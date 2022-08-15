ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

A look into the race for Mayor on Maui

By Kristy Tamashiro
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tUQvJ_0hHL0Cdz00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui County Mayors race has a lot of interest.

Here on Maui where the buzz is still going after an exciting election night.

It was a tight race between the top two candidates for Maui County mayor between Former Judge Richard Bissen and the Incumbent Maui Mayor Michael Victorino.

The first printout with Bissen held 37 percent of the votes and Incumbent Victorino with 33 percent.

Then, the second printout was still very tight with Bissen at 35 percent and Victorino with 32 percent of the vote.

We were able to spend some time with the top two candidates at their respective headquarters surrounded by friends, family and supporters.

Candidate for Maui Mayor, Richard Bissen said “The main goal is to bring leadership to this county. What that starts with getting people who are willing to serve the county of Maui. Not their own interests, or special interests but the interests of the county of Maui.”

Bissen continued, “Our slogan is kamaaina prosperity which stands for something right? Taking care of the residents of our place is the focus of our entire campaign. We hope to bring that to the county.”

Candidate for Maui Mayor, Michael Victorino said, “We got the general coming up, it’s really important now to really distinguish what you’re really looking forward to as a county. We worked hard to make our plan now a reality even tho we had 28 months of COVID, shutdowns and reduction in workforce and closing of businesses.”

Victorino continued, “We bounce back and Maui stands really strong now and it’s because of the people and my administration, council and all of us that worked really hard to make Hawaii a better place.”

We’ll see Bissen and Victorino move ahead to the general election in November.

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Maui County considering measure to prevent 'over-tourism'

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- How much is too much when it comes to tourism? Maui County is considering one measure in the hopes of finding a balance. In an effort to establish a more definite cap on the number of visitor accommodations throughout Maui County, proposed Resolution 22-70 looks to restrict the development of new hotels and vacation rentals.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Here's the latest tourism management progress in Maui County

This week, The Conversation has been hearing about tourism management on different islands as Hawaiʻi recovers from the pandemic shutdown. On Maui, summer crowds have suffered through long lines at the airport. Transportation officials working to solve the bottleneck of processing are expected to announce a plan for some relief in the next two weeks.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Parking fees coming for visitors going to popular Maui locations

KIHEI, Maui (KHON2) — Maui County moves closer to charging visitors to park at beaches and other popular areas. Officials said the PARK MAUI program is about restoring the balance between the community and the hospitality industry. “It’s basically an opportunity for the county to start to manage and mitigate some of the parking challenges […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Maui County, HI
Government
Maui County, HI
Elections
County
Maui County, HI
Hawaii State
Hawaii Elections
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
mauinow.com

Public invited to comment on Maui Climate Mitigation Action Survey

Mayor Michael Victorino is seeking public input for a Maui County Climate Mitigation Action Survey to help develop a Climate Action and Resiliency Plan. “This plan will focus on climate adaptation and carbon mitigation strategies for Maui County,” Mayor Victorino said. “Our residents know this place best, and we value their recommendations to help shape the changes we need to make right away and into the future.”
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Live skunk captured at Kanaha Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary on Maui

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A smelly stowaway was found in a trap at a wildlife sanctuary on Maui, Monday morning. According to the Hawaii Department of Agriculture, the live skunk was found in the Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary in Kahului. The trap is was caught in are typically used to catch feral cats and mongooses that get into the sanctuary.
KAHULUI, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Maui#Politics Local#Election Local#The Maui County Mayors
mauinow.com

Innovative home health care program available for kupuna on Maui

Ho‘okele Home Care Maui is operating a new home care system called Vivia, which enables seniors to receive consistent, frequent and shorter visits by the same caregiver. Vivia is backed by proprietary software and a mobile app that connects the senior’s home to the agency, allowing for seamless communication, coordination and transparency for family members. There is accountability via GPS location visit tracking, task completion and verified activities for the peace of mind of families.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Body found at Maui's Kamaole Beach Park now classified as murder

KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police have opened a murder investigation after a man’s body was found at Kamaole Beach Park I in Kihei. The victim, later identified as 49-year-old John Picanco of Kihei, was found just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the beach volleyball court at Kamaole Beach Park I.
KIHEI, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KHON2

Man accused of shooting rounds at Hawaii residence

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department said a Kula man was charged with multiple firearm offenses during an attempted murder case on Monday. Officers said they responded to the scene at around 1:36 p.m. to a Haiku residence regarding a terroristic type case. Upon arrival, police received reports that a man, later identified as […]
KULA, HI
KHON2

Store employee attempts to stop robbery on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of stealing from a business in Lahaina on Saturday. According to police, the suspect allegedly stole items from a store on Front Street at around 8:27 p.m. Store employees said as they were closing the store, an unidentified male took items […]
LAHAINA, HI
KITV.com

Haiku man arrested for threatening family, attacking car with running chainsaw

KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui Police arrested a man for criminal property damage and terroristic threatening after an incident at Kamaole Beach Park III on Monday. On Aug. 15, around 5:37 p.m., officers responded to Kamaole Beach Park III after a family of five, visiting from Massachusetts, reported that a man had been harassing them earlier that day.
KIHEI, HI
mauinow.com

Maui police seek robbery suspect from weekend incident at Front Street shop

Maui police have launched a second degree robbery investigation into an incident reported over the weekend at a convenience store on Front Street in Lahaina. Police responded to an incident reported at around 8:27 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in which a male suspect reportedly stole items and shoved an employee from the business located at 666 Front Street (ABC Store).
LAHAINA, HI
KHON2

KHON2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy