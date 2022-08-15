ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

WKYT 27

Many districts helping furnish Knott Co. Schools after flooding

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Knott County is one of many school districts forced to push back their start dates because of flood damage. “Hindman Elementary had around two foot of water, Knott Central got 4-8 inches, vocational school had around three feet in the classroom area,” Knott County Superintendent Brent Hoover said.
CORBIN, KY
WKYT 27

Rep. Andy Barr meets with ARH employees impacted by eastern Ky. flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ARH is continuing to help eastern Kentucky by collecting donations and supplies. Congressman Andy Barr met with ARH employees on Thursday, including one who has lost everything. Brian Lucas, who’s the clinical engineering director at ARH, lives in Letcher County. He was home when flood waters...
KENTUCKY STATE
Breathitt County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
River, KY
City
Field, KY
County
Breathitt County, KY
q95fm.net

Body Discovered In Rowan County Motel Room

Emergency crews were called to a Rowan County motel on Monday afternoon. Housekeeping was allegedly unable to access the room while they were cleaning. A worker is said to have informed police that a man -who appeared to be dead- was found within the room. The Rowan County Coroner was...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Death Investigation Continues At Morehead Motel

A death investigation continues in Morehead where a man’s body was found in a motel room. Housekeeping was unable to access the room yesterday afternoon and called management. Once in the room the victim was found. Foul play is not suspected but an autopsy will be conducted at the...
MOREHEAD, KY
wymt.com

Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to a call at a Rowan County motel Monday afternoon. Officials said housekeeping was unable to go inside of a room while they were cleaning. A worker told motel management they found a man who appeared to be dead inside of the room.
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
Person
Vanessa Baker
WKYT 27

KSP troopers indicted for civil rights violations

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Kentucky State Police troopers and one former trooper have been indicted for civil rights violations. A federal grand jury indicted troopers 28-year-old Jeremy Elliotte, 32-year-old Michael Howell and former trooper Derrek Lovett. Elliotte and Lovett are accused of assaulting a victim and then trying to...
LONDON, KY
WKYT 27

Story of guitar recovered after EKY flooding receives national attention

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Residents of the small town of Buckhorn in Perry County say recovering from the flooding will take a long time. One family who lost their home says what they still have will get them through. Despite so much loss, they say they still have their faith and it’s evident in other blessings from the day of the flood.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Baptist Health Corbin closing COVID screening center

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Corbin will no longer require you to get a COVID test before some outpatient procedures. All of this comes as medical officials are recognizing we are in more of an endemic than a pandemic when it comes to COVID-19. For the past several years if you were going to have a pre-procedure or elective surgery, or a scan done you had to get a COVID-19 test. Now that is no longer required, unless you are going to be admitted to the hospital or showing symptoms.
wtloam.com

Laurel County Police Make Arrest In Stolen Vehicle Case

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Detective Robert Reed and Detective Taylor McDaniel charged an East Bernstadt man with receiving stolen property. Deputies were called out to investigate the report of a vehicle stolen from a business off South Laurel Road back in June. The vehicle was later involved in a hit and run that damaged a Laurel County ambulance at a service station in north London. The vehicle was recovered and video surveillance of the suspect was posted on the Sheriff’s office Facebook page. Several tips came in from the public on the suspects possible identity. As a result of that along with information developed by investigators, 34-year-old Rex Smallwood was arrested. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

12-year-old girl missing from Van Lear, Kentucky

Since this story was published, the body of Stacia Leigh Collins was found in Johnson County. Our updated story can be found here. JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl. They say that 12-year-old Stacia Leigh Collins is from Van Lear, Kentucky. Anyone with […]
VAN LEAR, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKYT 27

GRC looks to build even more success in year two under Chirico

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Transition can be difficult at times and last season, George Rogers Clark took some bumps, but year two has been smoother under head coach Joe Chirico. The offense scored only 149 points in eleven games during last year’s 3-9 season, so the Cardinals have to find...
WINCHESTER, KY

