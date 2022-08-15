A look into the race for Mayor on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui County Mayors race has a lot of interest.

Here on Maui where the buzz is still going after an exciting election night.

It was a tight race between the top two candidates for Maui County mayor between Former Judge Richard Bissen and the Incumbent Maui Mayor Michael Victorino.

The first printout with Bissen held 37 percent of the votes and Incumbent Victorino with 33 percent.

Then, the second printout was still very tight with Bissen at 35 percent and Victorino with 32 percent of the vote.

We were able to spend some time with the top two candidates at their respective headquarters surrounded by friends, family and supporters.

Candidate for Maui Mayor, Richard Bissen said “The main goal is to bring leadership to this county. What that starts with getting people who are willing to serve the county of Maui. Not their own interests, or special interests but the interests of the county of Maui.”

Bissen continued, “Our slogan is kamaaina prosperity which stands for something right? Taking care of the residents of our place is the focus of our entire campaign. We hope to bring that to the county.”

Candidate for Maui Mayor, Michael Victorino said, “We got the general coming up, it’s really important now to really distinguish what you’re really looking forward to as a county. We worked hard to make our plan now a reality even tho we had 28 months of COVID, shutdowns and reduction in workforce and closing of businesses.”

Victorino continued, “We bounce back and Maui stands really strong now and it’s because of the people and my administration, council and all of us that worked really hard to make Hawaii a better place.”

We’ll see Bissen and Victorino move ahead to the general election in November.