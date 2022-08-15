Read full article on original website
Miami New Times
Fifty Years of Rusty Pelican: Miami's Oasis for Special Moments and Celebrations
In a city where "it" spots have changed as often as a South Florida weather forecast, Rusty Pelican remains the heaviest of hitters. So much so that the Rickenbacker Marina waterfront restaurant, lounge, and lushly-landscaped event hot spot celebrates its 50th anniversary this month. "Everybody is a local to us...
iheart.com
Woman Appears To Be "Possessed" At Miami International Airport
In a video posted by OnlyInDade, a woman at a terminal in Miami International Airport appears to be "possessed" Chances are she's not really possessed but her loud screaming was definitely concerning. As of right now, nobody knows why she was throwing a tantrum. Maybe her flight got canceled, maybe...
worldredeye.com
Miami: A Future Underwater?
Miami, FL – August 19, 2022 – Miami: Population 6.2 million (and counting). Surrounded by water with the Atlantic Ocean on the Eastern coast and Florida Everglades flooding the West. With rising seas, what does the future hold for a city lying at just 6’ ft. above sea level? The city’s surrounding waters have risen a total of 6 inches in the past 25 years – some of the fastest rates globally. To add to this, saltwater inundation – or what most coastal residents refer to as “sunny day flooding” – is up 400% since 2006. Heavy downpours have intensified, overwhelming drainage systems, and hurricanes are reaching catastrophic intensities at a higher rate.
communitynewspapers.com
Family and friends to gather for Sarah Stanczyk Service on Sunday Aug. 21 at Pinecrest Gardens
Family and friends of Sarah Leona Stanczyk are hosting a celebration of life memorial at Pinecrest Gardens (Cypress Hall) on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sarah passed away after a long struggle with liver and kidney disease on July 24, 2022, at the age of 39. She went peacefully in Miami, surrounded by the ones who love her endlessly, while holding hands with her mother, former Mayor of Palmetto Bay Shelley Stanczyk, who never left her side during Sarah’s battle.
Cane Commits, Top Targets Shine Thursday Night
Discussing Miami’s recruiting efforts with the Washington twins, Joshisa Trader and Jeremiah Smith.
NBC Miami
City of Miami Terminates Lease With Virginia Key Outdoor Center
The Virginia Key Outdoor Center has been in business for seven years, and now they have until Sept. 13 to get out. On Aug. 12, City of Miami officers and code enforcement informed the owner that her lease with the city was terminated. “I’m toward the end of my lease....
WSVN-TV
Astronaut visits elementary school in Fort Lauderdale for ‘Space Day’
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Engineers and an astronaut had the chance to educate Broward County students. It was “Space Day” at Rock Island Elementary School, Friday. Students learned about the final frontier from employees at Blue Origin and heard from an actual astronaut. “We’re so excited to...
Miami Defensive Back Marcus Clarke Enters Transfer Portal
2020 Miami Commit Enters Portal Just A Few Weeks Ahead of the 2022 CFB Season
WSVN-TV
Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation and the Miami Marlins give Miami students school supplies as they return to the classroom
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation are getting kids ready to go back to school. The organization and the Miami Marlins Foundation are giving back-to-school supplies to undeserved children in the community in order to succeed this school year at Poincianna Park Elementary School, Friday morning. Several...
secretmiami.com
Miami Is Getting A Massive Outdoor Holiday Market In November
Is it too early to start thinking about the holidays? Well, it’s never too early to start thinking about all the new happenings coming to the city!. Urbanspace, which runs the biggest New York City markets for the holidays, is expanding nationally and landing right here in Miami with their Lincoln Road Holiday Market. So mark your calendars for sweater weather and ’tis the season to shop because it will be open from November 15 through February 15.
Click10.com
VIDEO: Brightline train slams into SUV in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A Brightline train slammed into an empty SUV parked in the middle of a railroad crossing in North Miami Thursday, according to police. Maj. Kessler Brooks, a North Miami police spokesperson, said the crash happened at Northeast 141st Street at Biscayne Boulevard, across from Lexus of North Miami.
WSVN-TV
Plans to honor fallen MDPD Officer Cesar Echaverry revealed, as local leaders remember him
MIAMI (WSVN) - Leaders across South Florida joined law enforcement agencies in paying their respects to a Miami-Dade Police officer who died days after being shot in the line of duty, as plans for honoring the officer are revealed. There will be a procession at 10 a.m., Friday, from Jackson...
Here's The Best Loaded Fries In Florida
LoveFood found the best loaded fries in every state.
Orange Blossom Classic return to Miami mirrors HBCU resurgence
The Orange Blossom Classic was formed out of necessity. The OBC included a cultural element that only black colleges could replicate. The post Orange Blossom Classic return to Miami mirrors HBCU resurgence appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Click10.com
Hialeah man arrested in Miami Springs over Miami Beach attempted murder
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Police officers arrested a man on Thursday who is accused of shooting a 25-year-old aspiring architect from Argentina during an armed robbery in Miami Beach. Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, identified the man arrested in Miami Springs as Ranier...
miamisprings.com
Miami Beach Shooting Suspect Arrested in…Miami Springs
Miami Beach Police reported that an alleged shooting suspect was arrested by Miami Springs Police at the same Extended Stay America Hotel located on Fairway Drive in Miami Springs where Miami-Dade Police Special Response Team killed an alleged armed suspect that was connected to the fatal cop shooting this week.
islandernews.com
After a spike this year, rents in the Miami area among highest in the nation
Seeing a spike in rental prices? You're not alone. Two recent studies show the Miami area ranks among the leaders in soaring listing prices -- second in the state and eighth nationally -- with increases between 27% and 28% over the same period from a year ago. The national average...
Teammates Praise Miami Hurricanes Freshman Kelly
First-year defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly has received raving reviews from his teammates.
WSVN-TV
Miami firefighter relieved of duty after incendiary text surfaces after death of MDPD officer
COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A City of Miami firefighter has been relieved of duty after he was accused of making controversial remarks about police officers in a text commenting on the passing of Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echaverry. The unidentified Miami Fire Rescue firefighter made the following comment...
TMZ.com
Christian Slater Sells Miami Home After Only 3 Days On The Market
Christian Slater's Florida home didn't last long ... selling way above asking price after just 3 days on the market!. Real estate sources tell TMZ the "Mr. Robot" actor sold his 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood for $4.258 million ... which was 10% above the $3.950 million asking price.
