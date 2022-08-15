ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

BBB warns about different types of QR code scams

By Michelle Linn, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BBzpf_0hHL4Mc500

TULSA, Okla. — QR codes are everywhere, but scammers are taking advantage of them as they get more popular.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said consumers and police departments around the country are reporting new ways QR codes are leading to scams. The scams occur most often when a QR code is posted in a public spot.

“So with a QR code, there’s really no way to tell if you’re going to the right website, if you’re clicking on something that you know where you’re going,” said Amie Mitchell with the BBB.

For example, Mitchell said the fraudulent QR codes are being put on the backs of parking meters. People assume they’re paying to park, but scammers printed their own stickers and covered up the real QR codes.

“You’re just clicking a link, but you’re clicking a link blindly, so we do recommend that you do that very, very, very cautiously,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell also said someone in Tulsa is out hundreds of dollars because of another type of QR code scam.

“We had a consumer that lost $1,600 here in Tulsa. They were putting a deposit down on a home. They put the deposit down and they lost their money because it was a scam,” Mitchell said. “Housing is one of those markets that’s very hot right now, so if you’re looking for a home, be very, very careful.”

Mitchell said to never put a deposit down through a QR code. Make contact with the individual.

“And make the transaction as legal as possible with paperwork, with a money trail,” she said.

Another QR code scam the BBB is seeing is fake utility bills. People are contacted by a scammer pretending to be their utility company, saying that they owe money. The scammer then says they must pay immediately and the regular payment portal is down, so they send a QR code to scan, to access an alleged backup portal.

The BBB says not to fall for it, because it’s a scam.

If you’ve been the victim of a QR code scam, report it, that could prevent another person from falling victim.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Tulsa couple accused of mishandling nonprofit continue to fight charges

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Legal battles continue for a couple who run a local non-profit. Oklahoma Heartland Heroes Foundation is an organization that provides food to at-risk communities. However, there have been multiple investigations into the organization. FOX23 received a tip last year claiming that hundreds of boxes of...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Tulsa’s Park Plaza South Pool burglary caught on camera

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are trying to identify two people caught on camera breaking into the Park Plaza South Pool in the neighborhood near 71st and Sheridan. The video shows a man and a woman force open an office door at the pool house Aug. 16. They were on the property from 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

One person shot near 51st and Peoria, TPD investigates

TULSA, Okla. — At least one person has been shot at an Auto Zone near 51st and Peoria. Officers are investigating, and homicide detectives have been called to the area. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Cowboy culture on display at Bristow Western Heritage Days

BRISTOW, Okla — Cowboy culture is on full display this weekend at Bristow Western Heritage Days. The town will have plenty of entertainment, games, food, vendors and more. Enjoy the Western Heritage Days Rodeo with family and friends and traditional rodeo events. There will also be a parade on Saturday at 10 a.m.
BRISTOW, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbb#Qr Codes#Scams#Fraud#Qr
KRMG

Glenpool school bus crash, no suspected injuries at this time

GLENPOOL, Okla. — A Glenpool school bus with students has been involved in a crash near, 151st and Highway 75. The media contact for Glenpool Police Mandy Vavrinak says, “At this time, there are no suspected injuries. Glenpool Police have responded and this is currently a very active scene.”
GLENPOOL, OK
KRMG

Owasso family prepares to welcome Ukrainian mother, son

OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso family is preparing to welcome a mom and son from Ukraine into their home next week. Amy Mullet says her family is used to hosting people from Ukraine. They’ve been hosting orphans on Christmas and over the summer since 2017. When they saw...
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

New details released about fallen Osage County deputy

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about Captain William Hargraves, the deputy who died Friday morning in a car accident along US-60. Capt. Hargraves started his career as a jailer in 1998. He was promoted to a deputy in 2000, and a K9 handler in 2003. Hargraves worked in drug detection for Osage County public schools with his K9 Jasmine.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
KRMG

Ukrainian-based cargo plane lands in Tulsa, marking first flight since war began

TULSA, Okla. — One of the world’s largest cargo planes based out of Ukraine has stopped in Green Country, marking its first return since Russia invaded the country. The Antonov Airlines A-N 1-24 is based out of the Ukrainian capitol of Kyiv, and some of the larger planes were destroyed when the Russian military attacked the main airport in Kyiv earlier this year.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Osage County deputy killed following a crash on US-60

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/19/22: OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart confirmed that an Osage County deputy has died in the crash. Eastbound lanes on a highway in Osage County are closed after a deadly car accident Friday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said U.S. Highway 60 eastbound at State...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Former star Cowboys wrestler charged with Third-Degree Burglary

A former Oklahoma State University (OSU) wrestler, who was charged with sexual battery earlier in August, has now been charged with Burglary in the Third-Degree in a separate case. ‘AJ’ Ferrari was charged Burglary in the Third-Degree and Petit Larceny on August 17, according to OSCN. The date of...
STILLWATER, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
85K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy