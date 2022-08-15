Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Americans know public schools are indoctrinating their children
Americans’ trust in the public education system has been falling for years and reached an all-time low this past June. It’s not difficult to understand why: Public schools shut children out of the classroom for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then forced them to abide by ridiculous mask and quarantine policies for even longer. The harm caused by school closures and mandatory masking will take years to undo, and yet there has been no apology or even hint of regret from the people responsible.
Washington Examiner
Equity, opportunity, and efficiency: The future of K-12 funding has arrived
Fifty years ago , public education advocates began fighting for equity in public school funding. They looked forward to a day when every student, even those from disadvantaged backgrounds, could receive a high-quality education regardless of their zip code. And while those advocates made progress in closing funding gaps, dollars and cents alone could never overcome the reality that assigning students to schools means assigning some students to schools that don’t meet their needs.
Washington Examiner
Classical education offers families an educational refuge
For parents who are disillusioned with our nation’s public school systems, there are many other options available. One such alternative is classical education. A resurgence in classical education, sometimes referred to as the liberal arts, has energized an education system that has sorely disappointed families over the past several years. Between dismal college readiness outcomes, rising violence in schools, and woke and sexualized curricula, many public schools have neglected their duty to children. Families are fed up, and with good reason. The public education system failed to listen to parents’ concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic and prioritized the desires of powerful teachers unions instead. The result for students has been devastating.
Washington Examiner
DC announces one-time $1,000 payments for families heading back to school
Low-income families in Washington, D.C., are set to receive a one-time payment of $1,000 as they prepare to return to school later this month, according to a new initiative announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday. Families who are enrolled in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families are set to...
I Taught My 4th Grade Class About White Privilege And Their Response Was Eye-Opening
"Students tackled the Louisiana literacy test, which was given to would-be Black voters in the 1960s. Every one of them failed."
Bob Woodson on California's woke kindergarten lessons: 'This is the greatest outrage'
Woodson Center President Bob Woodson argued Wednesday that race-based admissions and woke curriculums that lower standards for Black Americans are an "internal assault on the self-esteem of Black people." "This is the greatest outrage," Woodson told "Fox & Friends." Woodson reacted to news that a California school district is paying...
Half of Black parents want schools to spend more time tackling racism
Nearly two-thirds of parents say that their child’s school places an appropriate emphasis on slavery, racism, and discrimination against Black people, according to a new poll.But one group stands out as least likely to approve of schools’ approach: Black parents, half of whom wanted more emphasis on these topics.The data suggests that Republican-led efforts to limit schools’ focus on race and racism — despite being done under the banner of parental...
Washington Examiner
Reclaiming diversity, equity, and inclusion in the education system
“I couldn’t trust these people with my kids,” Nancy Andersen, a North Carolina mother, told me recently about her child’s school . She was speaking for herself and her family, but she’s far from alone. In 2019, Andersen began reviewing her private Montessori school’s curriculum. What...
Washington Examiner
We have to let educators be gardeners again
Education is like gardening. Like all objective truths, this isn’t a new idea, but it’s become increasingly forgotten. In place of what we once knew to be true, many have been tricked into believing a particularly dangerous sort of folly: that schooling is a kind of manufacturing operation. Today, a child is seen as a “product.” Since this “product” has the potential to reshape the world, exerting immense control over a child’s education is a way to control the future.
Washington Examiner
What I said (and did not say) about the underage Ohio abortion patient
When I left my work in the private sector to serve as Indiana's attorney general, I did so because I believed there was a higher calling in public service and an opportunity to make a difference for Hoosiers as a servant leader. I am incredibly proud of our team’s accomplishments over the last 20 months. On behalf of Hoosiers, we daily and successfully fight federal government overreach, prevailing in challenges to vaccine mandates. We also continue protecting Hoosiers online, battling international robocalls, and distinguishing Indiana as a protector of unborn life and women.
