BUSINESS BRIEFS: New ownership at two Lenox hotels; New BIPOC fund at Pittsfield Farmers Market; Grant for nursing assistant training programs; Technical Assistance offerings from BERP; BCC “40 under forty”

Seven celebrated BIPOC interior designers to showcase their skills through market-rate apartments in the 1906 Pittsfield Firehouse through The Kaleidoscope Project
Pittsfield — Tanya Lewis arrived at the crumbling 1906 firehouse on Tyler Street with deep, pertinent experience under her proverbial belt: she has spent three decades working in under-resourced communities on issues of diversity and youth development. Plus she’s an interior designer. “If there was ever a project that gets me to use both sides of my brain and all my experiences, it would be here,” she said, exuding palpable passion for the mission of The Kaleidoscope Project—a venture aimed at showcasing the diverse talent within the design industry, amplifying BIPOC voices, and revealing the true colors present within our community through the creation of inclusive spaces that reflect a broad design narrative—one that has enabled Lewis and Denise Gordon, co-founders of Brooklyn’s Austin Gray Design Group, to bring their multifaceted passions and talents to a single space.
The quiet difference she made: Tribute to philanthropist Suzanne Green
You might not be familiar with the name Suzanne Green, but if you live in south or central Berkshire County, you or a loved one, including those of the canine or feline variety, have likely been a direct or indirect beneficiary of her generosity over the past two decades. Suzanne died of organ failure on July 23 at Berkshire Medical Center at the age of 56. She did not technically leave heirs, but local nonprofit leaders agree that it would be no exaggeration to claim that the lives of thousands of local children, teens, and adults are the inheritors of her quiet, careful, unusual style of generosity.
Great Barrington Road-Stream Crossing Management Plan available for review
Great Barrington – The Housatonic Valley Association (HVA), in partnership with the Town of Great Barrington, has produced a Road-Stream Crossing Management Plan that identifies the highest priority road-stream crossing replacement projects in Great Barrington. This document is a guide for how road infrastructure projects should be designed to...
BHRSD Superintendent Peter Dillon looking forward to new school year
Great Barrington — The new academic year for students in the Berkshire Hills Regional School District will begin on Monday, August 29. The school district, which serves Great Barrington, Stockbridge, and West Stockbridge, comprises Muddy Brook Regional Elementary School, W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School, and Monument Mountain Regional High School.
Berkshire region real estate sales
8 Bieniek Avenue: Michael P. Cannava of Adams to Nathan G. Jette and David R. Jette, $189,900 on 08/02/2022. 8 Valley Street: Chris Bonnivier of Adams to Patriot Associates LLC, $20,000 on 08/05/2022. 20 Prospect Street: David L. Zaleski and Ann M. Zaleski of Adams to Jose Rosario, $150,000 on...
BITS & BYTES: Mail-in ballot applications available; MASS MoCA announces fall events; Jewish Federation concert; AugustFest at Hunt Library
Vote-by-mail applications for September 6 Primary Election now available. Great Barrington — Registered voters who wish to vote by mail in the September 6 state primary election have until August 29 at 5 p.m. to return their vote-by-mail application to the Town Clerk’s office. The state sends vote-by-mail...
A happy merger of grand Berkshire tradition with easy modern luxury living
Fox Hollow Estate welcomes you to the grand tradition of the Berkshires with beautifully maintained details—original textiles, oak flooring, a show-stopping library—while showcasing the ease of modern luxury living. This stately home boasts 7,800 sf, 6 bedrooms (3 w/baths ensuite), 6 bathrooms, 4 fireplaces, 21 acres of rolling lawns and forest, a 4-seasons room with fireplace, and a massive deck, making it a joy to retreat to or host in. No expense was spared in recent upgrades: beautiful chef’s kitchen with all Wolf/Sub-Zero appliances, primary bath with steam shower, outdoor spa, 3-bay barn, premium HVAC/boiler system, 1500 sf bonus room with home theater, bar, sauna, exercise area, space for billiards, ping pong, arcade games, and more. Private, yet minutes to all the Berkshires has to offer.
NATURE’S TURN: Wetland plants for ecosystem health and vibrant cultivated environments
Native wetland plants are among the most alluring flora individually and in wild and garden communities. Myriad winged and six to eight-legged pollinators are associated with a vast diversity of herbaceous and woody vegetation in marshes, wet meadows, hardwood swamps, bogs, and fens. Ted Elliman, reputed to be the foremost...
Sheriff candidates unload accusations at each other
Pittsfield — It was a full house at the Berkshire Athenaeum library as Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas Bowler debated candidate Alf Barbalunga on Monday, August 15. The event, which was streamed live via YouTube and social media, was sponsored by Berkshire Community Television and the website iBerkshires. Panelists...
District Attorney candidates debate issues facing Berkshire County
Pittsfield — Right after the sheriff candidate debate on Monday, August 15, a debate between the two Berkshire County District Attorney candidates was held at the Berkshire Athenaeum Library. The debate was between current District Attorney Andrea Harrington and candidate Timothy Shugrue. Panelists for the event included Berkshire Edge...
Residential Tax Exemption is unfair
Mr. Beacco, a former Stockbridge Selectman who now lives in Lee, does not understand the full impact of Patrick White’s proposal to adopt the Residential Tax Exemption (RTE) for Stockbridge. For every full-time resident—rich or poor—it creates taxes lower than for second home owners. The RTE would...
DA looking for public’s help with murder investigation on Center Street in Chicopee
A homicide that took place nearly a year ago has yet to be solved and the Hampden District Attorney's Office is looking for the public's help in the investigation. Anyone with information on the driver of a Lexus 400H is asked to contact the police.
Ten Face Life in Prison After Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust
BOSTON — Ten people caught last month in a massive drug bust — in which authorities seized nearly 15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl from a Fall River base — have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the suspects were indicted Wednesday for...
Eyewitness News
Towns put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to drought
(WFSB) - Towns across the state have put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to severe drought conditions. East Lyme was one of them. “Lower rainfall, combined with high water demand, has led the State of Connecticut’s interagency Drought Working Group to declare that all eight counties in the state are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions,” the town explained. “These conditions can lead to a drought event and can impact water supplies, agriculture, and the environment. Considering these conditions, East Lyme Water is reminding its customers about the importance of water conservation.”
I Publius: The way I see it, ‘tourists ain’t so bad’
Tourism is getting a bad reputation. No matter where in the world you look, “tourists” are too often regarded as bad news. You hear people arguing that the “city people” are ruining things for “the locals.” Likewise, you hear visitors complaining about the full-timers. As far as I’m concerned, that’s just crazy. The Berkshires’ middle name is tourism. It is our bread and butter. It is gold for our businesses, restaurants, hotels, and our tax base. The way that I see it, things are really not that bad. We could be living in one of those seacoast towns where large cruise ships dock and swarms of tourists disembark like ants from an ant hill. Some places are actually forbidding the big boats to dock at all. Well, they can worry about that.
I will vote for Shugrue for District Attorney, Thomas Bowler for re-election as Sheriff
On Tuesday, September 6, or before with early voting or mail in voting, I will vote for Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue for Berkshire County District Attorney and Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas N. Bowler for re-election. As creator and producer of Solutions Rising, I hope you will go to webcast.nbctc.org to...
Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife
One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
CONCERT PREVIEW: Yoko Miwa Trio at The Foundry, Saturday, August 27 at 7 p.m.
West Stockbridge — The West Stockbridge Historical Society has an impressive track record of presenting high-quality, small-venue jazz music performances in the Berkshires. Within the last year, Svetlana and the Delancey Five, Armen Donelian, and Ned Rothenberg have made appearances in West Stockbridge under the Society’s sponsorship. The latest in their jazz series is the Yoko Miwa Trio, appearing at The Foundry on August 27 at 7 p.m.
THEATER REVIEW: ‘The Full Monty’ plays at the Mac-Haydn Theatre through September 6
Mac-Haydn Theatre in Chatham, N.Y. Book by Terrence McNally, music and lyrics by David Yazbek. Choreographed by Elizabeth McGuire, directed by Todd Underwood. Every once in a while, a show comes along that lives on its own individual merits, its special concept and nothing else. “The Full Monty” is that sort of show. It doesn’t have hit songs or a TV comic lead or a major star from the movies or even the theater to carry it. It lives on its own without these things. The production now on stage at the Mac-Haydn Theatre in Chatham,
Suspect arrested in connection with stealing brass railings from the Symphony Hall
A Springfield man was arrested in connection with stealing parts from the railings at Symphony Hall in Springfield.
