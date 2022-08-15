Read full article on original website
Today’s Obituaries: Ann B. Shaw, 77, Career Spanned Lowell Sun, Bradford College and ValleyWorks
Ann B. Shaw, 77, passed away unexpectedly following surgical complications at Lahey Clinic on Aug.18. Ann was the wife of David E. Shaw with whom she had just celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 10, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Teresa (O’Brien)...
24th Annual Tapestry of Voices This Saturday at Whitter Amesbury Home
The 24th Annual Tapestry of Voices Collaborative Reading with the Whittier Home Association presents poetry of John Greenleaf Whittier and other original poems. Readers include Ellie O’Leary, current Poet Laureate of Amesbury; Lainie Senechal, First Poet Laureate of Amesbury; Harris Gardner, poet and co-founder of Tapestry of Voices, with Lainie Senechal; Peter Bryant, local poet and friend to the Whittier Home; Chris Bryant, Whittier Home Association president; Bryan Riley, local poet and friend to the Whittier Home; and Deb Szabo, teacher mentor at Newburyport High School.
Legislators Await Gov. Baker’s Name on Haverhill Election Change, Say Charter Update Brings Benefits
In anticipation of Gov. Charlie Baker signing Haverhill’s change to mostly ward-based City Council and School Committee elections, local legislators say the new system benefits all residents. As only WHAV reported, the state Senate last week signed off on the city’s home rule petition, following the House’s approval in...
Rozon Becomes City of Haverhill Treasurer and Collector Next Week Following Promotion
Yenise Rozon, Haverhill’s assistant treasurer and tax collector, will succeed her boss next week and become the first Latina to head a City Hall department. Rozon, of Haverhill, has been second in command of the office since 2014. She was promoted by Mayor James J. Fiorentini to lead the department. She takes over from Alicia T. McOsker, whose is retiring after seven years.
Taveras and Gonell Discuss Restorative Justice at GLFHC’s Speakers Series Thursday
“Restorative Justice” is the theme of the second session of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s Speakers Series, taking place tomorrow night. Jadi Taveras, head of school, at Esperanza Academy of Lawrence, and Quin Gonell, manager of Restorative Justice at Lawrence High School, discuss, what the Health Center calls, “the importance of restorative justice in education.”
Dedication of the Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Mural Takes Place Tonight
(Additional photograph below.) The Dedication Ceremony for the Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Mural takes place tonight in Lawrence. Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence was killed a year ago during a bombing at the Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. She was a U.S. Marine who was helping evacuate women and children from the Kabul Airport. More than 150 Afghans were killed along with 13 U.S. servicemembers. She was able to help more than 124,000 people to safely evacuate Afghanistan as a part of her role. Posthumously, she was recognized with the Purple Heart Award and Congressional Gold Medal.
Longtime Haverhill Purchasing Agent Betty Burrill Dies at 92
Haverhill’s former longtime purchasing agent, Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Burrill, 92 died last Saturday morning. Burrill was employed by the City of Haverhill for more than 30 years—25 of those as purchasing agent. She died Aug. 13 at Hannah Dustin Long Term Care after a period of declining health.
American Academy of Nursing Class of Fellows Elects UMass Lowell School of Nursing Chair
UMass Lowell’s Heidi Collins Fantasia last month was elected a member of the 2022 American Academy of Nursing Class of Fellows. In recognition of her dedication to those for whom she cares and the profession of nursing, she was one of nine Massachusetts professionals named in a group of 250 from across the nation and the globe.
Area Mayors Back Sen. DiZoglio’s Call for the Legislature to Go Back to Work, Approve Aid and Tax Relief
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio won the backing Tuesday of Merrimack Valley mayors and other officials who want the legislature to go back to work and approve bills that would send millions of dollars to area communities and give residents tax relief. DiZoglio is not seeking reelection and, instead, is running...
Haverhill School Committee Selects Boston Law Firm for Union Bargaining and Other Labor Issues
The Haverhill School Committee chose a new law firm last Thursday to assist with contract negotiations, employee discipline and other labor relations matters. Boston-based Morgan, Brown and Joy was selected after committee members interviewed representatives from three firms seeking the assignment. Other contenders were Mirick O’Connell out of Worcester and Murphy, Hesse, Toomey and Lehane of Quincy.
Receive Northern Essex Community College Enrollment Help Saturday
Northern Essex Community College hosts a fall enrollment event on its Haverhill Campus tomorrow. Enrollment staff will be available to help students get started. Students and their families will learn about academic placement options, complete online orientation and connecting with an advisor. They will also have an opportunity to speak with a financial aid specialist.
Families Have Opportunity Tonight to Meet Haverhill High School Leadership
Students and parents have an opportunity tonight to meet the new and returning members of the Haverhill High School administration. Interim Principal Kevin Soraghan invites families to share thoughts and concerns during the informal meet and greet tonight, Aug. 16, at 6:30, in the High School Auditorium, 137 Monument St. Schedules are not yet available.
Haverhill Fire Using Loaner Ladder Truck as Both of its Ladders are Out of Service
Both of Haverhill Fire Department’s ladder trucks are out of service and the city is using a loaner from Lawrence. Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien says the city was never without coverage. Haverhill firefighters say mistakes made in the last decade or so are contributing to the problem....
‘PrintWorks: Making Music ‘ This Saturday at Museum of Printing
Haverhill’s Museum of Printing plans, what it calls, “a multi-century, multi-sensory interactive event combining an art installation, printmaking workshop and live musical performance” this Saturday. “PrintWorks: Making Music” features a workshop, recital and food. There will be a self-guided tour, hands-on printmaking in the Museum’s letterpress studio,...
Councilors Ask Mayor to Determine if Federal Money Can Help Drought-Stricken, Haverhill Farmers
As every backyard gardener will attest, the hot, dry weather this summer has played havoc with vegetables and other crops and, for the farming community, the drought-like conditions are hitting them right in the pocketbook. As a result, Haverhill City Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua introduced a motion last Tuesday asking...
Breezeline Proposes First Serious Internet, TV, Phone Competition with Comcast in Haverhill
A Quincy-based company is expected to win approval over the next few months to provide internet, television and voice competition in Haverhill. Breezeline, formerly known as Atlantic Broadband, is the eighth largest cable operator in the country. It plans to spend $28 million to wire the city, according to Mayor James J. Fiorentini. The company, better known locally under the names of properties it purchased from MetroCast and Charter Communications, already operates over the border in New Hampshire. It is the first challenger to Comcast’s historical dominance in Haverhill. Fiorentini called the company’s entrance “years in the making.”
‘Back-to-School’ Cookie-Decorating Class Set for Sept. 4
Mindy Paper Cookies is offering a “Back to School Cookie Decorating Class” with familiar student themes. Participants will create such designs as a pencil, book stack, bookworm, apple and star using royal icing and go home with a set of browned-butter sugar cookies. The in-person class lasts about an hour and includes five cookies, six colors of royal icing, icing pick and a box to take everything home. There are also step-by-step instructions for those who prefer to participate from home.
Basile Joins Poetic Justice Pop Up Poetry Event During August Haverhill Art Walk
Poet, singer and songwriter Al Basile joins Whittier Birthplace for another Poetic Justice Pop Up Poetry event this Saturday during the Haverhill Art Walk in downtown Haverhill. Basile performs Saturday, Aug. 13, from 3-6 p.m., in the alley next to Barking Dog Ale House, 77 Washington St., Haverhill. For a...
Groveland Seeks to Hire Full-Time Council on Aging Director After Fisher Gives Notice
Groveland’s Council on Aging is looking for a full-time director after the current director tendered her resignation. The job is currently held by Amanda Fisher who gave her notice last week after holding the job about six months. According to a job posting, “The Director identifies programs, services and activities that enable Groveland elders to be active participants in the community. The director also advocates and educates the community on this unique population.”
Podcast: Haverhill’s 5th Annual Restaurant Week Sprinkled with Special Events and $20.22 Prices
Haverhill’s Fifth Annual Restaurant Week will again be bookended by a sold-out, under the stars eating event and a capstone awards night. In between, more than a dozen local dining establishments are celebrating the year with appropriately priced $20.22 specials. The kickoff is L’Arche Boston North’s Longest Table Thursday, Aug. 18, on the Rep. Brian S. Dempsey Boardwalk. Haverhill Chamber President and CEO Alex Eberhardt said Restaurant Week kicks off in earnest the next day.
