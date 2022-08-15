Brava! Opera has announced the passing of Artistic Director and mezzo-soprano Willene Gunn on August 10, 2022, due to complications following surgery. For 30 years, Gunn served on the faculty of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music as Director of the Conservatory Opera Program. She was granted an honorary doctorate in music from the Conservatory upon her retirement in 2005. She has directed over 100 major works by composers such as Mozart, Verdi, Puccini, Bernstein, and more throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, working with companies including Nevada Opera, Sacramento Opera, Arizona Opera, Rogue Opera, and the San Francisco Opera Center, among others.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO