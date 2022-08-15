BUSINESS BRIEFS: New ownership at two Lenox hotels; New BIPOC fund at Pittsfield Farmers Market; Grant for nursing assistant training programs; Technical Assistance offerings from BERP; BCC “40 under forty”

Tourism is getting a bad reputation. No matter where in the world you look, “tourists” are too often regarded as bad news. You hear people arguing that the “city people” are ruining things for “the locals.” Likewise, you hear visitors complaining about the full-timers. As far as I’m concerned, that’s just crazy. The Berkshires’ middle name is tourism. It is our bread and butter. It is gold for our businesses, restaurants, hotels, and our tax base. The way that I see it, things are really not that bad. We could be living in one of those seacoast towns where large cruise ships dock and swarms of tourists disembark like ants from an ant hill. Some places are actually forbidding the big boats to dock at all. Well, they can worry about that.

