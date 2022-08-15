Read full article on original website
WATCH: Cocoa Tigers Coach Ryan Schneider and Players Speak on Kickoff Classic, Upcoming Season
WATCH: Members of the Cocoa Tigers football team along with Head Coach Ryan Schneider spoke with Space Coast Daily’s Juan Rodriguez after practice to discuss preparation heading into this season. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Members of the Cocoa Tigers football team along with Head Coach Ryan Schneider...
WATCH: Palm Bay Pirates Defeat Satellite Scorpions 21-7 in Kickoff Classic
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Palm Bay Pirates showcased a strong defensive performance Friday night in their 21-7 victory over the Satellite Scorpions. After going up 7-0 in the first quarter, the Pirates defense utilized a forced fumble and returned it 60-yards for a touchdown to go up 14-0.
OBITUARY: Kent Ellsworth Armstrong, 85, Passed Away Aug. 6 in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Kent Ellsworth Armstrong was lovingly cared for by his daughters until he passed away at the age of 85 on August 6, 2022, in Melbourne, Florida. Kent was born on February 25, 1937, in Rochester, New York, to Pearl and George Armstrong. Kent was raised in Rochester along with is sister, Brenda. He attended East High School, then served in the U.S. Army.
WATCH: Cocoa Beach City Commission Holds Regular Meeting Thursday Night
ABOVE VIDEO: Cocoa Beach City Commission Meeting Holds Meeting Thursday Night. Mayor Ben Malik, Seat 1 (Term expires November 2024) Elected as Mayor in 2016, Ben Malik is originally from Boca Raton, Florida, but has called Cocoa Beach home since 2007. He graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and went on to receive his Masters in Business Administration. Currently, the Mayor works for a community bank as a Vice President/Area Relationship Manager. Mayor Malik is also a proud husband and father of two.
WATCH: Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville Celebrating One-Year Anniversary – Official Home of Hey Dudes and FL Camo!
WATCH: Come celebrate with Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville during their exciting one-year anniversary sale. Check out the popular styles in this local Titusville Southern Apparel store, located across from Titus Landing at 2400 South Hopkins Ave. Woods 2 Water Apparel is now the official home of HEY DUDE and FL Camo, your local retail store for Southern apparel and accessories. Cheyenne the general manager and owner/operator Tiffany Box look forward to serving you, whether you want to make a custom order or need help finding the perfect hat for this weekend, with so many new items coming in weekly, there is always something new.
Florida House Candidate, Port Commissioner Robyn Hattaway to Keynote Business Champion of the Year Awards Sept. 16
WATCH: Port Canaveral Commissioner Robyn Hattaway, who has now set her sights on serving District 30 of the Florida House, will be this year’s guest speaker at the Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce 34th Annual Business Champion of the Year Awards set for Sept. 16 at the Space Coast Association of Realtors.
Florida’s Space Coast Recognized as Great American Defense Community During Space Coast EDC Board Meeting
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Diane Rath, Director of Association of Defense Communities recognized Florida’s Space Coast as a 2022 Great American Defense Community at the Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast during an Aug. 3 EDC Board of Directors Meeting. She was joined by Col. Anthony...
WATCH: Brevard Commission District 4 Candidate David Armstrong Talks About His Priorities, Passion to Serve
ABOVE VIDEO: Who should get your vote for District 4 of the Brevard County Commission? David Armstrong, Candidate for Brevard County Commission District 4, talks with Space Coast Daily’s Giles Malone about why the voters should choose this lifelong Brevard businessman. WATCH: As the election season begins to heat...
THE DAILY WIRE: FLDOE Responds to Allegation of Assault on Girl By Biological Male in Space Coast Jr./Sr. High Bathroom
According to the partially redacted Brevard County Sheriff’s Office case report, on June 20, 2022, around noon, the biologically male transgender student allegedly went into the women’s restroom at Space Coast Jr./Sr. High school and “fondled” the female student’s breasts “against her will and without her permission.”
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch at Cape Canaveral Scheduled for Friday at 3:21 p.m. ET
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX has scheduled a Falcon 9 rocket launch for Friday, August 19 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Launch is targeted for 3:21 p.m. ET. The launch team is keeping an eye on weather, which is currently 50-percent favorable for liftoff. The mission will carry...
Brevard Public Schools Opens New Fire Academy CTE Program at Palm Bay Magnet High School
BREVARD COUNTY • PAM AY, FLORIDA – Brevard Public Schools added yet another program to their Career and Technical Education roster this school year, with the addition of the Firefighting Academy. On Friday, Aug. 12, a Ribbon Cutting was held to celebrate the kick-off of the new program.
Arrests In Brevard County: August 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
2022 Space Coast Symposium Set Aug. 26 at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Space Coast Symposium, set for Friday, August 26 at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa, is like no other event in Florida. This event will bring together the most cutting-edge and powerful international innovators of the industry that find much of their success right here in Brevard County and it’s an opportunity to hear from them directly about their accomplishments and vision for the future in the areas of science, technology, manufacturing, and communications.
WELLNESS SPOTLIGHT: Health First Associates Find ‘Coloring Breaks’ Benefit Bedside Patient Care
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – When it comes to self-care and well-being, one of the last things that may come to mind is coloring. What was once thought of as just a childhood pastime has become a trend that rapidly spread – and for good reason. The old encouragements...
Cape Canaveral Military Officers Association Hosts Naval Ordinance Test Unit Commander Capt. Jason Schneider
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Military Officers Association of America Cape Canaveral Chapter recently hosted guest speaker U.S. Navy Captain Jason Schneider, who is the Commanding Officer of the Naval Ordinance Test Unit (NOTU). The U.S. Navy’s Naval Ordnance Test Unit is located at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station....
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Rain Likely, High Near 91 for Brevard On Friday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Friday in Brevard County calls for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. with a high near 91. South southeast winds will be around 5 mph. ■ Saturday: A 50 percent chance of...
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY: Health First to Host Hiring Event at Brevard Zoo Nyami Nyami River Lodge Aug. 23
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Join Health First at the Brevard Zoo for an opportunity to meet and hear from Health First representatives about open positions. Hiring managers will also be on-site for in-person interviews during this event set Tuesday, August 23, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the Brevard Zoo Nyami Nyami River Lodge, located at 8225 N. Wickham Road in Melbourne.
SLS Rocket, Orion Spacecraft Arrive at Launch Complex 39B Ahead of August 29 Artemis Launch
BREVARD COUNTY • KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – Around 7:30 a.m. EDT the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission arrived atop Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after a nearly 10-hour journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building.
Titusville Man Arrested in Cocoa Beach For Carrying Concealed Firearm, Illegal Drugs After Routine Traffic Stop
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Police arrested a Titusville man on Wednesday for various drug charges after police conducted a routine traffic stop. Justin D. Picior, 27, of Titusville, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, August 17, at around 3:15 p.m. during a traffic stop in the 3000 block of N. Atlantic Ave. for felony drug possession and concealed firearm charges.
BREVARD REAL ESTATE: Median Sales Price For Single-Family Homes Up 13.1% to $369,900
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard’s housing market reported higher median prices, and a rise in new listings of existing single-family homes and condos in July 2022 compared to a year ago. The median sales price for single-family homes in Brevard was up 13.1% to $369,900. However, inflation and...
