Great Barrington, MA

theberkshireedge.com

Bridge and guardrail repair next week on I-90

Becket/Lee/Stockbridge — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced that they will be conducting bridge and guardrail repairs on I-90, both eastbound and westbound, from Monday, August 22 until Friday, August 26. Work is scheduled to end on August 26 at 4 p.m. According to a press release issued...
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Great Barrington Road-Stream Crossing Management Plan available for review

Great Barrington – The Housatonic Valley Association (HVA), in partnership with the Town of Great Barrington, has produced a Road-Stream Crossing Management Plan that identifies the highest priority road-stream crossing replacement projects in Great Barrington. This document is a guide for how road infrastructure projects should be designed to...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

8 Bieniek Avenue: Michael P. Cannava of Adams to Nathan G. Jette and David R. Jette, $189,900 on 08/02/2022. 8 Valley Street: Chris Bonnivier of Adams to Patriot Associates LLC, $20,000 on 08/05/2022. 20 Prospect Street: David L. Zaleski and Ann M. Zaleski of Adams to Jose Rosario, $150,000 on...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
City
Great Barrington, MA
City
Housatonic, MA
WBEC AM

This Has to Be the Most Unique Way to Travel Around Pittsfield!

There are plenty of ways to get around the Berkshires and more specifically, Pittsfield. You can drive, go biking, take a scooter, walk around downtown, or even jog over to most places. But there is a mode of transportation out there that has shown up in Pittsfield area and it might just be the unique way to get around that we've seen. And thanks to TikTok, it's definitely making its way around the internet.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BHRSD Superintendent Peter Dillon looking forward to new school year

Great Barrington — The new academic year for students in the Berkshire Hills Regional School District will begin on Monday, August 29. The school district, which serves Great Barrington, Stockbridge, and West Stockbridge, comprises Muddy Brook Regional Elementary School, W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School, and Monument Mountain Regional High School.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WNYT

Car crashes into building in Albany

An Albany hair studio is badly damaged after a car apparently drove through the building and left the scene. Police closed Ontario Street in Albany from Benson to Washington Avenue while engineers worked to stabilize the building. Police are checking nearby security cameras to see what exactly happened. A city...
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Police on the Scene of Partial Building Collapse in Albany

What happened to the building at the corner of Washington Avenue and Ontario Street in Albany? That's what police are asking as they roped off the area and brought in city engineers. On the right side of the above photo, the outer wall of the building looks to be heavily...
cnyhomepage.com

Strong Thunderstorm moving through area

ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a Special Weather Statement. A strong thunderstorm is moving through the Mohawk Valley area and could impact areas of Southern Herkimer County through 6:30PM Thursday. The storm was tracked by radar, at 5:39PM, Thursday, near Utica moving...
westernmassnews.com

2 people injured in crash at Holyoke lounge

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke were called to a crash in front Lavelle’s Lounge at JP’s Restaurant in Holyoke. Officials told Western Mass News that two vehicles collided in the parking lot at JP’s Restaurant on Whiting Farms Road and ended up crashing in to the attached lounge shortly before noon Wednesday.
HOLYOKE, MA
Register Citizen

3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut

A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
theberkshireedge.com

Sheriff candidates unload accusations at each other

Pittsfield — It was a full house at the Berkshire Athenaeum library as Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas Bowler debated candidate Alf Barbalunga on Monday, August 15.  The event, which was streamed live via YouTube and social media, was sponsored by Berkshire Community Television and the website iBerkshires. Panelists...
PITTSFIELD, MA

