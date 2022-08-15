Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Lincoln organization offers free concert to inmates
LINCON, Neb. (KLKN) – Bridges to Hope, a Lincoln nonprofit, seeks to heal people who have broken the law and help them become constructive citizens. Friday afternoon, the organization hosted a free concert starring Nashville musician Ben Fuller at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. “This is my first time in...
klkntv.com
UNL’s 50 construction projects will reroute Husker students and fans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In an effort to renew aging facilities at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 50 construction projects are underway. The North Stadium expansion project, which includes training and workout facilities, will wrap up before next year’s football season. And the Veterans’ Tribute will be...
klkntv.com
25 events in Nebraska where you can enjoy nice weather this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It seems the weather will be great for outdoor events this weekend, and Omaha, Hastings and North Loup are hosting festivals all weekend long. The Omaha Greek Festival is giving Nebraskans the chance to imagine spending an afternoon in Santorini. With live music, entertainment, plenty of food and drinks and so much more, when in Greece, say opa!
klkntv.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska raises awareness of Indigenous trafficking victims
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A demonstration was held in Lincoln on Friday to raise awareness of Indigenous women who have been victims of human trafficking. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska hosted the Red Sand Project event, where gatherers poured red sand into the cracks of the sidewalk to represent the women who have “fallen through the cracks.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
CHI Health offers tips for keeping kids safe from illness this school year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Experts with CHI Health say that despite concerns about vaccinations, children still need to be prepared as they head into the school year. The start of the COVID-19 pandemic saw increased concerns around vaccinations. Some led to parents deciding not to vaccinate their children. “If...
klkntv.com
Lincoln organic farmers took pandemic hit, but interest in farm-to-table is bright spot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln organic farmers are seeing fewer businesses purchasing their products but more interest in sustainable farm-to-table produce. One farmer said that during COVID-19, he lost contact with all of the businesses he used to work with, as many of them closed for good or temporarily. He is hoping to make more connections in the community and show the variety of organic produce cultivated right here in Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Legendary Husker coach Tom Osborne’s nonprofit continues to support students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Teammates Mentoring has helped school-age students accomplish their goals through mentorship since 1991. The program was started by legendary Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne and his wife. Teammates have been a staple in the community for decades, and its mission continues to grow. On Wednesday,...
klkntv.com
CDC confirms presence of ‘brain-eating amoeba’ in Elkhorn River near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed the presence of a “brain-eating amoeba” in the Elkhorn River. Officials confirmed that the amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, was responsible for the death of a Douglas County child. The Douglas County Health Department continues to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
‘Just be kind’: 9-year-old Lincoln girl with incurable disease writes anti-bullying book
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — When nine-year-old Abigail Murphy of Lincoln started to get bullied at school, she took matters into her own hands. “I feel like I needed to take it a step up,” Abigail said. Because the now 4th-grader knows what it’s like to look a little different.
klkntv.com
Stop the snoring, no CPAP needed
Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) — Dr. Aaron Robinson joined Channel 8’s Andrew Ward in studio to discuss his new sleep apnea remedy that doesn’t require sleeping with a CPAP machine. It works in a way similar to a pacemaker for your heart, in that it regulates your muscle...
klkntv.com
Lincoln brewery releases special batch of beer to honor fallen LPD investigator
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Corn Coast Brewing Company has partnered with the Tunnel to Towers organization to put on an event in honor of fallen LPD Investigator Mario Herrera. Herrera was shot almost two years ago while helping to serve a search warrant. Following his death, the Tunnel...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of meth buried in field near Norfolk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers uncovered 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Norfolk on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 6:30 a.m., residents of Winside, a village northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property. Troopers arrived and found Oscar Villa, 36, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Nebraska child dies from suspected ‘brain-eating amoeba’ in Elkhorn River
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Officials say a “brain-eating amoeba” could be responsible for the death of a child in Douglas County on Wednesday. The Douglas County Health Department held a press conference on Thursday morning to discuss the case. Health Director Lindsay Huse said the Centers for...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County election commissioner hosts special voter registration drive
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively will hold a special voter registration drive on Saturday. Any resident of Nebraska who will be 18 on or before Nov. 8 and has moved, changed their name or would like to change their political party affiliation may register to vote at the following time and location:
klkntv.com
New COVID telehealth service now offers free consultations to some in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Telehealth has improved the accessibility of health care throughout the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. A telehealth service specifically for COVID-19 called Dr. B was just made available in Nebraska. Cyrus Massoumi, CEO and founder of Dr. B, says the goal was to...
klkntv.com
Isolated shower possible; Nice start to the weekend
A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through mid-morning for an area south and west of a line from Grand Island to Fairbury Friday. Afterwards, skies should turn partly cloudy for most of Friday. Temperatures will only top out in the lower to middle 80°s Friday as compared...
klkntv.com
Meet Betty: Lincoln Children’s Zoo sees first red panda cub birth in 8 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Children’s Zoo announced on Wednesday the birth of its first red panda cub in eight years. Betty was born on June 4 to first-time mom, Tián and dad, Liu. Using bamboo, wood and wool, the zoo created six nesting boxes off...
klkntv.com
Nebraska softball to face Creighton, Kansas in 2022 fall ball
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The defending Big Ten softball champs have announced their fall ball schedule. Nebraska softball opens up its season against Creighton on Sept. 18 in Omaha. They’ll then play another in-state game against UNK at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln on Sept. 29. A former Big...
klkntv.com
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
klkntv.com
Omaha teen pleads not guilty in fatal Memorial Day weekend crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The man accused in the fatal Memorial Day weekend crash entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday before his first court appearance Wednesday morning, court documents show. Lincoln Police say 18-year-old KyVell Stark of Omaha was driving under the influence of marijuana when he hit...
Comments / 0