Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Inland Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Inland Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Franklin County through 200 PM EDT At 115 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Apalachicola, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Franklin, Buck Siding, High Bluff, Creels, Beverly, Hays Place and Fort Gadsden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches, San Augustine by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-17 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches; San Augustine Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Nacogdoches, southeastern Angelina and southern San Augustine Counties through 745 PM CDT At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Huntington to 6 miles east of Etoile. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Huntington, Zavalla, Broaddus, Shawnee and Dolan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Jenkins, Screven by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 06:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Jenkins; Screven PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Recent rainfall and light winds has resulted in patchy dense fog across the region, reducing visibilities to half a mile or less. If traveling this morning, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Upshur, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-17 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Upshur; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN WOOD AND SOUTHWESTERN UPSHUR COUNTIES At 654 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Big Sandy, or 10 miles west of Gladewater, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Sandy and Winona. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bottineau, Burke, Divide, Dunn, McHenry, McKenzie, McLean by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 06:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Divide; Dunn; McHenry; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Mountrail; Oliver; Renville; Sheridan; Ward; Williams PATCHY DENSE FOG IN NORTHERN AND CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will reduce the visibility to one quarter mile or less across northern and central parts of North Dakota this morning. Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities, and should use extra caution traveling. Use low beam headlights and be extra cautious at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog is expected to dissipate by mid to late morning.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Brazos, Grimes by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-18 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazos and Grimes. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 325 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Anderson, Iola and Carlos. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Dickey, Emmons, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh, Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 06:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickey; Emmons; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Sioux PATCHY DENSE FOG IN SOUTH CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will reduce the visibility to one quarter mile or less across south central North Dakota this morning. Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities, and should use extra caution traveling. Use low beam headlights and be extra cautious at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog is expected to dissipate by mid to late morning.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 06:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Recent rainfall and light winds has resulted in patchy dense fog across the region, reducing visibilities to half a mile or less. If traveling this morning, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away near shoreline structures such as peninsulas or breakwalls...and near river mouths. For additional safety information and precautions...please visit www.weather.gov/Duluth Target Area: Douglas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected along the Lake Superior shoreline due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Minnesota Park Point and Wisconsin Point Beaches. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High wave action can make swimming difficult on days such as this. Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although northeast winds are expected to weaken this afternoon, waves should linger between 2 to 3 feet into the early evening hours, continuing the hazardous swimming conditions.
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Willacy by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Willacy TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Port Mansfield * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for around 1 foot above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Sunday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Arroyos and larger creeks may quickly rise with swift currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://ready.gov/hurricanes
weather.gov
High Surf Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 22:25:00 SST Expires: 2022-08-18 10:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents in vulnerable locations may experience flooding. Some roads in vulnerable, low-lying areas may be closed from floodwaters. Stay tuned to local officials for any road closures or evacuations. Anyone in low-lying areas and vulnerable areas could be swept out to sea and face significant injury or death. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Warning has been extended through Thursday * WHAT...Surf of 15 to 18 feet * WHERE...South and east facing shores of all islands. * WHEN...through Thursday * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and potentially deadly rip currents. Some strong coastal erosion is likely. Very large waves may bring some ocean debris onto roadways, impact small harbors, and make navigating the harbor channel dangerous. Lapataiga mo galu matua maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 1025 PO ASO LULU AUKUSO 17 2022 ...O loo faaauau le Lapataiga mo Galu maualuluga * MAFUAAGA...Galu maualuluga e 15 i le 18 futu * NOFOAGA AAFIA...Talafatai i saute ma sasa`e o le atunuu * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Tofi. * AAFIAGA...E matua maualuluga galu e fafati i aau ma le matafaga faapea le malolosi o le aave o le sami. E ono iai sologa i nofoaga tumatafaga. E mafai foi ona aafia nofoaga tulata i matafaga e pei o auala ma uafu ona o le maualuluga o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA E ono lolovaia laufanua tu-lata i matafaga ma nofoaga aafia gofie. E ono tapunia auala e lata i matafaga ona o aafiaga o le maualuluga o galu. Fa`autagia lapata`iga mo auala tapunia fa`apea le aga`i ese mai lou nofoaga. O lapataiga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Faiva po o le ona o le siisii o tulaga o sami ma galu, e le tatau i le au fai mamalu lautele ona fagogota pe maimoa i galu. O i latou i le matafaga, e mafai ona maua faafuaseia e galu.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Black Hawk, Grundy, Hardin, Jasper, Marshall, Poweshiek, Tama by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Black Hawk; Grundy; Hardin; Jasper; Marshall; Poweshiek; Tama CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR FUNNEL CLOUDS Current atmospheric conditions support the development of funnel clouds. Spotters reported a funnel cloud near Beaman, in Grundy County, IA at 948AM. Usually, these funnel clouds can form from showers and weak thunderstorms. These funnels are normally brief, drop only a few hundred feet from the cloud base, and rarely become a tornado or cause damage. However, if one is spotted, please immediately report it to the National Weather Service. If a tornado warning would become necessary, take appropriate action.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Iowa, Johnson, Linn by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Iowa; Johnson; Linn CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF FUNNEL CLOUDS Current atmospheric conditions support the development of funnel clouds. Usually, these funnel clouds can form from showers and weak thunderstorms. These funnels are normally brief, drop only a few hundred feet from the cloud base, and rarely become a tornado or cause damage. However, if one is spotted, please immediately report it to the National Weather Service.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 16:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-18 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Kane; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 419 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coral Pink Sand Dunes. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Cameron Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cameron Island TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - South Padre Island * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for around 1 foot above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Sunday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Arroyos and larger creeks may quickly rise with swift currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://ready.gov/hurricanes
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Southern Hidalgo by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Hidalgo TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - McAllen - Edinburg - Weslaco * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Arroyos and larger creeks may quickly rise with swift currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://ready.gov/hurricanes
weather.gov
Evacuation Immediate issued for Spokane by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 13:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 19:31:00 PDT Target Area: Spokane Evacuation Immediate The following message is transmitted at the request of SCFD3. LEVEL 3 EVACUATION... LEAVE NOW! Spokane County Fire District 3 is working a brush fire on Highway 195. Those living from Excelsior on the South... Degray on the West... Hangman Creek on the East... Mullen Hill where it meets 195 at the North. Monitor phone and media for more information.
weather.gov
Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 17:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 503 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Chandler Fashion Center Mall to 6 miles west of Sun Lakes to 6 miles north of Estrella Sailport, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 162 and 186. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 152 and 165. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 46 and 55. Locations impacted include Chandler, Casa Grande, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Bapchule, Tumbleweed Park, Estrella Sailport, Olberg, Firebird Lake, Ak- Chin Village, Sacaton and Santan. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for McMullen by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 08:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: McMullen The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Nueces River Near Tilden affecting McMullen County. For the Nueces River...including Cotulla, Tilden, Three Rivers, Mathis, Bluntzer, Calallen...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nueces River Near Tilden. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Major flooding below Cotulla to below Tilden occurs, and cuts off extensive portions of the flood plain, requiring wholesale evacuation of livestock from the area. Roads and bridges near the river flood severely. Hunting cabins, pump jacks, tank batteries, irrigation pumps and any equipment in low areas near the river flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 21.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CDT Saturday was 22.4 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening and continue falling to 11.7 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Nueces River Tilden 14.0 21.7 Sat 7 am 19.9 17.8 15.5 13.3 11.7
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Parker by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 19:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-17 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning can kill. Target Area: Parker The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Parker County in north central Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cool, or 9 miles southeast of Mineral Wells, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Weatherford, Cool and Millsap. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 390 and 405. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0