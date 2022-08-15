ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

WATCH: Cocoa Beach City Commission Holds Regular Meeting Thursday Night

ABOVE VIDEO: Cocoa Beach City Commission Meeting Holds Meeting Thursday Night. Mayor Ben Malik, Seat 1 (Term expires November 2024) Elected as Mayor in 2016, Ben Malik is originally from Boca Raton, Florida, but has called Cocoa Beach home since 2007. He graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and went on to receive his Masters in Business Administration. Currently, the Mayor works for a community bank as a Vice President/Area Relationship Manager. Mayor Malik is also a proud husband and father of two.
2022 Space Coast Symposium Set Aug. 26 at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Space Coast Symposium, set for Friday, August 26 at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa, is like no other event in Florida. This event will bring together the most cutting-edge and powerful international innovators of the industry that find much of their success right here in Brevard County and it’s an opportunity to hear from them directly about their accomplishments and vision for the future in the areas of science, technology, manufacturing, and communications.
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY: Health First to Host Hiring Event at Brevard Zoo Nyami Nyami River Lodge Aug. 23

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Join Health First at the Brevard Zoo for an opportunity to meet and hear from Health First representatives about open positions. Hiring managers will also be on-site for in-person interviews during this event set Tuesday, August 23, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the Brevard Zoo Nyami Nyami River Lodge, located at 8225 N. Wickham Road in Melbourne.
THE DAILY WIRE: FLDOE Responds to Allegation of Assault on Girl By Biological Male in Space Coast Jr./Sr. High Bathroom

According to the partially redacted Brevard County Sheriff’s Office case report, on June 20, 2022, around noon, the biologically male transgender student allegedly went into the women’s restroom at Space Coast Jr./Sr. High school and “fondled” the female student’s breasts “against her will and without her permission.”
Cape Canaveral Military Officers Association Hosts Naval Ordinance Test Unit Commander Capt. Jason Schneider

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Military Officers Association of America Cape Canaveral Chapter recently hosted guest speaker U.S. Navy Captain Jason Schneider, who is the Commanding Officer of the Naval Ordinance Test Unit (NOTU). The U.S. Navy’s Naval Ordnance Test Unit is located at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station....
Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard

RepublicanRep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in a...
WATCH: Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville Celebrating One-Year Anniversary – Official Home of Hey Dudes and FL Camo!

WATCH: Come celebrate with Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville during their exciting one-year anniversary sale. Check out the popular styles in this local Titusville Southern Apparel store, located across from Titus Landing at 2400 South Hopkins Ave. Woods 2 Water Apparel is now the official home of HEY DUDE and FL Camo, your local retail store for Southern apparel and accessories. Cheyenne the general manager and owner/operator Tiffany Box look forward to serving you, whether you want to make a custom order or need help finding the perfect hat for this weekend, with so many new items coming in weekly, there is always something new.
Arrests In Brevard County: August 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
EVICTION: Club True Cigar Lounge In Boca Raton Sued, Owes Big Bucks

Landlord Wants Cigar Lounge Out… Says Owner Owes More Than $80K… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Club True Cigar Lounge at 3360 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton is facing an eviction lawsuit after the property owner says the lounge owes more than $80,000 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Florida Tech Hosts Innovative Drive-Through Orientation for Over 1,100 Students

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – At the Florida Technical Institute of Technology generally, Sundays tend to be quiet on campuses. Generally, but not always. Sunday, Aug. 14 was one of those exceptions. More than 1,100 students came through Florida Tech’s innovative drive-through orientation that day. Involving no...
Evie M.

I went to the "Most Haunted Motel in Orlando" on International Drive

Michael protests about going to the "haunted" Super 8 Motel (Orlando, FL) behind usauthor (Evie M.) It has been a really interesting last few days. I talk about this a lot, but when I first moved to Orlando about a year ago, I swore I would check out all the haunted sites around the city and the state of Florida. And until, like, two days ago, I did nothing about it. But now, I have started slowly checking off haunted sites around Orlando to see what they're all about. And today, the focus of my attention was the allegedly haunted Super-8 Motel on International Drive.
