Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Severe rainfall causing sanitary sewage problems citywide

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This week’s scene was quite dismal after a storm passed through Mobile. Cars were stranded, manholes were disrupted, and litter and trash was scattered everywhere. Prichard Waterworks and Sewer reported over one million gallons of sewage overflowed. Water is still flowing from manholes in three locations.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Outdated drainage on Dawes Rd is a safety hazard, residents say

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Wet weather is the driving force behind this NBC 15 Reality Check. A post on Facebook from a resident that lives on the corner of Dawes Road and Johnson Road took pictures of his front yard yesterday, almost completely submerged underwater. Chris Ross made that post, and he says Dawes is a busy road. The flooding is not only an inconvenience to him, but it’s also a safety issue for the people that travel down that road.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Period of rapid growth underway for West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — West Mobile is feeling the positive impact of growth as new stores, restaurants, and neighbors continue to pop up across the area. "We experienced one of the largest growth in the West Mobile Southwest Mobile County area that we had ever seen," said County Commissioner Randal Duiett.
MOBILE, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Mobile, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
AL.com

4,300-acre hunter’s paradise for sale in Baldwin County for $13 million

A hunter’s paradise encompassing about 4,300 acres of Baldwin County land can be yours, for the asking price of a mere $13 million. The property, called Fort Pierce, once was a corporate retreat belonging to Scott Paper. It lies west and southwest of the Tensaw community, north of Stockton on Ala. 59, with a portion of its western edge bounded by a bow of the Alabama River. It’s about a 40-minute drive from Mobile.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile fire station receives mattress donations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Sleep Center in Mobile and Tempur-Pedic teamed up to help give on-call fire-rescue workers a good night’s sleep. The Sleep Center delivered 30 Tempur-Pedic mattresses to the fire station on Airport Boulevard near the airport on Friday. This was the second time the company...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pollman’s Bakery Broad St. location closed due to roach infestation

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Pollman’s Bakery Broad and Virginia St. location closed on a July 20 for a “roach infestation and gross insanitary conditions,” according to the Alabama Public Health website. A July 21 Facebook post said the bakery was having repairs done in the kitchen that “require [them] to hold off on any […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Manhole cover bounces and flaps as storm deluges Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A manhole cover along a busy street in downtown Mobile seemed to come to life Thursday morning. It was on a sidewalk in front of Mobile Government Plaza where the manhole cover became animated as it bounced and flapped -- perhaps set to movement by rushing water below.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Popular Daphne restaurants padlocked, ordered closed

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A pair of popular restaurants along Main Street in Daphne have been padlocked and ordered closed by the Baldwin County Commission. Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s restaurants were shut down after failing to pay more than $30,000 in sales taxes. Court records show Conlon...
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores city leaders preparing letter to state over proposed bridge

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Renewed calls for a third bridge on Baldwin County's coast are growing louder. Gulf Shores city leaders are considering sending a message to Governor Kay Ivey to move the long-awaited project forward. This week, city officials approved a multi-million-dollar transportation plan, which includes adding...
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
BAYOU LA BATRE, AL
utv44.com

Long awaited repairs coming to Indian Springs Elementary

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — After nearly a year, students at Indian Springs Elementary will see repairs to their school. On Monday, the Mobile County School Board is set to issue a contract to repair failing structural columns at the school. In September 2021, the Board issued an emergency repair...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

The plan to build Topgolf in Mobile is underway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Commission confirmed plans to bring a TopGolf attraction to Mobile in a meeting Thursday morning. Commissioners will vote Monday to give a $1.25 million cash incentive. Topgolf is also seking $1.25 million from the City of Mobile. County Commissioner Connie Hudson said she is excited to bring Topgolf […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mobile City Council faces choice over restoring Civic Center

It’s been over 15 years since the Mobile City Council first began discussing renovating the Mobile Civic Center, which is around 58 years old. Now, those discussions are becoming more serious. Populous Architects, a consulting firm based in Boston, unveiled their proposals for overhauling the civic center to the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Missing Moundville woman found safe

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Ginger Ann Holmes is making another plea as the search to find her reaches another day without answers. They told FOX10 Wednesday that they think she’s been off her medication for a mental disorder for at least a month. Her sister says...
MOUNDVILLE, AL

