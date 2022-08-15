Read full article on original website
Lincoln organization offers free concert to inmates
LINCON, Neb. (KLKN) – Bridges to Hope, a Lincoln nonprofit, seeks to heal people who have broken the law and help them become constructive citizens. Friday afternoon, the organization hosted a free concert starring Nashville musician Ben Fuller at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. “This is my first time in...
25 events in Nebraska where you can enjoy nice weather this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It seems the weather will be great for outdoor events this weekend, and Omaha, Hastings and North Loup are hosting festivals all weekend long. The Omaha Greek Festival is giving Nebraskans the chance to imagine spending an afternoon in Santorini. With live music, entertainment, plenty of food and drinks and so much more, when in Greece, say opa!
‘Just be kind’: 9-year-old Lincoln girl with incurable disease writes anti-bullying book
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — When nine-year-old Abigail Murphy of Lincoln started to get bullied at school, she took matters into her own hands. “I feel like I needed to take it a step up,” Abigail said. Because the now 4th-grader knows what it’s like to look a little different.
Lincoln organic farmers took pandemic hit, but interest in farm-to-table is bright spot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln organic farmers are seeing fewer businesses purchasing their products but more interest in sustainable farm-to-table produce. One farmer said that during COVID-19, he lost contact with all of the businesses he used to work with, as many of them closed for good or temporarily. He is hoping to make more connections in the community and show the variety of organic produce cultivated right here in Nebraska.
UNL’s 50 construction projects will reroute Husker students and fans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In an effort to renew aging facilities at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 50 construction projects are underway. The North Stadium expansion project, which includes training and workout facilities, will wrap up before next year’s football season. And the Veterans’ Tribute will be...
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska raises awareness of Indigenous trafficking victims
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A demonstration was held in Lincoln on Friday to raise awareness of Indigenous women who have been victims of human trafficking. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska hosted the Red Sand Project event, where gatherers poured red sand into the cracks of the sidewalk to represent the women who have “fallen through the cracks.”
Lincoln brewery releases special batch of beer to honor fallen LPD investigator
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Corn Coast Brewing Company has partnered with the Tunnel to Towers organization to put on an event in honor of fallen LPD Investigator Mario Herrera. Herrera was shot almost two years ago while helping to serve a search warrant. Following his death, the Tunnel...
CDC confirms presence of ‘brain-eating amoeba’ in Elkhorn River near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed the presence of a “brain-eating amoeba” in the Elkhorn River. Officials confirmed that the amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, was responsible for the death of a Douglas County child. The Douglas County Health Department continues to...
Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of meth buried in field near Norfolk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers uncovered 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Norfolk on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 6:30 a.m., residents of Winside, a village northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property. Troopers arrived and found Oscar Villa, 36, and...
Legendary Husker coach Tom Osborne’s nonprofit continues to support students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Teammates Mentoring has helped school-age students accomplish their goals through mentorship since 1991. The program was started by legendary Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne and his wife. Teammates have been a staple in the community for decades, and its mission continues to grow. On Wednesday,...
Stop the snoring, no CPAP needed
Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) — Dr. Aaron Robinson joined Channel 8’s Andrew Ward in studio to discuss his new sleep apnea remedy that doesn’t require sleeping with a CPAP machine. It works in a way similar to a pacemaker for your heart, in that it regulates your muscle...
Recall Alert: Capri Sun, infant swings and skateboards
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Over 5,700 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry beverages have been recalled because of a possible contamination. Kraft Heinz says that a cleaning solution used to treat food processing equipment was “inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of their facilities.”. The issue was discovered...
Lancaster County election commissioner hosts special voter registration drive
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively will hold a special voter registration drive on Saturday. Any resident of Nebraska who will be 18 on or before Nov. 8 and has moved, changed their name or would like to change their political party affiliation may register to vote at the following time and location:
Meet Betty: Lincoln Children’s Zoo sees first red panda cub birth in 8 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Children’s Zoo announced on Wednesday the birth of its first red panda cub in eight years. Betty was born on June 4 to first-time mom, Tián and dad, Liu. Using bamboo, wood and wool, the zoo created six nesting boxes off...
Nebraska child dies from suspected ‘brain-eating amoeba’ in Elkhorn River
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Officials say a “brain-eating amoeba” could be responsible for the death of a child in Douglas County on Wednesday. The Douglas County Health Department held a press conference on Thursday morning to discuss the case. Health Director Lindsay Huse said the Centers for...
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
Nebraska softball to face Creighton, Kansas in 2022 fall ball
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The defending Big Ten softball champs have announced their fall ball schedule. Nebraska softball opens up its season against Creighton on Sept. 18 in Omaha. They’ll then play another in-state game against UNK at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln on Sept. 29. A former Big...
Husker baseball earns 2023 commitment from Minnesota pitcher Ian Regal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers are getting a two-way player out of Rochester, Minnesota, in 2023. Ian Regal announced via Twitter on Thursday that he has committed to play baseball at Nebraska. The 6-foot-2 left-hander throws an 89 mph fastball, according to Prep Baseball Report. Regal’s pitch selection...
Omaha teen pleads not guilty in fatal Memorial Day weekend crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The man accused in the fatal Memorial Day weekend crash entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday before his first court appearance Wednesday morning, court documents show. Lincoln Police say 18-year-old KyVell Stark of Omaha was driving under the influence of marijuana when he hit...
Irish Times sportswriter calls Huskers ‘notorious’ in scathing article
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A writer for the Irish Times didn’t hold back when he wrote about the Huskers’ opening game in Dublin. Writer Dave Hannigan lists several Nebraska controversies, dating back to former Husker Lawrence Philip’s assault on an ex-girlfriend in 1995. Hannigan focuses much...
