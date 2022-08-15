ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Marvel Gives Daredevil a New Hooded Costume

It seems that Charlie Cox‘s live-action Daredevil isn’t the only one who’s getting a new suit, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has just received a new look in his own Marvel comic series as well. Previewing the cover art for Daredevil #5 that’s scheduled for release in November, the entertainment giant has revealed a new hooded costume for the street-level superhero.
ENTERTAINMENT
hypebeast.com

Shazam Declares Drake Its Most Popular Artist

On the 20th anniversary of the service’s launch, Shazam has declared that Drake is the most Shazamed artist of all time. The rapper has over 350 million Shazams across his discography, counting both his own tracks and those he’s featured on. For those unfamiliar with Shazam, the app...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Offset Delivers Baby Keem-Produced Single "54321"

Offset has dropped off his latest single “54321,” produced by none other than pgLang‘s very own Baby Keem with additional work from Mike Dean, Jahaan Akil Sweet and Ruchaun Maurice Akers Jr. Clocking in at three minutes, the cut arrives with an accompanying music video that sees...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Macklemore Delivers New Track and Video "Maniac"

On Friday dropped off a new cut, “Maniac,” featuring rising artist Windser and production by Ryan Lewis and Budo. The comeback track, which arrives after the Seattle artist’s previous single, “Chant,” comes with an accompanying Jake Magraw-directed music video that pays homage to Outkast’s 2003 hit single “Hey Ya!”
THEATER & DANCE
hypebeast.com

Fivio Foreign Drops New Track and Music Video “London Freestyle”

A few months after the release of his debut album B.I.B.L.E., Fivio Foreign has returned with some new music. Accompanied by an official video, “London Freestyle” hears the New York drill rapper reflect on his newfound success in the music industry and the pressure to keep moving upwards.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Pusha T Performs "Brambleton" and "Dreamin of The Past" for Vevo Ctrl Series

Pusha T recently graced the Vevo Ctrl stage to perform two cuts off his latest album, It’s Almost Dry. The rapper shared a live performance of the album opener “Brambleton,” produced by Pharrell Williams, and the Kanye West-featuring and produced track “Dreamin of The Past,” which saw King Push in all-white outfit while performing in front of a hanging microphone.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Steve Lacy Speaks on Collaborating With Kanye West in the Studio and Their Matching Tattoos

Steve Lacy confirmed that he has collaborated with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and even opened up about their matching tattoos posted on Instagram. The young artist, who dropped his latest album Gemini Rights, quickly spoke to TMZ and shared Ye “never stops” in the studio. Lacy added, however, that they are not planning to release a collaborative album any time soon, but they do have a friendship. “But I’m around, he’s making stuff around me constantly,” he said.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Winamp Launches Creator Service Program To Help Musicians Monetize Their Work

Media player company Winamp has launched a creator pass program to assist musicians in growing their careers. Rolling out later this year, the new service is designed to streamline the process of licensing and distributing music and cultivating engaging relationships with fans. The program appears to be hinged on a...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

'A Plague Tale: Requiem' Drops New Gameplay Trailer Ahead of October Release

Three years since the launch of the first game, A Plague Tale is now only two months out from the release of its sequel Requiem, and Focus Entertainment has just offered a fresh look at its gameplay over on YouTube. Set following the events of A Plague Tale: Innocence, the new title will reunite players with Hugo and Amicia, who are now venturing through the south of France during the 14th century before setting sail to a mysterious island in the Mediterranean Sea in hopes of finding a cure for Hugo’s illness.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

KRINK and Futura Tease Collaborative Marker Set

An all-black lineup for all your tagging needs. Whether in the studio or in the streets, KRINK has cemented itself as a go-to marker for prominent and emerging artists alike. Following a recent collaboration with Tiffany & Co., the paint supplier will unveil a special box set with legendary graffiti artist, Futura.
DESIGN
hypebeast.com

Alex Moss New York Crafts "The Godfather Ring" for Drake

After receiving his “Lucky Number 11 Ring” from close friend and Strawberry Jam founder, Kai Bent-Lee, Drake got Alex Moss New York to craft him an extravagant new ring. Dubbed the “The Godfather Ring,” the striking accessory was commissioned by the Canadian artist and designed by jeweler Alex Moss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Kangol Debuts Apparel Line Inspired by Old School Streetwear Styles

With a strong influence over hip-hop and fashion history, Kangol is channeling classic ’90s styling into its debut apparel collection. The inaugural launch features pieces for both men and women that include premium hoodies, jogger sets, tracksuits, graphic T-shirts and more. Details, colors and materials used all signify iconic old school styles, making the entire collective extremely versatile for everyday looks that bring a touch of flair.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

LEGO Recreates Hogwarts Express from 'Harry Potter'

After presenting a life-sized version of James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5, LEGO works with the Harry Potter franchise for a 801-piece 1/32 replica of Hogwarts Express from King’s Cross Station. The toy train features a classic red and black livery featuring a carriage with 4 seats and removable panels.
ENTERTAINMENT

