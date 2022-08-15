ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Miami New Times

Fifty Years of Rusty Pelican: Miami's Oasis for Special Moments and Celebrations

In a city where "it" spots have changed as often as a South Florida weather forecast, Rusty Pelican remains the heaviest of hitters. So much so that the Rickenbacker Marina waterfront restaurant, lounge, and lushly-landscaped event hot spot celebrates its 50th anniversary this month. "Everybody is a local to us...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Woman Appears To Be "Possessed" At Miami International Airport

In a video posted by OnlyInDade, a woman at a terminal in Miami International Airport appears to be "possessed" Chances are she's not really possessed but her loud screaming was definitely concerning. As of right now, nobody knows why she was throwing a tantrum. Maybe her flight got canceled, maybe...
MIAMI, FL
worldredeye.com

Miami: A Future Underwater?

Miami, FL – August 19, 2022 – Miami: Population 6.2 million (and counting). Surrounded by water with the Atlantic Ocean on the Eastern coast and Florida Everglades flooding the West. With rising seas, what does the future hold for a city lying at just 6’ ft. above sea level? The city’s surrounding waters have risen a total of 6 inches in the past 25 years – some of the fastest rates globally. To add to this, saltwater inundation – or what most coastal residents refer to as “sunny day flooding” – is up 400% since 2006. Heavy downpours have intensified, overwhelming drainage systems, and hurricanes are reaching catastrophic intensities at a higher rate.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Family and friends to gather for Sarah Stanczyk Service on Sunday Aug. 21 at Pinecrest Gardens

Family and friends of Sarah Leona Stanczyk are hosting a celebration of life memorial at Pinecrest Gardens (Cypress Hall) on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sarah passed away after a long struggle with liver and kidney disease on July 24, 2022, at the age of 39. She went peacefully in Miami, surrounded by the ones who love her endlessly, while holding hands with her mother, former Mayor of Palmetto Bay Shelley Stanczyk, who never left her side during Sarah’s battle.
PINECREST, FL
NBC Miami

City of Miami Terminates Lease With Virginia Key Outdoor Center

The Virginia Key Outdoor Center has been in business for seven years, and now they have until Sept. 13 to get out. On Aug. 12, City of Miami officers and code enforcement informed the owner that her lease with the city was terminated. “I’m toward the end of my lease....
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

Miami Is Getting A Massive Outdoor Holiday Market In November

Is it too early to start thinking about the holidays? Well, it’s never too early to start thinking about all the new happenings coming to the city!. Urbanspace, which runs the biggest New York City markets for the holidays, is expanding nationally and landing right here in Miami with their Lincoln Road Holiday Market. So mark your calendars for sweater weather and ’tis the season to shop because it will be open from November 15 through February 15.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

VIDEO: Brightline train slams into SUV in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A Brightline train slammed into an empty SUV parked in the middle of a railroad crossing in North Miami Thursday, according to police. Maj. Kessler Brooks, a North Miami police spokesperson, said the crash happened at Northeast 141st Street at Biscayne Boulevard, across from Lexus of North Miami.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah man arrested in Miami Springs over Miami Beach attempted murder

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Police officers arrested a man on Thursday who is accused of shooting a 25-year-old aspiring architect from Argentina during an armed robbery in Miami Beach. Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, identified the man arrested in Miami Springs as Ranier...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
miamisprings.com

Miami Beach Shooting Suspect Arrested in…Miami Springs

Miami Beach Police reported that an alleged shooting suspect was arrested by Miami Springs Police at the same Extended Stay America Hotel located on Fairway Drive in Miami Springs where Miami-Dade Police Special Response Team killed an alleged armed suspect that was connected to the fatal cop shooting this week.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
TMZ.com

Christian Slater Sells Miami Home After Only 3 Days On The Market

Christian Slater's Florida home didn't last long ... selling way above asking price after just 3 days on the market!. Real estate sources tell TMZ the "Mr. Robot" actor sold his 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood for $4.258 million ... which was 10% above the $3.950 million asking price.
MIAMI, FL

