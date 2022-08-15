ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln organization offers free concert to inmates

LINCON, Neb. (KLKN) – Bridges to Hope, a Lincoln nonprofit, seeks to heal people who have broken the law and help them become constructive citizens. Friday afternoon, the organization hosted a free concert starring Nashville musician Ben Fuller at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. “This is my first time in...
25 events in Nebraska where you can enjoy nice weather this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It seems the weather will be great for outdoor events this weekend, and Omaha, Hastings and North Loup are hosting festivals all weekend long. The Omaha Greek Festival is giving Nebraskans the chance to imagine spending an afternoon in Santorini. With live music, entertainment, plenty of food and drinks and so much more, when in Greece, say opa!
Lincoln organic farmers took pandemic hit, but interest in farm-to-table is bright spot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln organic farmers are seeing fewer businesses purchasing their products but more interest in sustainable farm-to-table produce. One farmer said that during COVID-19, he lost contact with all of the businesses he used to work with, as many of them closed for good or temporarily. He is hoping to make more connections in the community and show the variety of organic produce cultivated right here in Nebraska.
UNL’s 50 construction projects will reroute Husker students and fans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In an effort to renew aging facilities at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 50 construction projects are underway. The North Stadium expansion project, which includes training and workout facilities, will wrap up before next year’s football season. And the Veterans’ Tribute will be...
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska raises awareness of Indigenous trafficking victims

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A demonstration was held in Lincoln on Friday to raise awareness of Indigenous women who have been victims of human trafficking. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska hosted the Red Sand Project event, where gatherers poured red sand into the cracks of the sidewalk to represent the women who have “fallen through the cracks.”
CDC confirms presence of ‘brain-eating amoeba’ in Elkhorn River near Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed the presence of a “brain-eating amoeba” in the Elkhorn River. Officials confirmed that the amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, was responsible for the death of a Douglas County child. The Douglas County Health Department continues to...
Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of meth buried in field near Norfolk

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers uncovered 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Norfolk on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 6:30 a.m., residents of Winside, a village northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property. Troopers arrived and found Oscar Villa, 36, and...
Legendary Husker coach Tom Osborne’s nonprofit continues to support students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Teammates Mentoring has helped school-age students accomplish their goals through mentorship since 1991. The program was started by legendary Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne and his wife. Teammates have been a staple in the community for decades, and its mission continues to grow. On Wednesday,...
Stop the snoring, no CPAP needed

Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) — Dr. Aaron Robinson joined Channel 8’s Andrew Ward in studio to discuss his new sleep apnea remedy that doesn’t require sleeping with a CPAP machine. It works in a way similar to a pacemaker for your heart, in that it regulates your muscle...
Recall Alert: Capri Sun, infant swings and skateboards

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Over 5,700 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry beverages have been recalled because of a possible contamination. Kraft Heinz says that a cleaning solution used to treat food processing equipment was “inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of their facilities.”. The issue was discovered...
Nebraska softball to face Creighton, Kansas in 2022 fall ball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The defending Big Ten softball champs have announced their fall ball schedule. Nebraska softball opens up its season against Creighton on Sept. 18 in Omaha. They’ll then play another in-state game against UNK at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln on Sept. 29. A former Big...
Husker baseball earns 2023 commitment from Minnesota pitcher Ian Regal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers are getting a two-way player out of Rochester, Minnesota, in 2023. Ian Regal announced via Twitter on Thursday that he has committed to play baseball at Nebraska. The 6-foot-2 left-hander throws an 89 mph fastball, according to Prep Baseball Report. Regal’s pitch selection...
Omaha teen pleads not guilty in fatal Memorial Day weekend crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The man accused in the fatal Memorial Day weekend crash entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday before his first court appearance Wednesday morning, court documents show. Lincoln Police say 18-year-old KyVell Stark of Omaha was driving under the influence of marijuana when he hit...
