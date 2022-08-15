Read full article on original website
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClearwater, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in TampaL. CaneTampa, FL
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
We hope everyone is having a great new school year! With the weeks being filled back up with schoolwork, we know that the weekends are made for fun! One of the coolest things going on this weekend is the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Amalie Arena! World and Olympic champions will compete to represent the […]
Biker hit at dangerous south Tampa intersection
TAMPA, Fla. — There was another crash that left a bicyclist injured at an intersection in South Tampa known for being dangerous and deadly. In December, two teenagers were killed at this very location at Bay to Bay Boulevard and Lois Avenue. A car hit a bicyclist during the...
Microchip helps Ybor City couple reunite with stolen dog after nearly 3 years
TAMPA, Fla. — An Ybor City couple's house feels a lot more like home after they were able to reunite with their stolen dog after nearly three years. Ines Figueroa let her dogs out in her backyard in December 2019. She ran inside to do something and when she came back out, her dog, Grace, was nowhere to be found.
Man accused of killing Tampa rapper to remain in jail
TAMPA, Fla. — A convicted criminal who was released from jail in June is back behind bars. "Are you a danger to the community or society and I have to say yes," a Hillsborough County judge said Friday afternoon during a court hearing for Demon Speed. Speed is accused...
Hillsborough commissioners approve funds to accelerate commuter ferry project to MacDill
TAMPA, Fla. — Visions of a regular water commute are becoming closer to reality for some people living around Tampa Bay. Hillsborough County commissioners on Wednesday voted in favor of putting $252,000 toward engineering and planning assessments for the proposed ferry between southern Hillsborough County and MacDill Air Force Base.
You can consider the permit for air curtain incinerators in Lutz burned
LUTZ, Fla. — The proposal to have two air curtain incinerators in Lutz is a no go. The applicant pulled their application. Lynn Robinson with Montrose Environmental is representing the applicant, Louis Geraci LLLP. In an email obtained by 10 Tampa Bay, Robinson wrote to officials with the Hillsborough...
Checking in with Dolly: How one Black woman's business is thriving, expanding
TAMPA, Fla. — August is Black Business Month. It's a chance to highlight Black-owned businesses and support them in your community. We have an update on a young woman who opened a beauty academy in Tampa four years ago with big goals in mind. When we first met Dolly...
Detectives looking for 2nd suspect in attempted murder case
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough detectives are on the search for the second suspect in an attempted murder case. According to a news release, detectives are looking for a person known as "TC". He is believed to be homeless and he is known to be in the area of Hillsborough Avenue and North Habana Avenue.
Record-breaking number of USF students opt to live on campus this fall
TAMPA, Fla — A record-breaking number of students are expected to live on the University of South Florida campuses this fall. According to a statement from the university, the number of students will be the most to have ever lived on its campus' with nearly 6,500 living in Tampa and 900 at the St. Petersburg location — about 7,400 students total.
Food truck rallies held to benefit family of parents killed in I-75 crash
SARASOTA, Fla. — Organizers are putting together food truck rallies to support a family that suffered a heartbreaking loss in a crash this week. Two food truck rallies will be held for the children in the Mendoza family. Their parents were killed when their food truck overturned and caught fire Aug. 16 on Interstate 75 near Fruitville Road, according to a spokesperson for the family and organizers.
Yum Yum, Carbonara and Bryce Canyon: CMA gives 3 sea turtles a second chance at life
DUNEDIN, Fla. — After spending some time healing at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, three sea turtles made their way back home on Thursday. CMA successfully released two critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles and one juvenile green sea turtle at Honeymoon Island State Park — marking a total of 28 rehabilitated sea turtle releases this year alone.
Sheriff Judd: 85 arrested in 'single largest seizure of drugs' in Polk County wiretap investigation
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Sheriff Grady Judd announced what he called "the single largest seizure of drugs and arrests made in the history of Polk County during an undercover wiretap investigation" on Friday. A two-year investigation resulted in the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force...
Community activists call for investigation into Lakeland drug bust as video raises questions
LAKELAND, Fla. — Community activists are calling for an investigation at Lakeland Police Department stemming from a drug bust back in March. Video from the scene that day appears to contradict the officers’ version of how the arrest went down. “You don’t expect it coming from officers. It...
Couple 'lucky to be alive' following serious hit-and-run crash in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A terrifying crash left a Tampa Bay-area couple seriously injured and out of work for months. The crash was caught on video, but the people inside the car that hit them just walked away. "I remember having my eyes closed, and I was just trying...
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren to speak on legal challenges since suspension
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will hold news conferences Wednesday to speak about the latest development on his legal challenge to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' suspension order. A briefing in Tallahassee will be from 9-9:30 a.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tallahassee, according to...
TPA police officer gets surprise reunion with motorcyclist he saved
TAMPA, Florida — A police officer at Tampa International Airport got a big surprise on Friday. Officer Ryan Runge reunited with the man he saved from a motorcycle crash in March. The TPA Police Department awarded Runge the Life Saving Award in a ceremony for his actions. "It's a...
Eyes on 'fastest kid in the world': 6-year-old hopes to be Tampa's next great track and field star
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — As the sun nestles in a bevy of Tampa area clouds, a 6-year-old boy makes his walk to the track with a belief he is the best. Showing up at Cypress Creek High School in Wesley Chapel, Seth Williamson has some of his most coveted medals on him.
Man carrying 2 children hit by SUV while on crosswalk
SARASOTA, Fla. — A man and two young children were seriously injured after they were hit by a car while crossing the road Thursday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a release. Troopers say a 47-year-old man was carrying a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl while walking...
Man wanted in connection to Hillsborough County murder investigation
TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies in Hillsborough County are searching for a 43-year-old man in connection to a murder over the weekend. At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a homicide occurred at East Mohawk Avenue and Orient Road near a Wawa convenience store. Deputies responded and found a man dead with upper body trauma.
Why did the bear cross the road? He couldn't, so a new wildlife crossing is being built
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — When you think of Florida, many people think of our beautiful beaches, but all throughout our state is an 18-million-acre wildlife corridor. It's home to all kinds of animal and aquatic life. It's wildlife that needs to be able to wander freely away from the...
