Q & A: Nelly Miricioiu on Her Goodbye From the Stage & Next Phase of Her Life
(Credit: © Alex Schröder) This summer, after 40 years onstage, legendary soprano Nelly Miricioiu said goodbye to her performance career with concerts at Wigmore Hall and in Bucharest. The Romanian soprano was well-known for her interpretations in the bel canto and verismo repertoire and performed at all the...
IMAX Live & Stage Access Announce ‘Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing’
IMAX Corporation and Stage Access have announced a pair of film experiences featuring soprano Renée Fleming. The experience will showcase the soprano performing iconic favorites as she tours some of the greatest musical cities of the world. “Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing – Paris” and “Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing – Venice” will premiere in select IMAX® theaters globally on Sept. 18 and Oct. 30, 2022. Both films are Stage Access productions, filmed for IMAX using IMAX-certified cameras and featuring exclusive performances showcasing these great cities as never before seen through the eyes of the great soprano.
Bayreuth Festival 2022 Review: Die Walküre
Irene Theorin, Lise Davidsen Soar in Increasingly Incoherent Production. Following a truly disappointing “Das Rheingold,” the August 11 “Die Walküre” proved the polar opposite. Schwarz’s realistic human approach seemed a little bit more appropriate in this title where human characters appeared for the first time...
Ars Lyrica Houston Unveils 2022-23 Season
Ars Lyrica Houston has announced its 2022-23 season. It all kicks off with “Hail, Bright Cecilia!” The concert will feature music by Purcell and Händel as performed by Alexandra Gorman, Julia Fox, Jay Carter, Cecilia Duarte, Stephen Ash, Thomas O’Neill, Kirby Traylor, and Christopher Besch. Performance...
Opéra Queens to Present ‘Tanya’s Secret’
Canada’s Opéra Queens is set to “Tanya’s Secret” at the Betty Oliphant Theatre. The opera, which will be performed on August 26 and 28, is queer-trans adaptation of gay composer Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin” and will feature Ukrainian art songs by Lysenko. The production will raise funds for Kyiv Pride.
Obituary: Artistic Director & Mezzo-Soprano Willene Gunn Dies Following Heart Surgery
Brava! Opera has announced the passing of Artistic Director and mezzo-soprano Willene Gunn on August 10, 2022, due to complications following surgery. For 30 years, Gunn served on the faculty of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music as Director of the Conservatory Opera Program. She was granted an honorary doctorate in music from the Conservatory upon her retirement in 2005. She has directed over 100 major works by composers such as Mozart, Verdi, Puccini, Bernstein, and more throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, working with companies including Nevada Opera, Sacramento Opera, Arizona Opera, Rogue Opera, and the San Francisco Opera Center, among others.
North Wales International Music Festival to Present World Premiere of ‘Gelert’
On September 24, 2022, the North Wales International Music Festival will present the world premiere of “Gelert,” a new opera by royal composer Paul Mealor and eminent poet Dr. Grahame Davies, based on one of Wales best known legends. The premiere will be held at St. Asaph Cathedral,...
Rhiannon Giddens Headlines Oberlin Artist Recital Series
The Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio has announced its Oberlin Artist Recital Series, which kicks off this fall. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be on vocal recitals. Rhiannon Giddens will perform alongside Francesco Turrisi with a program based off their recent album “They’re Calling Me...
Barn Opera Announces New Production of Ariadne auf Naxos
Brandon Vermont’s BARN OPERA has announced a new production of R. Strauss’ comedic opera, “Ariadne auf Naxos,” set to be staged on Sept. 16 and 17, 2022, at The BARN OPERA House in Brandon, Vermont. The show marks the return of live performances for the company.
Rossini Opera Festival 2022 Review: La Gazzetta
Carniti’s Staging & Rizzi’s Musical Direction Are Unable To Rescue Rossini’s Rarely Performed Comedy. There are many operas that rarely see the light of day. Even some works by the great composers are lucky to receive more than an occasional staging; one need only think of Wagner’s or Verdi’s early works. Often, this neglect is unjustified, but sometimes, it’s simply because the opera is not very good.
Metropolitan Opera Orchestra Announces Changes to Orchestra
(Credit: Jonathan Tichler / Met Opera) The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra has announced a new Associate Principal Viola and Assistant Principal Viola. The orchestra announced that Shmuel Katz, a veteran of the Met orchestra’s viola section, will serve as the Associate Principal Viola while Tal First will become the Assistant Principal Viola.
Opera Colorado to Open 40th Anniversary Season with Special Performance of ‘Cavalleria Rusticana’
On September 10, 2022, Opera Colorado will present a special one-night production of Mascagni’s “Cavalleria rusticana” at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. The semi-staged performance will see director David Lefkowich and music director Ari Pelto lead a cast featuring Catherine Martin as Santuzza, Catherine Cook as Lucia, Malcolm McKenzie as Alfio, Roberto de Biasio as Turridu, and former OC Artist in Residence Kira Dills-Desurra as Lola.
‘X, The Life and Times of Malcolm X’ is Headed to Opera Omaha
Before heading to the Metropolitan Opera stage, Anthony Davis’ “X, The Life and Times of Malcolm X” will be performed at Opera Omaha. This new production by Robert O’Hara tours significant locations in Malcolm X’s life. Some of the co-sponsoring locations include Detroit Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Metropolitan Opera, and Seattle Opera.
Music of the Americas Announces Fall 2022 Slate
The Music of the Americas has announced its fall slate of concerts and talks. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal and operatic showcases. Concerts and performances will take place in New York, with one in Washington DC. There will also be video versions of events available for later viewing.
Metropolitan Opera Board President Allegedly Kept Stolen Cambodian Relics
Following a photoshoot of a $42 million mansion in San Francisco, which belongs to Sloan Lindemann Barnett, the Cambodian government appears to have located a number of ancient Khmer sculptures that the the government says match those looted years ago from one of the nation’s sacred sites. According to...
Novaya Opera Theatre Chief Conductor Forced to Resign
The chief conductor of Moscow’s Novaya Opera Theatre has resigned from his post. Valentin Uryupin wrote in a letter, “As you probably already know, some time ago I was forced to resign for very good personal reasons. To say I’m sorry is to say nothing. I was looking forward to the new season, planned with love by us, I missed the team that received me so warmly and believed me. For me, this is a big and absolutely forced loss.”
