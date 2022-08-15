ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Member of rapper's entourage shot in Beverly Grove, ends up in West Hollywood before dying at hospital

LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation after a man was shot in Beverly Grove, ended up in West Hollywood and then died at the hospital Friday night. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department, who also helped with investigations, revealed the man ended up near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. calling for help from law enforcement officers.
Underground vault explosion in Hollywood Hills area injures 5

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Five people were injured after an underground vault belonging to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power exploded in the Hollywood Hills area Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It happened just before 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of
West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval canceled for third year in a row

LOS ANGELES - For what will be the third year in a row, West Hollywood's annual Halloween Carnaval is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Friday's announcement comes as West Hollywood remains in a local emergency in responding to the ongoing pandemic. According to the county's data from August 18, Los Angeles County reported 3,379 new COVID-19 cases with current hospitalization a little under 1,000 patients.
5 injured in underground vault explosion near Universal City

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Five people were injured after an underground vault exploded in the Universal City area Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It happened just before 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of Barham Boulevard. The five people were taken to the hospital...
Anne Heche's cause of death revealed

LOS ANGELES - Actress Anne Heche died from smoke inhalation and "thermal injuries" according to a new report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office released Wednesday. Heche crashed her 2020 Mini Cooper into a Mar Vista home back on Aug. 5. The impact set the building on fire....
LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large

BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
Fight breaks out at Santa Monica High School, one student injured

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A student at Santa Monica High School was injured in a fight on campus Thursday, and a suspect was being sought. The male student, who suffered "facial lacerations," was taken to a hospital for treatment following the incident that occurred about 12:45 p.m. at the school in the 600 block of Pico Boulevard, said Santa Monica police Lt. Rudy Flores.
Community mourns death of toddler struck by Amazon van in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. - Residents at an Irvine apartment complex are mourning the death of a 23-month-old girl after she was hit and killed by an Amazon delivery van Tuesday afternoon. "I heard the mother screaming," one resident told FOX 11's Laura Diaz. "I peaked out the window and I got...
Possible home invasion in Beverly Grove under investigation

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are responding to a possible home invasion in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported just after 2:30 p.m. at a home in the 6600 block of W. 5th Street. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing...
21-year-old man arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. - A motorist has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a 67-year-old man who was hit while riding a bicycle in Fullerton, police said Friday. Jonathan Ocampo, 21, of Anaheim was arrested late Thursday afternoon at the Fullerton police station, said Fullerton Police Department Capt. Jon Radus.
Man shot to death in Palmdale: LASD

PALMDALE, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Palmdale after a man was found shot to death overnight. According to officials, deputies responded to the 1000 block of E. Avenue R just after midnight. That's here they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced...
Police open fire on man armed with gun during traffic stop in San Pedro

LOS ANGELES - One man was injured during an officer-involved shooting in San Pedro, authorities said Saturday. An officer pulled over a car around midnight at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 18th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department. During a search of the parked car, the officer found...
