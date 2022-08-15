ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Over 2,000 Kaiser mental health clinicians on strike

By Bay City News, Will Tran
 5 days ago

(BCN) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente mental health professionals in Northern California and the Central Valley began what organizers call an “open ended strike” Monday morning.

Negotiations involving management and psychologists, social workers, marriage and family therapists, and chemical dependency counselors ended without resolution Saturday.

The National Union of Healthcare Workers said in a statement Sunday that Kaiser rejected “union proposals to increase staffing and end dangerously long waits for mental health therapy appointments.” Employees plan to walk picket lines from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Kaiser facilities in San Francisco, San Jose, Fresno, and Sacramento.

The union said during bargaining Friday and Saturday, clinicians accepted a wage offer from management, but Kaiser rejected a proposal including provisions aimed at increasing staffing and reducing appointment wait times.

“We’ve been telling Kaiser executives since day one that this isn’t about money,” said Jennifer Browning, a Kaiser social worker in Roseville and part of the union’s bargaining team. “It’s about our professional integrity and our ability to provide care that will help patients get better.”

Kaiser released a statement Sunday, saying despite the coming walkout, they have plans to meet patients’ needs. Deb Catsavas, Kaiser’s senior vice president of human resources in Northern California, said there are two main issues.

“One is wage increases and the other is the union’s demand to increase the time therapists spend on tasks other than seeing patients,” Catsavas said. “The primary role – and essential need – for our therapists is to provide mental health care and treat our patients.

The remaining issue being negotiated with NUHW is the amount of time therapists spend on administrative tasks such as documentation, planning and other office activities rather than directly treating patients.

“In recognition of our therapists’ concerns and priorities, we have proposed an increase in the scheduled time allocated to administrative tasks, but the union is demanding still more administrative time.”

Catsavas said Kaiser recently reached an agreement with the same union in Southern California for 1,900 mental health professionals.

Kaiser said some clinicians will remain on the job, and it has expanded its network of “high-quality community providers and will continue to prioritize urgent and emergency care.” Some non-urgent appointments may need to be rescheduled and patients whose appointments may be affected will be contacted directly prior to the date of the appointment.

The union said state law requires Kaiser to pay for out-of-network services if it’s unable to provide urgent mental health appointments within 48 hours, and non-urgent appointments within 10 business days, unless the therapist determines that a longer wait would not be detrimental to the patient’s health.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

KRON4 News

Newsom announces $4.7 billion mental health plan for state’s youth

(BCN) — Gov. Gavin Newsom this week announced a new plan to overhaul California’s mental health system for children. The state’s Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health lays out proposals to increase access to mental health and substance abuse services, including adding 40,000 new workers in mental health fields. The overhaul of the state’s mental […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Kaiser strike enters Day 4

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) – Kaiser Permanente’s mental health professionals are now in their fourth day of striking. The strike, involving about 2,000 therapists and counselors in San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, and Fresno, has now expanded to Kaiser locations in Santa Rosa and Redwood City. The therapists say they are looking for more staffing help […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Where in California is violent crime better, worse?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State has a dark side, ranking No. 16 in the United States for violent crime per capita. But not everywhere in California is created equal and certain jurisdictions have more reported violent crime than others. The Public Policy Institute of California found the violent crime rate per capita in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Homelessness increasing in SF Latino community

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – New data shows overall homelessness in San Francisco is down 3.5 percent from 2019 to 2022. The city also saw a 15 percent decline in “unsheltered homelessness,” its most significant decrease since 2005. Despite these declines, the study also revealed that one group in particular is suffering significantly more from homelessness […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Final high-speed rail documents approved for SJ-SF section

(BCN) — The California high speed rail governing board approved the final environmental documents Thursday for the San Jose-to-San Francisco section, completing clearance of the project’s Northern California leg The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s Board of Directors approved the environmental impact report and statement for the roughly 50-mile stretch, which will utilize the right-of-way currently […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Caltrans blocked from clearing San Rafael encampment

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – A federal judge on Friday blocked Caltrans from clearing out an encampment in San Rafael, as stated in a press release from Governor Gavin Newsom. The city-sanctioned homeless encampment is located under Highway 101 in central San Rafael. A federal judge on the United States District Court for the Northern […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 — in what a prosecutor called “the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history” — is being released by the state’s parole board. Gov. Gavin Newsom asked the board […]
CHOWCHILLA, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area shelters overloaded with rabbits

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area animal shelters are overloaded with rabbits this summer and many bunnies are in need of foster families and forever homes. “Rescued, adorable and lonely bunnies in the Bay Area desperately need your help. Opening your home to a rescued rabbit is an act of kindness that will […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay fighting aggressive invasive mosquito species

MARTINEZ (KRON) – Contra Costa County has identified its first group of invasive mosquito species. The Contra Costa County Mosquito and Vector Control District is now doing surveillance and treatment in the area where the mosquitos were found in Martinez to make sure they are eliminated before becoming widespread. Officials say these mosquitoes are very […]
MARTINEZ, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Cruz serial killer Herbert Mullin dies

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Herbert W. Mullin, a serial killer who confessed to murdering 13 victims in the early 1970s, died Thursday while in state custody. Mullin, 75, likely died from natural causes, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said. At the time of his death, Mullin was incarcerated in Stockton, Calif. at […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Elizabeth Holmes’ victims could impact her prison sentence

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Sentencing day is looming for a former Silicon Valley biotech star, Elizabeth Holmes, and her Theranos business partner, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila will hand down Holmes’ sentence at her October 17 sentencing hearing, followed by Balwani’s November 15 sentencing hearing. Judge Davila will take victim impact […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

California stimulus update: Do you qualify?

(KRON) — Inflation relief payments are coming to some Californians, but they will not hit bank accounts until October 2022 at the earliest. The payments are officially called the Middle Class Tax Refund. For Californians that qualify, payments will be received automatically between October 2022 and January 2023. The state has five qualifications that residents […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Coyotes seen roaming San Francisco streets

(KRON) – In the North Bay early Thursday morning, the city of Rohnert Park reported a mountain lion sighting. Earlier this week, several coyotes were seen roaming the streets of San Francisco.  In the city’s Marina District, a coyote could be seen eating what appears to be a rat. Moments later, three more made their […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
