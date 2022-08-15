Read full article on original website
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
2022 Space Coast Symposium Set Aug. 26 at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Space Coast Symposium, set for Friday, August 26 at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa, is like no other event in Florida. This event will bring together the most cutting-edge and powerful international innovators of the industry that find much of their success right here in Brevard County and it’s an opportunity to hear from them directly about their accomplishments and vision for the future in the areas of science, technology, manufacturing, and communications.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville Celebrating One-Year Anniversary – Official Home of Hey Dudes and FL Camo!
WATCH: Come celebrate with Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville during their exciting one-year anniversary sale. Check out the popular styles in this local Titusville Southern Apparel store, located across from Titus Landing at 2400 South Hopkins Ave. Woods 2 Water Apparel is now the official home of HEY DUDE and FL Camo, your local retail store for Southern apparel and accessories. Cheyenne the general manager and owner/operator Tiffany Box look forward to serving you, whether you want to make a custom order or need help finding the perfect hat for this weekend, with so many new items coming in weekly, there is always something new.
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida’s Space Coast Recognized as Great American Defense Community During Space Coast EDC Board Meeting
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Diane Rath, Director of Association of Defense Communities recognized Florida’s Space Coast as a 2022 Great American Defense Community at the Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast during an Aug. 3 EDC Board of Directors Meeting. She was joined by Col. Anthony...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Kent Ellsworth Armstrong, 85, Passed Away Aug. 6 in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Kent Ellsworth Armstrong was lovingly cared for by his daughters until he passed away at the age of 85 on August 6, 2022, in Melbourne, Florida. Kent was born on February 25, 1937, in Rochester, New York, to Pearl and George Armstrong. Kent was raised in Rochester along with is sister, Brenda. He attended East High School, then served in the U.S. Army.
spacecoastdaily.com
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY: Health First to Host Hiring Event at Brevard Zoo Nyami Nyami River Lodge Aug. 23
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Join Health First at the Brevard Zoo for an opportunity to meet and hear from Health First representatives about open positions. Hiring managers will also be on-site for in-person interviews during this event set Tuesday, August 23, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the Brevard Zoo Nyami Nyami River Lodge, located at 8225 N. Wickham Road in Melbourne.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Cocoa Beach City Commission Holds Regular Meeting Thursday Night
ABOVE VIDEO: Cocoa Beach City Commission Meeting Holds Meeting Thursday Night. Mayor Ben Malik, Seat 1 (Term expires November 2024) Elected as Mayor in 2016, Ben Malik is originally from Boca Raton, Florida, but has called Cocoa Beach home since 2007. He graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and went on to receive his Masters in Business Administration. Currently, the Mayor works for a community bank as a Vice President/Area Relationship Manager. Mayor Malik is also a proud husband and father of two.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office to Patrol Melbourne Village After Police Force Resigns
ABOVE VIDEO: Entire Melbourne Village police force quits, mayor says (WESH 2 News Video) BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA (WFTV) – Thursday was the last night on patrol for the entire police force in the town of Melbourne Village in Brevard County. Melbourne Village Commissioners voted unanimously at...
spacecoastdaily.com
WELLNESS SPOTLIGHT: Health First Associates Find ‘Coloring Breaks’ Benefit Bedside Patient Care
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – When it comes to self-care and well-being, one of the last things that may come to mind is coloring. What was once thought of as just a childhood pastime has become a trend that rapidly spread – and for good reason. The old encouragements...
spacecoastdaily.com
UPDATE: James Green Arrested in Georgia For Killing His Uncle and Aunt in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne police announced on Wednesday that police in Georgia have made an arrest connected to the double murder case on Tanglewood Lane. Authorities say Pooler Georgia Police Department responded to a suspicious person call at the First Baptist Church of Pooler (204...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Public Schools Opens New Fire Academy CTE Program at Palm Bay Magnet High School
BREVARD COUNTY • PAM AY, FLORIDA – Brevard Public Schools added yet another program to their Career and Technical Education roster this school year, with the addition of the Firefighting Academy. On Friday, Aug. 12, a Ribbon Cutting was held to celebrate the kick-off of the new program.
spacecoastdaily.com
BREVARD REAL ESTATE: Median Sales Price For Single-Family Homes Up 13.1% to $369,900
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard’s housing market reported higher median prices, and a rise in new listings of existing single-family homes and condos in July 2022 compared to a year ago. The median sales price for single-family homes in Brevard was up 13.1% to $369,900. However, inflation and...
spacecoastdaily.com
EVENT SPOTLIGHT: Space Coast Burger Battle Set Saturday at Wickham Park in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE FLORIDA – The Space Coast Burger Battle will be held at Wickham Park in Melbourne on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 12 noon to 10 p.m. The team behind the Space Coast Wing Battle introduces the Space Coast Burger Battle, a family-friendly all-day event with event-special discounted a-la-carte burger tasting menus, craft fair, live music and entertainment.
spacecoastdaily.com
THE DAILY WIRE: FLDOE Responds to Allegation of Assault on Girl By Biological Male in Space Coast Jr./Sr. High Bathroom
According to the partially redacted Brevard County Sheriff’s Office case report, on June 20, 2022, around noon, the biologically male transgender student allegedly went into the women’s restroom at Space Coast Jr./Sr. High school and “fondled” the female student’s breasts “against her will and without her permission.”
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Palm Bay Pirates Defeat Satellite Scorpions 21-7 in Kickoff Classic
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Palm Bay Pirates showcased a strong defensive performance Friday night in their 21-7 victory over the Satellite Scorpions. After going up 7-0 in the first quarter, the Pirates defense utilized a forced fumble and returned it 60-yards for a touchdown to go up 14-0.
spacecoastdaily.com
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Rain Likely, High Near 92 for Brevard On Saturday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Saturday in Brevard County calls for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 92. South southwest winds will be 5 to 10 mph, becoming east southeast in the afternoon. ■ Sunday. A...
spacecoastdaily.com
Titusville Man Arrested in Cocoa Beach For Carrying Concealed Firearm, Illegal Drugs After Routine Traffic Stop
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Police arrested a Titusville man on Wednesday for various drug charges after police conducted a routine traffic stop. Justin D. Picior, 27, of Titusville, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, August 17, at around 3:15 p.m. during a traffic stop in the 3000 block of N. Atlantic Ave. for felony drug possession and concealed firearm charges.
spacecoastdaily.com
Flood Advisory Issued for North Brevard County, Neighboring Counties Until 6 p.m.
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for northern Brevard, eastern Orange, and northeast Osceola Counties until 6 p.m. NWS says between 1 to 2 inches have fallen, with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible. Officials urge motorists should use caution when approaching...
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida House Candidate, Port Commissioner Robyn Hattaway to Keynote Business Champion of the Year Awards Sept. 16
WATCH: Port Canaveral Commissioner Robyn Hattaway, who has now set her sights on serving District 30 of the Florida House, will be this year’s guest speaker at the Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce 34th Annual Business Champion of the Year Awards set for Sept. 16 at the Space Coast Association of Realtors.
spacecoastdaily.com
Cape Canaveral Military Officers Association Hosts Naval Ordinance Test Unit Commander Capt. Jason Schneider
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Military Officers Association of America Cape Canaveral Chapter recently hosted guest speaker U.S. Navy Captain Jason Schneider, who is the Commanding Officer of the Naval Ordinance Test Unit (NOTU). The U.S. Navy’s Naval Ordnance Test Unit is located at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station....
Comments / 0