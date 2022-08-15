Read full article on original website
WATCH: Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville Celebrating One-Year Anniversary – Official Home of Hey Dudes and FL Camo!
WATCH: Come celebrate with Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville during their exciting one-year anniversary sale. Check out the popular styles in this local Titusville Southern Apparel store, located across from Titus Landing at 2400 South Hopkins Ave. Woods 2 Water Apparel is now the official home of HEY DUDE and FL Camo, your local retail store for Southern apparel and accessories. Cheyenne the general manager and owner/operator Tiffany Box look forward to serving you, whether you want to make a custom order or need help finding the perfect hat for this weekend, with so many new items coming in weekly, there is always something new.
Arrests In Brevard County: August 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Florida’s Space Coast Recognized as Great American Defense Community During Space Coast EDC Board Meeting
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Diane Rath, Director of Association of Defense Communities recognized Florida’s Space Coast as a 2022 Great American Defense Community at the Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast during an Aug. 3 EDC Board of Directors Meeting. She was joined by Col. Anthony...
2022 Space Coast Symposium Set Aug. 26 at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Space Coast Symposium, set for Friday, August 26 at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa, is like no other event in Florida. This event will bring together the most cutting-edge and powerful international innovators of the industry that find much of their success right here in Brevard County and it’s an opportunity to hear from them directly about their accomplishments and vision for the future in the areas of science, technology, manufacturing, and communications.
First-ever burger fest in Brevard County offers best of Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Burgers galore will be served up at the first-ever festival of its kind in Brevard County on Saturday. The Space Coast Burger Battle 2022 is taking over Wickham Park from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., partnering with nonprofit The Children’s Hunger Project. [TRENDING: Become...
THE DAILY WIRE: FLDOE Responds to Allegation of Assault on Girl By Biological Male in Space Coast Jr./Sr. High Bathroom
According to the partially redacted Brevard County Sheriff’s Office case report, on June 20, 2022, around noon, the biologically male transgender student allegedly went into the women’s restroom at Space Coast Jr./Sr. High school and “fondled” the female student’s breasts “against her will and without her permission.”
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office to Patrol Melbourne Village After Police Force Resigns
ABOVE VIDEO: Entire Melbourne Village police force quits, mayor says (WESH 2 News Video) BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA (WFTV) – Thursday was the last night on patrol for the entire police force in the town of Melbourne Village in Brevard County. Melbourne Village Commissioners voted unanimously at...
“There is a special place in hell…” Florida sheriff berates woman on FB after she allegedly drowns her dog
The 32-year-old woman was already in the Brevard County jail on charges she stabbed a 68-year-old man when police were given video of her allegedly walking into a pool and holding the tiny dog underwater. Sheriff Wayne Ivey posted a Facebook video in which he described the abuse and made his thoughts clear about the crime.
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY: Health First to Host Hiring Event at Brevard Zoo Nyami Nyami River Lodge Aug. 23
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Join Health First at the Brevard Zoo for an opportunity to meet and hear from Health First representatives about open positions. Hiring managers will also be on-site for in-person interviews during this event set Tuesday, August 23, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the Brevard Zoo Nyami Nyami River Lodge, located at 8225 N. Wickham Road in Melbourne.
WELLNESS SPOTLIGHT: Health First Associates Find ‘Coloring Breaks’ Benefit Bedside Patient Care
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – When it comes to self-care and well-being, one of the last things that may come to mind is coloring. What was once thought of as just a childhood pastime has become a trend that rapidly spread – and for good reason. The old encouragements...
OBITUARY: Kent Ellsworth Armstrong, 85, Passed Away Aug. 6 in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Kent Ellsworth Armstrong was lovingly cared for by his daughters until he passed away at the age of 85 on August 6, 2022, in Melbourne, Florida. Kent was born on February 25, 1937, in Rochester, New York, to Pearl and George Armstrong. Kent was raised in Rochester along with is sister, Brenda. He attended East High School, then served in the U.S. Army.
I investigated the (apparently) haunted Floor and Decor on Colonial Drive
Conn's Home Plus where the "haunted" Floor and Decor once wasPhoto belongs to author. I have been terrible about following up on the things I want to do. A part of me wants to continue to travel the world like I did when I was younger, and the other just wants to stay home with Netflix. However, I did finally make an effort to get out and see all of the haunted places I've wanted to since I came to Orlando a year ago, and it was a potentially haunted Floor and Decor shop that got me in the car and out on the road, ready to do some sleuthing.
I searched for the Ghost Dog of Lake Eola in Orlando, Florida
The eastern side of Lake Eola where the ghost dog is reportedly seenproperty of author, Evie M. So I did a thing. The other day, I told myself I would stop saying I wanted to visit all the haunted locations in Florida, turn off the Netflix, and just do it. And I did. I spent the whole day hunting down a bunch of haunted places around Orlando, and one of them was an obvious choice on my list: Lake Eola. I would go try to investigate the legend of the little ghost dog haunting the shores in the evening.
EVENT SPOTLIGHT: Space Coast Burger Battle Set Saturday at Wickham Park in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE FLORIDA – The Space Coast Burger Battle will be held at Wickham Park in Melbourne on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 12 noon to 10 p.m. The team behind the Space Coast Wing Battle introduces the Space Coast Burger Battle, a family-friendly all-day event with event-special discounted a-la-carte burger tasting menus, craft fair, live music and entertainment.
WATCH: Cocoa Beach City Commission Holds Regular Meeting Thursday Night
ABOVE VIDEO: Cocoa Beach City Commission Meeting Holds Meeting Thursday Night. Mayor Ben Malik, Seat 1 (Term expires November 2024) Elected as Mayor in 2016, Ben Malik is originally from Boca Raton, Florida, but has called Cocoa Beach home since 2007. He graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and went on to receive his Masters in Business Administration. Currently, the Mayor works for a community bank as a Vice President/Area Relationship Manager. Mayor Malik is also a proud husband and father of two.
There's an (apparently) haunted Floor and Decor in Orlando, Florida
Inside a Floor and Decor shop.Thomson200 Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication. I have lost count of how many times I've said this about Florida, but it's shocking how something as simple as a shopping mall with a Starbucks and stores selling kale chips could have such a rich history-- and a dark one. The thought came to my mind today after I learned about the seemingly innocent "Floor and Decor" (now a Conn's Home Plus) store in the Colonial Plaza in Orlando, Florida.
Titusville Man Arrested in Cocoa Beach For Carrying Concealed Firearm, Illegal Drugs After Routine Traffic Stop
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Police arrested a Titusville man on Wednesday for various drug charges after police conducted a routine traffic stop. Justin D. Picior, 27, of Titusville, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, August 17, at around 3:15 p.m. during a traffic stop in the 3000 block of N. Atlantic Ave. for felony drug possession and concealed firearm charges.
Pinkys Discount Beverages in Cocoa Sells $172,000 Winning Florida Lottery Top-Prize FANTASY 5 Ticket
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Lottery officials announced that a winning, top-prize FANTASY 5 ticket worth over $172,000 from a store on the Space Coast. Florida Lottery officials said the winning ticket was bought at Pinkys Discount Beverages at 950 Dixon Boulevard in Cocoa. The winning numbers from the...
‘It makes me sick’: Florida woman seen drowning chihuahua in pool video, sheriff says
A Florida woman was arrested in an animal cruelty case after she drowned her chihuahua in a pool, according to the Brevard County sheriff.
HOOK ‘EM and BOOK ‘EM: Brevard Sheriff’s Office ‘Fishing for Fugitives’ Seeks Teon Jamal Davis
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office seeks Teon Jamal Davis suspect in the latest edition of “Fishing for Fugitives,” as Sheriff Wayne Ivey comes to you from Fox Lake Park in Titusville. In this episode, Sheriff Ivey says 33-year-old Davis is wanted for...
