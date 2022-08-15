Read full article on original website
Letter Of Support For Melanee Hand For Los Alamos County Council
Dear Los Alamos County Council and Community Members,. This is a letter of support for Ms. Melanee M. Hand for the position of Los Alamos County Council. I believe you will find Melanee’s’ background in organizational management, environmental design, and architectural landscape valuable qualifications for the position of Los Alamos County Council.
First Baptist Church Of Los Alamos To Celebrate 75th Anniversary Sunday
First Baptist Church of Los Alamos is celebrating 75 years of faithful service. Planted by First Baptist Church of Espanola in 1947, it was one of the first churches established in Los Alamos. Since then, FBC-LA has been instrumental in planting churches in White Rock, Ojo Caliente, El Rito and Jemez Springs. FBC-LA now consists of three congregations: FBC-LA (English), Los Alamos Chinese Christian Fellowship, and Torre de Luz.
Engagement Announcement: Haertling/Dylla
Michael and Trudy Haertling are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kristen, to Zach Dylla, son of Gary and Penny Dylla. Kristen is a 2014 graduate of Los Alamos High School. The couple met at Texas Tech University, got engaged in Kristen’s hometown of White Rock, and currently reside in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Photo by Weckmann Photography.
Kiwanis Club Hears Briefing On Food Depot
Santa Fe Food Depot’s Director of Development Kira Howard addresses local Kiwanis Club. Courtesy photo. Kira Howard, Director of Development for the Food Depot, based in Santa Fe, gave a presentation to Los Alamos Kiwanis August 19 on the goals and accomplishments of the organization. The Depot is 20...
Response To Mr. Stam And Mr. Paffett
Vitriol (cruel and bitter criticism), invective (insulting, abusive, or highly critical), disingenuous (not candid or sincere), vindictive (having or showing a strong or unreasoning desire for revenge), asinine (extremely stupid or foolish), denounce (publicly declare to be wrong or evil), castigate (reprimand severely), disgust (a feeling of revulsion or strong disapproval), antagonistic (showing or feeling active opposition or hostility). These are all terms used by Cole Paffett ( https://ladailypost.com/letter-to-the-editor-vitriol-toward-golfers-and-golf-course-counterproductive/ ) to describe me or my views regarding the golf course expansion expressed in my recent article https://ladailypost.com/op-ed-why-are-taxpayers-paying-for-golfers-pleasure/ . My goodness, I will have to reread my article to see if I can find evidence of all this nastiness. Use of this kind of language by Mr. Paffett certainly does not support the kind of open discussion that should be taking place. All this because I have expressed my opinion that the golf course should not expand; that taxpayer support of the golf course should be restricted to necessary repairs, maintenance, and safety/ADA concerns; and that fees should increase to be more reflective of operating expenses. John Stam’s response ( https://ladailypost.com/op-ed-response-to-mr-warrens-column ), while more constructive than Mr. Paffett’s, accused me of misinformation and unsubstantiated hyperbole, and also misquoted me. Normally I would let my article and any responses speak for themselves, but considering the nature of the responses, I feel I should address them.
Open House At Worms & Wildflowers Farm And Nature School Begins At 10 a.m.
Make sure to bring your mud boots and rain jacket/pants today for the first open house at Worms & Wildflowers Farm and Nature School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It looks like the rain will continue but as the saying goes, ‘There is no such thing as bad weather – only inappropriate clothing. There will be an opportunity to start the registration process. For more information go to https://www.wormsandwildflowers.com/. Worms & Wildflowers is located at 113B La Senda in White Rock. Phone (505) 394-9997.
Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show – Performs Friday At Ashley Pond Park
Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, will be headlining this Friday’s second to last Los Alamos Summer Concert for the 2022 Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe. Rumours has meticulously put together a show that spares no detail. Recreating the band’s legendary persona, in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, Rumours takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren’t afraid to put on a show. Relive the rock and roll magic with Rumours and we encourage attendees to dress in their hippest 70’s and 80’s party gear.
County: Drive Less Los Alamos
Drive less Los Alamos! Now that the Los Alamos Public Schools are back in session and construction is underway on Canyon Road, Los Alamos County officials suggest that commuters consider taking advantage of other options to get to and from work or school. Carpooling, riding the Atomic City Transit, biking,...
Local Students Earn Associate Degrees Through N3B Los Alamos Apprenticeship Program
Local students Zac Martinez and Miquela Casados received associate degrees and full-time jobs contributing to N3B’s legacy environmental cleanup mission at Los Alamos National Laboratory after completing a Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship Program in partnership with Northern New Mexico College. Pictured from left, Mark Russell, N3B’s acting director of training; Zac Martinez; Miquela Casados; and Pam Peterson, N3B’s training specialist. Photo Courtesy N3B Los Alamos.
DOE/NNSA Invites Comments On Notice Of Intent To Prepare New LANL Site-Wide Environmental Impact Statement
The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) published a Notice of Intent (NOI) today to prepare a new Site-wide Environmental Impact Statement for Continued Operation of Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL SWEIS). The new LANL SWEIS (DOE/EIS-0552) will be done in compliance with the National Environmental Policy...
Results Of Blue Ribbon Los Alamos County Fair Pie Contest Announced
Judges for the Los Alamos County Fair Blue Ribbon Homemade Pie Contest Saturday at Ashley Pond Park were Bernadette Lauritzen, Cippie Maes and Steve Coates, pictured here with some of the pies entered in the contest. Winners were Theresa Kucinski’s peach pie, Will Savage’s lemon honey pie, and Victor Rascon’s Dutch apple pie. Will Savage also received a gift card as the youngest of the three winning pies. The contest prizes were sponsored by the Los Alamos Reporter. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
Governor Signs Emergency Declaration For Rio Arriba County Due To Flooding
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Rio Arriba County, making funding and state resources available for the affected county. The declaration follows monsoon flooding that began earlier this summer and continues to affect public safety and critical infrastructure. The executive...
No Saturday Farmers Market Due To Rain
There will be no Los Alamos Farmers Market today, Saturday, due to rain. Courtesy photo.
Obituary: Deborah Flores Sept. 21, 1960 – Aug. 8, 2022
Deborah Flores, 61, of Los Alamos passed away August 8, 2022 following a short illness. Deborah was born September 21, 1960 in El Centro, Calif. She graduated from El Centro High School. In 2002, she moved to Los Alamos with her husband Henry and family. She worked for many years for Los Alamos Transit and Los Alamos National Laboratory.
This Week’s County’s COVID Newsletter Now Available Online
This week’s Los Alamos County COVID-19 Community Newsletter is jam-packed full of good information. Check it out and learn about what to eat when you have COVID, what’s up with the new vaccine expected this fall, and what to watch for with long COVID. Click here: https://conta.cc/3wgND8F.
Espanola Mayor Issues Statement On Multiple Robberies In City, Person Shot To Death During Tuesday Night Robbery
The City of Española Police Department is working closely with area agencies to locate a person of interest in several robberies in northern New Mexico. During the latest robbery, at an Española business on Tuesday night (August 16, 2022), an employee was shot and did not survive. The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification to the victim’s family.
LAHS: Tickets For All Home Events Must Be Purchased In Advance Online
The Los Alamos High School Athletics Department wants to remind fans that tickets for all home events must be purchased in advance at https://lahstoppers.com/event-tickets. Tickets may be purchased at the game using a QR code for access to the ticket app. There are no cash sales for tickets at any event.
NMSP Arrests Llano Man For Taos County Shootings
A Llano man is under arrest following a string of recent shootings in Taos County. On August 8, a man told New Mexico State Police Investigation Bureau agents he was driving in Penasco when another vehicle, a Nissan Titan truck, pulled up beside him. He says the driver flashed a gun at him. In return, the man says he pulled out his own gun and, out of fear for his life, started firing. The man said the other driver then shot back at him. That driver was later identified as 32-year-old William Guinn of Llano. The man said Guinn then followed him back to a home on Sanchez Road, off State Road 73, where the shooting continued.
Yard Sale List – Aug. 19-21
3412 Urban, Los Alamos. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A little bit of everything; Kitchen, household, vintage and depression glassware, ceramics, decorative items and artwork, matted photos, books, linens, clothing, shoes, jewelry, scarves and more. 173 Piedra Loop, Pajarito Acres in White Rock. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m....
