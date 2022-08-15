For parents who are disillusioned with our nation’s public school systems, there are many other options available. One such alternative is classical education. A resurgence in classical education, sometimes referred to as the liberal arts, has energized an education system that has sorely disappointed families over the past several years. Between dismal college readiness outcomes, rising violence in schools, and woke and sexualized curricula, many public schools have neglected their duty to children. Families are fed up, and with good reason. The public education system failed to listen to parents’ concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic and prioritized the desires of powerful teachers unions instead. The result for students has been devastating.

