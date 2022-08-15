CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Corbin will no longer require you to get a COVID test before some outpatient procedures. All of this comes as medical officials are recognizing we are in more of an endemic than a pandemic when it comes to COVID-19. For the past several years if you were going to have a pre-procedure or elective surgery, or a scan done you had to get a COVID-19 test. Now that is no longer required, unless you are going to be admitted to the hospital or showing symptoms.

