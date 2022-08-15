ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a do-everything device that presents few compromises. It is good for photography, multi-tasking your work and watching Netflix, however the high price might put off some buyers. Two-minute review. Is it possible that we've reached the age of refinement in the foldable phone...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

India wants to have two universal charging standards implemented

India could be taking a leaf from the European Union book when it comes to implementing charging standards for smartphones and other electronic devices. However, from what the latest developments indicate, it may go one step further and consider more than one universal charging port. According to a report (opens...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Huawei Band 7 vs Fitbit Inspire 2

A big part of the popularity of the best fitness trackers is down to their affordability. While you can pick up an Apple Watch for hundreds of dollars, savvy shoppers can also get excellent fitness trackers for less than a hundred – like the Fitbit Inspire 2 or the Huawei Band 7.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple iPhone 14 deals: the most likely launch promotions and what to expect

Apple iPhone 14 deals could land as soon as mid-September if previous launches are anything to go by. If you, like us, are thinking about scoring a device at launch then you'll find the most likely promotions for launch right here - both based on previous releases and the types of deals that are common on flagships currently. If you're trying to budget ahead of time or attempting to work out your eligibility for an upgrade, then you should find this page useful.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Google Chrome update squashes bug used to attack users

Google has patched a high-severity vulnerability for the desktop version of its Chrome browser. The flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-2856, is being actively exploited in the wild, the company says, which is why it’s paramount that users patch their endpoints (opens in new tab) immediately. As is common, Google doesn’t...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Free Chinese VPN exposed millions of users' data

A free VPN service aimed at Chinese users has been found guilty of exposing over 5.7 billion data entries. An investigation by Cybernews (opens in new tab) revealed Airplane Accelerates apps - whose Chinese version counts over 3,000 reviews on the App Store only - leaked a staggering amount of users' personal information, including user IDs, IP addresses, domain names and timestamps.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Corsair Voyager a1600 review

While it might be a bit expensive, Corsair’s very first laptop is a solid proposition; good performance, robust build quality, and a truly excellent keyboard all serve to make this a great choice of gaming laptop. The 16:10 screen and large trackpad make it great for productivity too, even if it could use a few more ports.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

AVM FRITZ!Box 7590 AX review

The Fritz!Box 7590 AX is a one-size-fits-all solution for VDSL and cable broadband that also considers that some customers still have landline phones and faxes. It might lack tri-band functionality ideal for MESH, but it's strong in most other aspects. The AVM FRITZ!Box brand is well known across Europe but...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

India's smartwatch market zooms 312% - And there is a new brand at the top

The news from the Indian smartwatch market is exciting on two counts. One, the market has shown impressive year-on-year growth. Two, there is a new market leader. According to the latest research from Counterpoint’s IoT Service, India’s smartwatch market grew 312% YoY in Q2 2022 - this is nearly 4 times growth from the previous number. Further, home-grown player Fire-Boltt has become the table-topper for the first time, as it got past the leader Noise.
RETAIL
TechRadar

Windows 11 makes it the perfect time to buy a new laptop at Currys

Fed up with your laptop? Maybe it’s getting a bit long in the tooth, and starting to run more slowly? Perhaps the cooling vents are caked with dust? Maybe the screen has seen better days? And if so, there’s a good chance you might have been thinking of getting a new machine for a while now.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

There's a major new security update for iOS and macOS, so update now

Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.5.1, iOS 15.6.1, and iPadOS 15.6.1 which addresses two zero-day vulnerabilities being actively exploited in the wild. One of the flaws, affecting all three forms of the software is an out-of-bounds write vulnerability in the OS Kernel which can be abused to grant malicious applications highest privileges - in other words, an attacker could use it to fully take over a vulnerable endpoint (opens in new tab).
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

The best Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 deals and sales in August 2022

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is already priced reasonably, but there are often discounts on the versatile tablet that make it even better value for money. We've rounded up today's best Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 deals here. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is an affordable Windows 10...
COMPUTERS

