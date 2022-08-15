ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

98.7 WFGR

How Cool: “Rosie The Riveter” Was Based On A Woman From Michigan

When the United States entered World War Two in 1941 men from all across America left their families and jobs behind as they shipped out overseas. Many Women stepped out of the home and rolled up their sleeves to help with the war effort. Rosie The Riveter was created to represent these women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II.
98.7 WFGR

This Cali Man Struggling With Michigan Town Names is So Relatable

If you've lived in Michigan you're whole life, watching people try to pronounce local town names is probably a little amusing. After all, how hard can it be?. Well, as someone who lived outside of Michigan until two years ago, let me tell you...it's PRETTY HARD. Of course, this is coming from someone who lived in Florida where we had towns like Apalachicola, Kissimmee, and Wewahitchka so...who am I to talk?
98.7 WFGR

WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?

The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
98.7 WFGR

Slow Down! Michigan Traffic Deaths On The Rise

Is it my imagination or is everyone driving way faster this year? Slow down, August is off to a bad start. Michigan Traffic Deaths Hit A 16-Year High In 2021. The Michigan State Police recently reported that traffic deaths last year were the highest in 16 years. The 1,131 fatalities in 2021 marked the most traffic fatalities in Michigan since 1,129 deaths in 2005.
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
98.7 WFGR

35 Years Ago 156 People Died In Michigan’s Deadliest Plane Crash

Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 marks 35 years since Northwest flight 255 bound for Arizona from Detroit crashed moments after taking off. This is a look back to Michigan's deadliest plane crash. (Some images and videos in this story might not be appropriate for young kids) 35 Years Ago 155 People...
98.7 WFGR

Cheech And Chong Bringing Their Cannabis Products To Michigan

Talk about staying true to their brand...who else would be better to buy weed from, than the guys who defined the word "stoner" in the '70s?. The guys who single handedly created the stoner stereotype are now bringing their cannabis products to Michigan. The Cheech and Chong brand debuted in the Mitten State last Thursday at all Nature's Medicines locations.
98.7 WFGR

