Watch Tenacious D, Beck, and Dave Grohl Cover “Summer Breeze” at Los Angeles Benefit Show
Last night (August 16), Tenacious D, Beck, Dave Grohl, John C. Reilly, and Greg Kurstin joined forces onstage during filmmaker Judd Apatow’s charity concert in Los Angeles. They did a live rendition of Seals & Crofts 1972 ballad “Summer Breeze.” Watch a clip from the set on Instagram.
Dinosaur Jr. and Circuit des Yeux Share Covers in THX Spatial Audio: Listen
Dinosaur Jr., Circuit des Yeux, and the jazz musician Anat Cohen have each shared a song recorded using THX Spatial Audio, a technology described by the company as next-generation surround sound. Dinosaur Jr. covered the Zombies’ “Whenever You’re Ready,” Circuit des Yeux took on Bauhaus’ “Double Dare,” and Anat Cohen recorded new song “Calling Vic Juris.” Click those links to check out the 24-bit tracks, all via the audiophile streaming service Qobuz, which commissioned the project.
Mac DeMarco, Blondie, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and More Participate in Band Shirt Day Benefit
MerchFriends—a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a sustainable ecosystem for independent music merchandise—has announced that it will be hosting a new celebration called Band Shirt Day. Similar to Record Store Day, the event brings artists and musicians together to commemorate the power of the band T-shirt, raising money for charity in the process. The inaugural Band Shirt Day takes place on September 16, 2022.
700 Bliss Announce Tour Dates, Share New “Nothing to Declare” Video: Watch
700 Bliss—the duo of Moor Mother and DJ Haram—have released the music video for the Nothing to Declare title track. The visual was directed by Richard R Ross. Watch below. 700 Bliss will play a handful of concerts this summer and autumn. Find the duo’s schedule—featuring shows in August and October—below.
Alam No Hris (10th Anniversary Reissue)
When then-defunct Boston rock trio Krill formed the new band Knot in 2020, singer-bassist Jonah Furman was afforded the space to reflect on what differentiated the two projects. In doing so, he set the record straight on his beloved band after years of misinterpretation as weird, cheese-addled slacker rock. “When I was 20, I thought that making art was an important part of making a better world,” he said. “[Krill] was very much about ethics and morality. One’s moral responsibilities to oneself and to other people, and trying to be in conversation with other ethical art or moral art.” It’s a serious theme for an often playful band: Krill wrote songs about poop and squirrels and peanut butter. But if two rocks with googly eyes made you cry in a movie theater, then hearing a twig have a philosophical conversation with a blade of grass probably will, too.
Girls’ Generation
Few K-pop songs are as representative of the genre as Girls’ Generation’s “Gee.” An electro-pop sugar rush reminiscent of turn-of-the-millennium idol pop and Shibuya-kei, the 2009 single immediately established the girl group as a force in the industry. That wasn’t the original plan, though. SM Entertainment wanted “Dancing Queen”—a remake of Duffy’s “Mercy”—to be the lead single, but it was pushed back to 2012. That song might have felt like a response to Wonder Girls’ Gloria Gaynor-esque “Nobody”; in comparison, “Gee” was entirely modern, and would cement Girls’ Generation as history makers responsible for the major ur-text of second-generation K-pop cuteness.
VMAs 2022: Red Hot Chili Peppers to Perform and Receive Global Icon Award
Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform and receive the Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. In their first appearance since receiving the Video Vanguard Award in 2000, the band will join performers including J Balvin, Lizzo, and Blackpink at the ceremony, which will be emceed by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow. It takes place at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Michelle Branch and the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney Split After 3 Years of Marriage
Michelle Branch has said that she has separated from the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney, according to TMZ and People. The “Everywhere” singer-songwriter married the rock drummer in April 2019. The couple has two children, one of whom is 6 months old. Pitchfork has contacted representatives for Branch and Carney for comment.
Listen to Destroy Lonely’s “NOSTYLIST”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. It's hard to live up to the expectations when you tease a project for longer than two years. Legions of fans work together like they’re building the Pyramids of Giza, uploading every leak, snippet or sign of life to archive pages for mass scrutiny. That’s what happened to Destroy Lonely, a 21-year old rapper from Atlanta, GA who just released his debut album, NO STYLIST, under Playboi Carti’s Opium label. As required, the release contains enough fashion-related quips to fill up Popeye, but the real gems are the lively, euphoric beats. The airy synths of the title track, “NOSTYLIST,” will instantly transport you to an arcade for a round of Asteroids. Lonely matches its breeziness with playful lyrics: “Told my folks I'm gettin' rich, it ain't no way I'm washin' dishes,” he raps, which is hilarious to the core. The rest of the album could use more candid moments like this—in 2022, when you can build a loyal following using 30-second snippets, does having a “prestige” album matter? Explore NO STYLIST and find out what side you land on.
7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Megan Thee Stallion, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and mixtapes from Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Megan Thee Stallion, Tomu DJ, Danger Mouse & Black Thought, Kiwi Jr., Young Nudy, and Elaine Howley. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Carla dal Forno Announces New Album Come Around, Shares Video: Watch
Carla dal Forno has announced that her third album, Come Around, will be released later this fall. The album is due out November 4 via her own Kallista Records. The Australian vocalist has shared title track from the album ahead of its release, which arrives with a new music video. Edited by Ludovic Sauvage, the visual follows dal Forno as she walks through a blurry, red landscape. Watch below.
Aretha Franklin Amazing Grace Documentary Producer Sues Distributor Neon Over Fraud
Alan Elliott, producer of the 2018 Aretha Franklin documentary Amazing Grace, has launched a lawsuit against Neon for acquiring the film’s distribution rights fraudulently, among other claims of mismanagement and suspicious accounting. In the New York Supreme Court suit, viewed by Pitchfork, Elliott’s Amazing Grace Movie, LLC alleges that Neon and its CEO, Tom Quinn, began “with a false and premature press announcement that Neon had already acquired those rights when in fact it had not.”
“Happen”
On his breakout 2017 debut Green Twins, Nick Hakim blended influences from the classic soul, R&B, and Chilean folk albums of his youth with the dreamy atmospheres of contemporaries like Unknown Mortal Orchestra or Khruangbin. Since then, he has expanded his sumptuous and psychedelic sound on 2020’s sprawling follow-up WILL THIS MAKE ME GOOD and last year’s Small Things, a collaboration with jazz saxophonist Roy Nathanson. “Happen,” the first single from Hakim’s upcoming album Cometa, signals a sea change for the Brooklyn-based crooner. The song shares the hazy atmosphere and romantic passion of his earlier work, but trades summery guitar tones for homespun slowcore and indie folk reminiscent of Alex G—who coincidentally plays piano on the song.
Lizzo Shares New Video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)”: Watch
Lizzo has released a music video for the song “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” from her new album Special. She co-directed the video with Christian Breslauer, who handled the visual for “About Damn Time.” The “2 Be Loved” video picks up where the visual for “Truth Hurts” left off, with Lizzo taking a solo drive in the desert. Watch it below.
Bonnie “Prince” Billy Shares Ramones Cover Featuring David Berman: Listen
Bonnie “Prince” Billy has released a cover of the Ramones’ Subterranean Jungle song “Outsider.” The track was produced in 2016 by Mark Nevers, and it features contributions from William Tyler, longtime collaborator Pete Townsend, Chris Scruggs (of the Fabulous Superlatives), and the late David Berman. Listen below.
JJulius Announces New Album Vol. 2, First DFA Records Release Since 2020
JJulius is the moniker of the Gothenburg-based musician and producer Julius Pierstorff, and, on, August 26 he’ll release a new album called Vol. 2. The album will get released via DFA Records in the United States, making it the first new release from DFA since Man Power and Amy Douglas’ 2020 single “Flashing Lights.” Find JJulius’ single “Du Aldrig Märker” below.
How Did Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis End Up on the Cover of The New Yorker?
This week’s issue of The New Yorker has an unexpected cover star: Sadie Dupuis, the poet and songwriter behind Sad13 and Speedy Ortiz. The piece, “Sun-Dappled” by Nicole Rifkin, is on the cover of the August 22 issue and it features Dupuis reading outside. How exactly did Dupuis come to appear on the cover of a magazine that doesn’t traditionally feature portraits of indie rock mainstays?
Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s New “Her” Video
Megan Thee Stallion has shared a video for “Her” from Traumazine, the album she released Friday, August 12. Check out the stylishly minimal, black-and-white clip below; Colin Tilley directed the video. Traumazine, which arrived the same week she brought her Tina Snow alter-ego to P-Valley, linked Megan with...
Lingua Ignota Announces Fall 2022 Tour
Lingua Ignota has announced a tour in support of her 2021 album Sinner Get Ready. The Repent Now Tour kicks off in November and extends into December. Find the musician’s schedule below. Lingua Ignota is the moniker of the multi-instrumentalist, performance artist, and vocalist Kristin Hayter. According to a...
Turnstile Part Ways With Founding Guitarist Brady Ebert
Turnstile are parting ways with founding guitarist Brady Ebert, the band announced in an Instagram story (viewed by Pitchfork). “We are deeply grateful for our time together,” Turnstile wrote. “Our love for him continues and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.” Find the band’s full message below.
