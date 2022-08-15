Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Volunteers from out of state helping families rebuild in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Help is continuing to pour into parts of eastern Kentucky. Clay County wasn’t hit as hard as some places, but still has many homes in need of repair. Volunteers from out of state were inside one home Friday, installing new drywall after they had...
WKYT 27
Many districts helping furnish Knott Co. Schools after flooding
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Knott County is one of many school districts forced to push back their start dates because of flood damage. “Hindman Elementary had around two foot of water, Knott Central got 4-8 inches, vocational school had around three feet in the classroom area,” Knott County Superintendent Brent Hoover said.
WKYT 27
Rep. Andy Barr meets with ARH employees impacted by eastern Ky. flooding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ARH is continuing to help eastern Kentucky by collecting donations and supplies. Congressman Andy Barr met with ARH employees on Thursday, including one who has lost everything. Brian Lucas, who’s the clinical engineering director at ARH, lives in Letcher County. He was home when flood waters...
WKYT 27
Central Ky. lawyers to provide free services in Letcher County to help with FEMA denials
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of people are now trying to pick up the pieces and rebuild in eastern Kentucky. FEMA agents are on site in several flood-ravaged communities offering assistance. FEMA said they’ve approved more than 5,200 applications so far. They’ve approved more than $42 million toward housing...
WKYT 27
Some Ky. school districts struggling with COVID spreading among students
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the start of a new school year, but some districts are already struggling with COVID spreading among their students. The Wolfe County School District is less than two weeks into its new academic year, but COVID is already causing trouble in the classroom.
q95fm.net
Body Discovered In Rowan County Motel Room
Emergency crews were called to a Rowan County motel on Monday afternoon. Housekeeping was allegedly unable to access the room while they were cleaning. A worker is said to have informed police that a man -who appeared to be dead- was found within the room. The Rowan County Coroner was...
wklw.com
Death Investigation Continues At Morehead Motel
A death investigation continues in Morehead where a man’s body was found in a motel room. Housekeeping was unable to access the room yesterday afternoon and called management. Once in the room the victim was found. Foul play is not suspected but an autopsy will be conducted at the...
wymt.com
Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to a call at a Rowan County motel Monday afternoon. Officials said housekeeping was unable to go inside of a room while they were cleaning. A worker told motel management they found a man who appeared to be dead inside of the room.
WKYT 27
KSP troopers indicted for civil rights violations
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Kentucky State Police troopers and one former trooper have been indicted for civil rights violations. A federal grand jury indicted troopers 28-year-old Jeremy Elliotte, 32-year-old Michael Howell and former trooper Derrek Lovett. Elliotte and Lovett are accused of assaulting a victim and then trying to...
WKYT 27
Story of guitar recovered after EKY flooding receives national attention
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Residents of the small town of Buckhorn in Perry County say recovering from the flooding will take a long time. One family who lost their home says what they still have will get them through. Despite so much loss, they say they still have their faith and it’s evident in other blessings from the day of the flood.
Kentucky sheriff gives update on dead 12-year-old
The sheriff’s office said they responded to an assault report at around 11 p.m. when they found Stacy Collins suffering from an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WKYT 27
FEMA officials working one-on-one with flood victims to help them get assistance
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - FEMA officials are meeting with people in Eastern Kentucky, one-on-one, to help them get flood relief. One of those locations is in Perry County, where representatives are working with people, even going door to door. In the Ary community, despite so much loss and devastation,...
WKYT 27
Baptist Health Corbin closing COVID screening center
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Corbin will no longer require you to get a COVID test before some outpatient procedures. All of this comes as medical officials are recognizing we are in more of an endemic than a pandemic when it comes to COVID-19. For the past several years if you were going to have a pre-procedure or elective surgery, or a scan done you had to get a COVID-19 test. Now that is no longer required, unless you are going to be admitted to the hospital or showing symptoms.
wtloam.com
Laurel County Police Make Arrest In Stolen Vehicle Case
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Detective Robert Reed and Detective Taylor McDaniel charged an East Bernstadt man with receiving stolen property. Deputies were called out to investigate the report of a vehicle stolen from a business off South Laurel Road back in June. The vehicle was later involved in a hit and run that damaged a Laurel County ambulance at a service station in north London. The vehicle was recovered and video surveillance of the suspect was posted on the Sheriff’s office Facebook page. Several tips came in from the public on the suspects possible identity. As a result of that along with information developed by investigators, 34-year-old Rex Smallwood was arrested. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Family and friends mourn the loss of 12-year-old shot to death in Kentucky
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — On Monday, dozens of Stacia Collins’ closest friends and family members were in tears as they said their final goodbyes to the young 12-year-old girl they say was taken from them too soon. “It’s sad, you can’t ever deal with it,” said Collins’ best friend Hayley Oiler. “I miss talking […]
12-year-old girl missing from Van Lear, Kentucky
Since this story was published, the body of Stacia Leigh Collins was found in Johnson County. Our updated story can be found here. JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl. They say that 12-year-old Stacia Leigh Collins is from Van Lear, Kentucky. Anyone with […]
Vanessa Baker still missing after Eastern Kentucky floods
"She was just cheerful," Vanessa's nephew, Anthony Mullins, said. "Good to be around. I'll never forget her laugh."
WTVF
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
3 plead guilty in Laurel County murder
Three individuals accused in the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell of Manchester have all entered guilty pleas.
WKYT 27
GRC looks to build even more success in year two under Chirico
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Transition can be difficult at times and last season, George Rogers Clark took some bumps, but year two has been smoother under head coach Joe Chirico. The offense scored only 149 points in eleven games during last year’s 3-9 season, so the Cardinals have to find...
