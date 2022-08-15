Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. It's hard to live up to the expectations when you tease a project for longer than two years. Legions of fans work together like they’re building the Pyramids of Giza, uploading every leak, snippet or sign of life to archive pages for mass scrutiny. That’s what happened to Destroy Lonely, a 21-year old rapper from Atlanta, GA who just released his debut album, NO STYLIST, under Playboi Carti’s Opium label. As required, the release contains enough fashion-related quips to fill up Popeye, but the real gems are the lively, euphoric beats. The airy synths of the title track, “NOSTYLIST,” will instantly transport you to an arcade for a round of Asteroids. Lonely matches its breeziness with playful lyrics: “Told my folks I'm gettin' rich, it ain't no way I'm washin' dishes,” he raps, which is hilarious to the core. The rest of the album could use more candid moments like this—in 2022, when you can build a loyal following using 30-second snippets, does having a “prestige” album matter? Explore NO STYLIST and find out what side you land on.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO