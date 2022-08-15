Read full article on original website
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenAvon, OH
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You DieTravel MavenOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
crawfordcountynow.com
Airport Day soon to be an annual Mansfield event
MANSFIELD— Summer revelers can close out the 2022 season with a new annual event, Mansfield Lahm Airport Day, which kicks off Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Designed to introduce the community to the many significant updates and improvements at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport, the event highlights the Airport as an important business driver in the community, but also its role in bringing in leisure travelers to experience the community’s many offerings. Events specially designed to ignite an interest in the world of aviation will excite the airport’s youngest visitors on Airport Day.
A fine day of fishing around Lake Erie Islands: NE Ohio fishing report
PORT CLINTON. Ohio - Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and his father, Jim, had a fine morning of fishing on Lake Erie on Thursday around the Lake Erie Islands on Governor’s Fish Ohio Day, and he had only wished for one more ingredient. “Some wind would have been nice....
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
Farm and Dairy
2022 Medina County Fair sale
(Submitted photos and information) Buyer: Boyert Greenhouse & Farm, Farnsworth Auctions LLC and HSH Construction & Excavating. Buyers: T.L. Keller Meats, American Muffler, Boyert Greenhouse & Farm, Steve DeMeulenaere, Laure Demczyk, E.M. Construction, Excel Resources LLC, Farnsworth Auctions LLC, HSH Constrution & Excavating, Jordan and Savannah Hagenbaugh, Hazen Family, Innovative Audio Visions, JTS Landscaping, Keller Farms and Kayleigh and Kelton Keller, Kelton Keller, LG Seeds, Shane and Brittany Robinson, Precision Outdoor Creations, Rick Sutton Welding, South Beach Tan, Steve Alkyer Trucking, Strait-line Construction and Vicki and Gene Sulzner.
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You Die
Amazing seafood may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the state of Ohio but thanks to its many miles of coastline along the shores of Lake Erie, the Buckeye State is actually home to quite a few seafood restaurants that serve up everything from fish tacos to crab legs. Here are 10 of our coastal favorites, keep reading to learn more.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Ohio
If you love eating seafood but are still searching for nice restaurants that know how to properly prepare it then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: amazing seafood restaurants in Ohio that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already. All of these places are known for only serving high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. No matter what kind of seafood dishes you usually crave, you will most definitely find them at any of these restaurants. Also, all of these seafood places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Visit America's Largest Candy Store in Ohio
This massive candy store has been providing sweets, treats, and chocolates from its giant wholesale retail space for over 68 years and it is definitely bucket list worthy. A trip to b.a. Sweetie Candy Company makes for a fun-filled day of mini golf, candy shopping, and ice cream, keep reading to learn more about this epic local landmark.
How to save seeds to plant next year in your Northeast Ohio garden
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Days getting shorter, hardy hibiscus blooming, and the first leaves changing color signal the beginning of the end of another glorious Northeast Ohio summer. Your vegetable garden may be producing more food than you can eat this time of year, and canning, drying, and freezing can be...
sent-trib.com
Ohio ag won't add foxtail, which has been harming pets, to noxious weed list
PERRYSBURG — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has denied the city’s request to add foxtail barley to the noxious weed list. Several residents have said they believe that the barley has harmed their pets, some severely. Mayor Tom Mackin, in a statement on Friday, said that the neighbors...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Celebrates 42nd Annual Governor’s Fish Ohio Day
(PORT CLINTON, Ohio)– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today joined Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz, Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker, and leaders from the conservation and tourism industry to celebrate the 42nd annual Governor’s Fish Ohio Day. This annual event highlights the importance of protecting and improving Lake Erie, and its fish and wildlife resources.
richlandsource.com
Live music, free beer on tap Friday night in downtown Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Zack Fletcher has played in Mansfield before. The Findlay-area singer/songwriter has made the 70-mile trek east with his band, Moths in the Attic, to play at The Phoenix Brewing Company over the years.
LIST: The Northeast Ohio businesses approved for Type C sports gambling licenses
The Ohio Casino Control Commission passed a resolution Wednesday that approved a slew of Ohio businesses that sought a Type C sports betting license — many right here in Northeast Ohio.
$115 million ‘transformational’ development to become Bellevue’s largest ever
What’s to come? Plans call for 239 multi-family housing units, 21 single-family homes, a 104-room hotel, a 425-space parking garage and 15,500 sq. ft. of office and retail space.
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in Ohio
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
Ohio infested with invasive bug; How to spot their eggs with mating season weeks away
A beautiful but invasive pest causing concern in many parts of the U.S., has taken up residence in areas of Cleveland. With its egg laying season weeks away, authorities are working to stamp out the bug's potential takeover.
huroninsider.com
Several roads to be closed on Tuesday, Wednesday due to transportation of spacecraft components
HURON and MILAN – Several roads and intersections will be closed for parts of Tuesday and Wednesday due to the oversize loads consisting of Blue Origin spacecraft components being transported from the NASA Neil Armstrong Test Facility to the Huron docks. On both days, the transports are scheduled to...
Ohio State Highway Patrol chases fame, glory in its pursuit of the ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ calendar
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is chasing the fame and glory of being on the cover of a wall calendar. The patrol has entered the American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser” contest, with the winner gracing the 2023 association calendar. But it needs some help.
MyWabashValley.com
Body found tangled in live powerlines in Ohio
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Police are investigating after a body was found tangled in live power lines. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at an electrical substation on the city’s east side. It wasn’t immediately clear how the body ended up there, but police say it...
