number one thing they want is more times so they can leave later and enjoy more of the Berkshires. Some other folks complained about spotty Wi-Fi and the same with cellphone service.
westernmassnews.com
Possible new location for Springfield’s Roderick Ireland Courthouse in the works
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News has learned new information about the future of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse and its employees, after dealing with mold problems since last summer. The state is now looking into options for a temporary courthouse should they decide to renovate the current building. The state’s...
Trash and homeless encampment on banks of Chicopee River
22News spoke with city officials after a viewer reported trash piling up on the banks of the Chicopee River.
One driver killed in Route 116 3-car crash in Amherst
One driver has died and two others are injured following a three-car crash Friday morning on Route 116 in Amherst.
This Has to Be the Most Unique Way to Travel Around Pittsfield!
There are plenty of ways to get around the Berkshires and more specifically, Pittsfield. You can drive, go biking, take a scooter, walk around downtown, or even jog over to most places. But there is a mode of transportation out there that has shown up in Pittsfield area and it might just be the unique way to get around that we've seen. And thanks to TikTok, it's definitely making its way around the internet.
theberkshireedge.com
BHRSD Superintendent Peter Dillon looking forward to new school year
Great Barrington — The new academic year for students in the Berkshire Hills Regional School District will begin on Monday, August 29. The school district, which serves Great Barrington, Stockbridge, and West Stockbridge, comprises Muddy Brook Regional Elementary School, W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School, and Monument Mountain Regional High School.
WNYT
Car crashes into building in Albany
An Albany hair studio is badly damaged after a car apparently drove through the building and left the scene. Police closed Ontario Street in Albany from Benson to Washington Avenue while engineers worked to stabilize the building. Police are checking nearby security cameras to see what exactly happened. A city...
Police on the Scene of Partial Building Collapse in Albany
What happened to the building at the corner of Washington Avenue and Ontario Street in Albany? That's what police are asking as they roped off the area and brought in city engineers. On the right side of the above photo, the outer wall of the building looks to be heavily...
cnyhomepage.com
Strong Thunderstorm moving through area
ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a Special Weather Statement. A strong thunderstorm is moving through the Mohawk Valley area and could impact areas of Southern Herkimer County through 6:30PM Thursday. The storm was tracked by radar, at 5:39PM, Thursday, near Utica moving...
Police: Driver hits sign, parked car, and building
The Great Barrington Police Department investigated a crash on Wednesday. They say a 2006 Subaru Forester, hit a sign, then a parked car, before rolling over and hitting the front of a Dollar Store. The driver was hurt in the crash and had to be taken to the hospital.
westernmassnews.com
2 people injured in crash at Holyoke lounge
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke were called to a crash in front Lavelle’s Lounge at JP’s Restaurant in Holyoke. Officials told Western Mass News that two vehicles collided in the parking lot at JP’s Restaurant on Whiting Farms Road and ended up crashing in to the attached lounge shortly before noon Wednesday.
Register Citizen
3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut
A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
Stolen gun found after traffic stop while dispersing crowd at Riverfront Park in Springfield
Two men from Springfield were arrested after police conducted a traffic stop while clearing out Riverfront Park. Police are reminding the public that all city parks close at dusk.
theberkshireedge.com
Sheriff candidates unload accusations at each other
Pittsfield — It was a full house at the Berkshire Athenaeum library as Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas Bowler debated candidate Alf Barbalunga on Monday, August 15. The event, which was streamed live via YouTube and social media, was sponsored by Berkshire Community Television and the website iBerkshires. Panelists...
