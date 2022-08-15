ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

kalb.com

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic celebrates newly renovated Pineville Clinic

Mary Margaret Ellison and Elijah Nixon are at a scrimmage match tonight between ASH, Neville, and Acadiana. Motions hearing set for September for convicted killer in 1994 Rita Rabalais case. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Daveon McCullough, who was convicted of second-degree murder when he was 17, is asking for...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Scrimmage Preview: ASH hosts Neville & Acadiana

We preview the Peabody Warhorses coming into the 2022 football season. Elijah Nixon has the highlights from the scrimmage matchups between ASH and Neville and Acadiana. Head Coach Thomas Bachman has created a level of success over at Alexandria Senior High that always has them in contention of making a run at a state title. 2022 is no different.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Peabody Warhorses

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Not winning a game last year is definitely motivating the Peabody Warhorses. Larry Roberts said last year hurt them, and it replays in his mind. “It was tough,” said Roberts. “I mean not winning a game, going 0-10, was hard. It messed up a lot of people mentally.”
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

City of Leesville Announces Road Closure

Road Closure announced for Monday, August 22nd at Old Terminal Road and Smart Street. Please avoid this area if possible. Please direct any questions to the City of Leesville at 337-239-2444.
LEESVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Journey Church in Pineville hosting trampoline park on Sunday

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Journey Church in Pineville is hosting a free trampoline park for kindergarten through 5th-grade-aged children on Sunday, August 21. The event will have high-energy music, worship, a live interactive sermon and gym time. There will be a game wall, three standard trampolines, one high-performance trampoline, a dodgeball arena, a safety balance beam, one large foam pit and two slam dunk basketball alleys.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

New details about fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville

LSUA and the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation have a new vision for the campus, and they have begun the search for a developer who will make it a reality. Mary Margaret Ellison and Elijah Nixon are at a scrimmage match tonight between ASH, Neville, and Acadiana. Motions hearing...
CHENEYVILLE, LA
kalb.com

GSU & NSU to face off in Shreveport Classic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s only a month left until the Shreveport Classic returns on Saturday, Sept. 10!. The college football game is held annually at the Independence Stadium. This year, Grambling State University and Northwestern State University will be going head-to-head. The matchup will mark just the sixth time these two teams have played against each other.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Fort Polk Progress changes name to suit statewide mission

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Fort Polk Progress, the non-profit organization representing the interests of Fort Polk assets and military service families living at the post, has undergone a rebranding effort, following the federal effort to rename the military post it represents. Fort Polk Progress is now Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance,...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

LSUA to develop golf course into commercial, retail site

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSUA and the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation (REFF) have a new vision for the campus, and they have begun the search for a developer who will make it a reality. Soon, what is currently a 40-acre public golf course on campus will be a...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Montgomery Tigers

MONTGOMERY, La (KALB) - Stop No. 13 on KALB’s Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp brings us to Montgomery, where the Tigers will rely on the fountain of youth in 2022 to rack up wins and get back to the playoffs. It was just three years ago that the Tigers...
MONTGOMERY, LA
kalb.com

Pineville man arrested in connection with Alexandria laundromat shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been accused of attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at an Alexandria laundromat on Friday, August 19, 2022. The Alexandria Police Department said they responded to the shooting, which occurred on MacArthur Drive, around 5:40 p.m. Upon arrival,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Suspect sought for robbery on Alma Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Alma Street on August 16. APD said Javon Sanders, 18, is wanted for armed robbery, battery and aggravated assault with a firearm. He is...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Motions hearing set for September for convicted killer in 1994 Rita Rabalais case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In September, one of the nine defendants who was convicted in the Oct. 24, 1994 death of Rita Rabalais, 82 of Alexandria, will be back in the Rapides Parish Courthouse for several motions in preparation of a hearing that will determine if he is among the “worst of the worst” offenders who should not get a chance to be resentenced.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

State Audit: Natchitoches Parish made the list – Embarrassing!

A performance audit evaluated the state of Louisiana’s role in animal welfare and control activities. Overall, the state should expand and strengthen its role to better ensure the humane treatment of animals in different types of facilities. Natchitoches Parish was used as an example of animal cruelty as part...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA

