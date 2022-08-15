Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Severe rainfall causing sanitary sewage problems citywide
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This week’s scene was quite dismal after a storm passed through Mobile. Cars were stranded, manholes were disrupted, and litter and trash was scattered everywhere. Prichard Waterworks and Sewer reported over one million gallons of sewage overflowed. Water is still flowing from manholes in three locations.
utv44.com
Outdated drainage on Dawes Rd is a safety hazard, residents say
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Wet weather is the driving force behind this NBC 15 Reality Check. A post on Facebook from a resident that lives on the corner of Dawes Road and Johnson Road took pictures of his front yard yesterday, almost completely submerged underwater. Chris Ross made that post, and he says Dawes is a busy road. The flooding is not only an inconvenience to him, but it’s also a safety issue for the people that travel down that road.
utv44.com
Period of rapid growth underway for West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — West Mobile is feeling the positive impact of growth as new stores, restaurants, and neighbors continue to pop up across the area. "We experienced one of the largest growth in the West Mobile Southwest Mobile County area that we had ever seen," said County Commissioner Randal Duiett.
WALA-TV FOX10
Heavy rainfall in Mobile causes people to be stranded on flooded roadways
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile is no stranger to bad weather as heavy rain fell yet again Thursday. A flash flood warning was released for Mobile County and Baldwin County with several areas under water. FOX10 News saw cars trying to navigate flooded streets, only to get stuck. People could...
4,300-acre hunter’s paradise for sale in Baldwin County for $13 million
A hunter’s paradise encompassing about 4,300 acres of Baldwin County land can be yours, for the asking price of a mere $13 million. The property, called Fort Pierce, once was a corporate retreat belonging to Scott Paper. It lies west and southwest of the Tensaw community, north of Stockton on Ala. 59, with a portion of its western edge bounded by a bow of the Alabama River. It’s about a 40-minute drive from Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile fire station receives mattress donations
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Sleep Center in Mobile and Tempur-Pedic teamed up to help give on-call fire-rescue workers a good night’s sleep. The Sleep Center delivered 30 Tempur-Pedic mattresses to the fire station on Airport Boulevard near the airport on Friday. This was the second time the company...
Pollman’s Bakery Broad St. location closed due to roach infestation
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Pollman’s Bakery Broad and Virginia St. location closed on a July 20 for a “roach infestation and gross insanitary conditions,” according to the Alabama Public Health website. A July 21 Facebook post said the bakery was having repairs done in the kitchen that “require [them] to hold off on any […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Manhole cover bounces and flaps as storm deluges Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A manhole cover along a busy street in downtown Mobile seemed to come to life Thursday morning. It was on a sidewalk in front of Mobile Government Plaza where the manhole cover became animated as it bounced and flapped -- perhaps set to movement by rushing water below.
WPMI
Popular Daphne restaurants padlocked, ordered closed
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A pair of popular restaurants along Main Street in Daphne have been padlocked and ordered closed by the Baldwin County Commission. Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s restaurants were shut down after failing to pay more than $30,000 in sales taxes. Court records show Conlon...
utv44.com
Gulf Shores city leaders preparing letter to state over proposed bridge
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Renewed calls for a third bridge on Baldwin County's coast are growing louder. Gulf Shores city leaders are considering sending a message to Governor Kay Ivey to move the long-awaited project forward. This week, city officials approved a multi-million-dollar transportation plan, which includes adding...
WALA-TV FOX10
Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
utv44.com
Gulf Shores construction plans for the widening of Hwy 59 and a new pedestrian bridge
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — In 2019, the Alabama legislature passed a statewide gas tax increase to help with transportation infrastructure funding. The Gulf Shores City Council had a work session on August 15, 2022, to discuss the next steps needed to ensure the city will be eligible for funding.
Potential Tropical Cyclone Four forms in the southern Gulf of Mexico
The storm will continue northwest toward Northern Mexico.
utv44.com
Long awaited repairs coming to Indian Springs Elementary
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — After nearly a year, students at Indian Springs Elementary will see repairs to their school. On Monday, the Mobile County School Board is set to issue a contract to repair failing structural columns at the school. In September 2021, the Board issued an emergency repair...
The plan to build Topgolf in Mobile is underway
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Commission confirmed plans to bring a TopGolf attraction to Mobile in a meeting Thursday morning. Commissioners will vote Monday to give a $1.25 million cash incentive. Topgolf is also seking $1.25 million from the City of Mobile. County Commissioner Connie Hudson said she is excited to bring Topgolf […]
Flash Flood Warnings expire for Mobile and Baldwin counties
Flash flood warnings were issued for Mobile and Baldwin counties due to lots of rainfall Thursday morning and more is expected over the coming days.
Mobile City Council faces choice over restoring Civic Center
It’s been over 15 years since the Mobile City Council first began discussing renovating the Mobile Civic Center, which is around 58 years old. Now, those discussions are becoming more serious. Populous Architects, a consulting firm based in Boston, unveiled their proposals for overhauling the civic center to the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
WPMI
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Baldwin Co Sheriff.s Office seeks catalytic converter thief
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Baldwin Co authorities, on July 24, 2022, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at the address of 25801 County Road 54 West in Daphne, Alabama (Baldwin Covered Storage). Through the use of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Missing Moundville woman found safe
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Ginger Ann Holmes is making another plea as the search to find her reaches another day without answers. They told FOX10 Wednesday that they think she’s been off her medication for a mental disorder for at least a month. Her sister says...
