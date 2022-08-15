Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida House Candidate, Port Commissioner Robyn Hattaway to Keynote Business Champion of the Year Awards Sept. 16
WATCH: Port Canaveral Commissioner Robyn Hattaway, who has now set her sights on serving District 30 of the Florida House, will be this year’s guest speaker at the Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce 34th Annual Business Champion of the Year Awards set for Sept. 16 at the Space Coast Association of Realtors.
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida’s Space Coast Recognized as Great American Defense Community During Space Coast EDC Board Meeting
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Diane Rath, Director of Association of Defense Communities recognized Florida’s Space Coast as a 2022 Great American Defense Community at the Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast during an Aug. 3 EDC Board of Directors Meeting. She was joined by Col. Anthony...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Cocoa Beach City Commission Holds Regular Meeting Thursday Night
ABOVE VIDEO: Cocoa Beach City Commission Meeting Holds Meeting Thursday Night. Mayor Ben Malik, Seat 1 (Term expires November 2024) Elected as Mayor in 2016, Ben Malik is originally from Boca Raton, Florida, but has called Cocoa Beach home since 2007. He graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and went on to receive his Masters in Business Administration. Currently, the Mayor works for a community bank as a Vice President/Area Relationship Manager. Mayor Malik is also a proud husband and father of two.
spacecoastdaily.com
2022 Space Coast Symposium Set Aug. 26 at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Space Coast Symposium, set for Friday, August 26 at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa, is like no other event in Florida. This event will bring together the most cutting-edge and powerful international innovators of the industry that find much of their success right here in Brevard County and it’s an opportunity to hear from them directly about their accomplishments and vision for the future in the areas of science, technology, manufacturing, and communications.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spacecoastdaily.com
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY: Health First to Host Hiring Event at Brevard Zoo Nyami Nyami River Lodge Aug. 23
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Join Health First at the Brevard Zoo for an opportunity to meet and hear from Health First representatives about open positions. Hiring managers will also be on-site for in-person interviews during this event set Tuesday, August 23, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the Brevard Zoo Nyami Nyami River Lodge, located at 8225 N. Wickham Road in Melbourne.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office to Patrol Melbourne Village After Police Force Resigns
ABOVE VIDEO: Entire Melbourne Village police force quits, mayor says (WESH 2 News Video) BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA (WFTV) – Thursday was the last night on patrol for the entire police force in the town of Melbourne Village in Brevard County. Melbourne Village Commissioners voted unanimously at...
spacecoastdaily.com
THE DAILY WIRE: FLDOE Responds to Allegation of Assault on Girl By Biological Male in Space Coast Jr./Sr. High Bathroom
According to the partially redacted Brevard County Sheriff’s Office case report, on June 20, 2022, around noon, the biologically male transgender student allegedly went into the women’s restroom at Space Coast Jr./Sr. High school and “fondled” the female student’s breasts “against her will and without her permission.”
Efforts to remove Riviera Beach Councilmember Julia Botel intensify
A group is demanding answers after, they claim, the city clerk accepted petition signatures to have councilwoman Julia Botel removed from office but did not count them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Public Schools Opens New Fire Academy CTE Program at Palm Bay Magnet High School
BREVARD COUNTY • PAM AY, FLORIDA – Brevard Public Schools added yet another program to their Career and Technical Education roster this school year, with the addition of the Firefighting Academy. On Friday, Aug. 12, a Ribbon Cutting was held to celebrate the kick-off of the new program.
spacecoastdaily.com
BREVARD REAL ESTATE: Median Sales Price For Single-Family Homes Up 13.1% to $369,900
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard’s housing market reported higher median prices, and a rise in new listings of existing single-family homes and condos in July 2022 compared to a year ago. The median sales price for single-family homes in Brevard was up 13.1% to $369,900. However, inflation and...
spacecoastdaily.com
Cape Canaveral Military Officers Association Hosts Naval Ordinance Test Unit Commander Capt. Jason Schneider
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Military Officers Association of America Cape Canaveral Chapter recently hosted guest speaker U.S. Navy Captain Jason Schneider, who is the Commanding Officer of the Naval Ordinance Test Unit (NOTU). The U.S. Navy’s Naval Ordnance Test Unit is located at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station....
wfit.org
Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard
RepublicanRep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville Celebrating One-Year Anniversary – Official Home of Hey Dudes and FL Camo!
WATCH: Come celebrate with Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville during their exciting one-year anniversary sale. Check out the popular styles in this local Titusville Southern Apparel store, located across from Titus Landing at 2400 South Hopkins Ave. Woods 2 Water Apparel is now the official home of HEY DUDE and FL Camo, your local retail store for Southern apparel and accessories. Cheyenne the general manager and owner/operator Tiffany Box look forward to serving you, whether you want to make a custom order or need help finding the perfect hat for this weekend, with so many new items coming in weekly, there is always something new.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
spacecoastdaily.com
Flood Advisory Issued for North Brevard County, Neighboring Counties Until 6 p.m.
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for northern Brevard, eastern Orange, and northeast Osceola Counties until 6 p.m. NWS says between 1 to 2 inches have fallen, with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible. Officials urge motorists should use caution when approaching...
EVICTION: Club True Cigar Lounge In Boca Raton Sued, Owes Big Bucks
Landlord Wants Cigar Lounge Out… Says Owner Owes More Than $80K… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Club True Cigar Lounge at 3360 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton is facing an eviction lawsuit after the property owner says the lounge owes more than $80,000 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Tech Hosts Innovative Drive-Through Orientation for Over 1,100 Students
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – At the Florida Technical Institute of Technology generally, Sundays tend to be quiet on campuses. Generally, but not always. Sunday, Aug. 14 was one of those exceptions. More than 1,100 students came through Florida Tech’s innovative drive-through orientation that day. Involving no...
floridabulldog.org
Fort Lauderdale’s First Baptist Church sold downtown lot in a secretive deal the congregation hastily OK’d￼
First Baptist Church sold prime real estate worth more than $1.2 million in a secretive deal that raises concerns about the intentions of the leadership at Fort Lauderdale’s oldest religious institution. The new owner of the prized downtown land is an opaque, Delaware limited liability company whose out-front representative...
spacecoastdaily.com
WELLNESS SPOTLIGHT: Health First Associates Find ‘Coloring Breaks’ Benefit Bedside Patient Care
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – When it comes to self-care and well-being, one of the last things that may come to mind is coloring. What was once thought of as just a childhood pastime has become a trend that rapidly spread – and for good reason. The old encouragements...
I went to the "Most Haunted Motel in Orlando" on International Drive
Michael protests about going to the "haunted" Super 8 Motel (Orlando, FL) behind usauthor (Evie M.) It has been a really interesting last few days. I talk about this a lot, but when I first moved to Orlando about a year ago, I swore I would check out all the haunted sites around the city and the state of Florida. And until, like, two days ago, I did nothing about it. But now, I have started slowly checking off haunted sites around Orlando to see what they're all about. And today, the focus of my attention was the allegedly haunted Super-8 Motel on International Drive.
Comments / 1