Bronx, NY

Mythbuster: Congestion Pricing Study Shows Neighborhoods Won’t Be Flooded With Desperate Parkers

Time to park this fear in the dustbin of history. The MTA’s environmental assessment for congestion pricing reveals that a long-held fear — namely that neighborhoods just outside the 60th Street toll boundary will be flooded with suburbanites looking for parking before finishing their commute by subway — just isn’t going to happen.
BROOKLYN, NY
OPINION: We Need a River-to-River Crosstown Bike Network in Manhattan

Here’s a crucial safety idea for which cyclists are clamoring: a crosstown network of bicycle-priority corridors linking the greenways along the East and Hudson rivers and the loop in Central Park. These three shared paths — dedicated car-free mobility corridors — move thousands of people each day north and south through Manhattan, yet there’s no safe, direct way among them. Connecting them would transform how people get around Manhattan and greatly expand bike transportation.
MANHATTAN, NY
Thursday’s Headlines: Farewell to an Intern Edition

First, the news: Lawmakers gathered in Ridgewood to demand more safety improvements just three days after delivery worker Be Tran was killed at Myrtle Avenue and Hancock Street. Gothamist played it straight, but former Gothamist legend, now Hell Gate co-founder, Christopher Robbins put a hell of a lot more depth into his piece, which looked at broader road safety failures of the Adams administration.
QUEENS, NY
Mayor Razes Abandoned Outdoor Dining Structures; Advocates Want That Space for People, Not Cars

Full of his self-proclaimed swagger, Mayor Adams on Thursday raised a sledgehammer to an abandoned outdoor dining structure in Manhattan as part of a new city initiative to demolish deserted sheds that, he says, have become “safe haven(s) for illegal behavior” — but advocates and supporters of the widely beloved program say it’s also an opportunity to reclaim that space for people, instead of just giving it back to the car owners who comprise a small minority of city residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

