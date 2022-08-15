Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Member of rapper's entourage shot in Beverly Grove, ends up in West Hollywood before dying at hospital
LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation after a man was shot in Beverly Grove, ended up in West Hollywood and then died at the hospital Friday night. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department, who also helped with investigations, revealed the man ended up near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. calling for help from law enforcement officers.
foxla.com
Person shot in West Hollywood, LASD says
LOS ANGELES - A shooting investigation is underway in West Hollywood Friday evening. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. One person was shot in the incident. LASD said...
foxla.com
Underground vault explosion in Hollywood Hills area injures 5
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Five people were injured after an underground vault belonging to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power exploded in the Hollywood Hills area Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It happened just before 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of...
foxla.com
West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval canceled for third year in a row
LOS ANGELES - For what will be the third year in a row, West Hollywood's annual Halloween Carnaval is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Friday's announcement comes as West Hollywood remains in a local emergency in responding to the ongoing pandemic. According to the county's data from August 18, Los Angeles County reported 3,379 new COVID-19 cases with current hospitalization a little under 1,000 patients.
foxla.com
5 injured in underground vault explosion near Universal City
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Five people were injured after an underground vault exploded in the Universal City area Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It happened just before 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of Barham Boulevard. The five people were taken to the hospital...
foxla.com
Anne Heche's cause of death revealed
LOS ANGELES - Actress Anne Heche died from smoke inhalation and "thermal injuries" according to a new report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office released Wednesday. Heche crashed her 2020 Mini Cooper into a Mar Vista home back on Aug. 5. The impact set the building on fire....
foxla.com
LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large
BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
foxla.com
'Banditos' Hearing: Dead rats left near LASD members' homes for cooperating with investigations, witness says
LOS ANGELES - Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing Friday. The witness – who called into the meeting anonymously out of...
foxla.com
Fight breaks out at Santa Monica High School, one student injured
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A student at Santa Monica High School was injured in a fight on campus Thursday, and a suspect was being sought. The male student, who suffered "facial lacerations," was taken to a hospital for treatment following the incident that occurred about 12:45 p.m. at the school in the 600 block of Pico Boulevard, said Santa Monica police Lt. Rudy Flores.
foxla.com
2 killed, 1 injured when suspects run red light after evading officers in South LA
LOS ANGELES - Two innocent people lost their lives and another person was injured after a group of suspects allegedly attempted to evade officers in South Los Angeles early Friday morning, police said. The crash was reported just before 4:15 a.m. Friday at the intersection of S. Broadway and Manchester...
foxla.com
Community mourns death of toddler struck by Amazon van in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. - Residents at an Irvine apartment complex are mourning the death of a 23-month-old girl after she was hit and killed by an Amazon delivery van Tuesday afternoon. "I heard the mother screaming," one resident told FOX 11's Laura Diaz. "I peaked out the window and I got...
foxla.com
Rash of robberies prompt Beverly Hills store owner to take down indoor masks
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - A Beverly Hills store has implemented a new policy prohibiting mask-wearing inside of its establishment, citing a rash of robberies at the store where they could not identify the thieves. The owner of 'Kitson' on Robertson Boulevard, Fraser Ross, released a statement about their new policy:
foxla.com
LAPD announces enhanced enforcement to crack down on illegal street takeovers
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department is cracking down on illegal street takeovers, saying they have a zero-tolerance policy as the dangerous crime is happening more often. "We really want to stop this from becoming a new trend where they think they can show up and take over...
foxla.com
Possible home invasion in Beverly Grove under investigation
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are responding to a possible home invasion in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported just after 2:30 p.m. at a home in the 6600 block of W. 5th Street. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing...
foxla.com
OC authorities investigate horrifying case of animal abuse; 2 ducks with beaks severed
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities in Orange County are investigating after two mallards were found with their bills severed on two different occasions. The two ducks were found at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley and brought to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center for treatment. The ducks, one male and one female, were found on July 31st and August 13th.
foxla.com
Woman zip-tied, pistol-whipped and robbed inside her Beverly Grove home in broad daylight
LOS ANGELES - A 71-year-old woman in the Beverly Grove area was zip-tied in her home, pistol-whipped, and robbed during broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. UPDATE: Suspect arrested after terrifying Beverly Grove home invasion robbery of elderly woman. Just after 2:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded...
foxla.com
21-year-old man arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Fullerton
FULLERTON, Calif. - A motorist has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a 67-year-old man who was hit while riding a bicycle in Fullerton, police said Friday. Jonathan Ocampo, 21, of Anaheim was arrested late Thursday afternoon at the Fullerton police station, said Fullerton Police Department Capt. Jon Radus.
foxla.com
Man shot to death in Palmdale: LASD
PALMDALE, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Palmdale after a man was found shot to death overnight. According to officials, deputies responded to the 1000 block of E. Avenue R just after midnight. That's here they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced...
foxla.com
Police open fire on man armed with gun during traffic stop in San Pedro
LOS ANGELES - One man was injured during an officer-involved shooting in San Pedro, authorities said Saturday. An officer pulled over a car around midnight at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 18th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department. During a search of the parked car, the officer found...
foxla.com
Call reporting man with a machete in Lake Balboa ends in police shooting
LOS ANGELES - A call reporting a man with a machete in Lake Balboa Wednesday morning ended in a police shooting, according to officials. It happened in the area near Sherman Way and Andasol Avenue. One officer opened fire on the suspect. The condition of the suspect is unknown. No...
