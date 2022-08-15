ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
spacecoastdaily.com

2022 Space Coast Symposium Set Aug. 26 at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Space Coast Symposium, set for Friday, August 26 at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa, is like no other event in Florida. This event will bring together the most cutting-edge and powerful international innovators of the industry that find much of their success right here in Brevard County and it’s an opportunity to hear from them directly about their accomplishments and vision for the future in the areas of science, technology, manufacturing, and communications.
COCOA, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville Celebrating One-Year Anniversary – Official Home of Hey Dudes and FL Camo!

WATCH: Come celebrate with Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville during their exciting one-year anniversary sale. Check out the popular styles in this local Titusville Southern Apparel store, located across from Titus Landing at 2400 South Hopkins Ave. Woods 2 Water Apparel is now the official home of HEY DUDE and FL Camo, your local retail store for Southern apparel and accessories. Cheyenne the general manager and owner/operator Tiffany Box look forward to serving you, whether you want to make a custom order or need help finding the perfect hat for this weekend, with so many new items coming in weekly, there is always something new.
TITUSVILLE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loggerhead Sea Turtle#Loggerhead Turtle#Myrtle#Volunteers#Animals#Ucf Mtrg
spacecoastdaily.com

OBITUARY: Kent Ellsworth Armstrong, 85, Passed Away Aug. 6 in Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Kent Ellsworth Armstrong was lovingly cared for by his daughters until he passed away at the age of 85 on August 6, 2022, in Melbourne, Florida. Kent was born on February 25, 1937, in Rochester, New York, to Pearl and George Armstrong. Kent was raised in Rochester along with is sister, Brenda. He attended East High School, then served in the U.S. Army.
MELBOURNE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY: Health First to Host Hiring Event at Brevard Zoo Nyami Nyami River Lodge Aug. 23

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Join Health First at the Brevard Zoo for an opportunity to meet and hear from Health First representatives about open positions. Hiring managers will also be on-site for in-person interviews during this event set Tuesday, August 23, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the Brevard Zoo Nyami Nyami River Lodge, located at 8225 N. Wickham Road in Melbourne.
MELBOURNE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Cocoa Beach City Commission Holds Regular Meeting Thursday Night

ABOVE VIDEO: Cocoa Beach City Commission Meeting Holds Meeting Thursday Night. Mayor Ben Malik, Seat 1 (Term expires November 2024) Elected as Mayor in 2016, Ben Malik is originally from Boca Raton, Florida, but has called Cocoa Beach home since 2007. He graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and went on to receive his Masters in Business Administration. Currently, the Mayor works for a community bank as a Vice President/Area Relationship Manager. Mayor Malik is also a proud husband and father of two.
COCOA BEACH, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

EVENT SPOTLIGHT: Space Coast Burger Battle Set Saturday at Wickham Park in Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE FLORIDA – The Space Coast Burger Battle will be held at Wickham Park in Melbourne on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 12 noon to 10 p.m. The team behind the Space Coast Wing Battle introduces the Space Coast Burger Battle, a family-friendly all-day event with event-special discounted a-la-carte burger tasting menus, craft fair, live music and entertainment.
MELBOURNE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

THE DAILY WIRE: FLDOE Responds to Allegation of Assault on Girl By Biological Male in Space Coast Jr./Sr. High Bathroom

According to the partially redacted Brevard County Sheriff’s Office case report, on June 20, 2022, around noon, the biologically male transgender student allegedly went into the women’s restroom at Space Coast Jr./Sr. High school and “fondled” the female student’s breasts “against her will and without her permission.”
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Titusville Man Arrested in Cocoa Beach For Carrying Concealed Firearm, Illegal Drugs After Routine Traffic Stop

BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Police arrested a Titusville man on Wednesday for various drug charges after police conducted a routine traffic stop. Justin D. Picior, 27, of Titusville, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, August 17, at around 3:15 p.m. during a traffic stop in the 3000 block of N. Atlantic Ave. for felony drug possession and concealed firearm charges.
TITUSVILLE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Cape Canaveral Military Officers Association Hosts Naval Ordinance Test Unit Commander Capt. Jason Schneider

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Military Officers Association of America Cape Canaveral Chapter recently hosted guest speaker U.S. Navy Captain Jason Schneider, who is the Commanding Officer of the Naval Ordinance Test Unit (NOTU). The U.S. Navy’s Naval Ordnance Test Unit is located at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station....
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy