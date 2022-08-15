ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAV

24th Annual Tapestry of Voices This Saturday at Whitter Amesbury Home

The 24th Annual Tapestry of Voices Collaborative Reading with the Whittier Home Association presents poetry of John Greenleaf Whittier and other original poems. Readers include Ellie O’Leary, current Poet Laureate of Amesbury; Lainie Senechal, First Poet Laureate of Amesbury; Harris Gardner, poet and co-founder of Tapestry of Voices, with Lainie Senechal; Peter Bryant, local poet and friend to the Whittier Home; Chris Bryant, Whittier Home Association president; Bryan Riley, local poet and friend to the Whittier Home; and Deb Szabo, teacher mentor at Newburyport High School.
AMESBURY, MA
WHAV

Rozon Becomes City of Haverhill Treasurer and Collector Next Week Following Promotion

Yenise Rozon, Haverhill’s assistant treasurer and tax collector, will succeed her boss next week and become the first Latina to head a City Hall department. Rozon, of Haverhill, has been second in command of the office since 2014. She was promoted by Mayor James J. Fiorentini to lead the department. She takes over from Alicia T. McOsker, whose is retiring after seven years.
HAVERHILL, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
City
Belmont, MA
Haverhill, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
WHAV

Taveras and Gonell Discuss Restorative Justice at GLFHC’s Speakers Series Thursday

“Restorative Justice” is the theme of the second session of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s Speakers Series, taking place tomorrow night. Jadi Taveras, head of school, at Esperanza Academy of Lawrence, and Quin Gonell, manager of Restorative Justice at Lawrence High School, discuss, what the Health Center calls, “the importance of restorative justice in education.”
LAWRENCE, MA
WHAV

Dedication of the Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Mural Takes Place Tonight

(Additional photograph below.) The Dedication Ceremony for the Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Mural takes place tonight in Lawrence. Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence was killed a year ago during a bombing at the Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. She was a U.S. Marine who was helping evacuate women and children from the Kabul Airport. More than 150 Afghans were killed along with 13 U.S. servicemembers. She was able to help more than 124,000 people to safely evacuate Afghanistan as a part of her role. Posthumously, she was recognized with the Purple Heart Award and Congressional Gold Medal.
LAWRENCE, MA
WHAV

Longtime Haverhill Purchasing Agent Betty Burrill Dies at 92

Haverhill’s former longtime purchasing agent, Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Burrill, 92 died last Saturday morning. Burrill was employed by the City of Haverhill for more than 30 years—25 of those as purchasing agent. She died Aug. 13 at Hannah Dustin Long Term Care after a period of declining health.
HAVERHILL, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Waters
WHAV

Haverhill School Committee Selects Boston Law Firm for Union Bargaining and Other Labor Issues

The Haverhill School Committee chose a new law firm last Thursday to assist with contract negotiations, employee discipline and other labor relations matters. Boston-based Morgan, Brown and Joy was selected after committee members interviewed representatives from three firms seeking the assignment. Other contenders were Mirick O’Connell out of Worcester and Murphy, Hesse, Toomey and Lehane of Quincy.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Receive Northern Essex Community College Enrollment Help Saturday

Northern Essex Community College hosts a fall enrollment event on its Haverhill Campus tomorrow. Enrollment staff will be available to help students get started. Students and their families will learn about academic placement options, complete online orientation and connecting with an advisor. They will also have an opportunity to speak with a financial aid specialist.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Families Have Opportunity Tonight to Meet Haverhill High School Leadership

Students and parents have an opportunity tonight to meet the new and returning members of the Haverhill High School administration. Interim Principal Kevin Soraghan invites families to share thoughts and concerns during the informal meet and greet tonight, Aug. 16, at 6:30, in the High School Auditorium, 137 Monument St. Schedules are not yet available.
HAVERHILL, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHAV

‘PrintWorks: Making Music ‘ This Saturday at Museum of Printing

Haverhill’s Museum of Printing plans, what it calls, “a multi-century, multi-sensory interactive event combining an art installation, printmaking workshop and live musical performance” this Saturday. “PrintWorks: Making Music” features a workshop, recital and food. There will be a self-guided tour, hands-on printmaking in the Museum’s letterpress studio,...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Breezeline Proposes First Serious Internet, TV, Phone Competition with Comcast in Haverhill

A Quincy-based company is expected to win approval over the next few months to provide internet, television and voice competition in Haverhill. Breezeline, formerly known as Atlantic Broadband, is the eighth largest cable operator in the country. It plans to spend $28 million to wire the city, according to Mayor James J. Fiorentini. The company, better known locally under the names of properties it purchased from MetroCast and Charter Communications, already operates over the border in New Hampshire. It is the first challenger to Comcast’s historical dominance in Haverhill. Fiorentini called the company’s entrance “years in the making.”
HAVERHILL, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WHAV

‘Back-to-School’ Cookie-Decorating Class Set for Sept. 4

Mindy Paper Cookies is offering a “Back to School Cookie Decorating Class” with familiar student themes. Participants will create such designs as a pencil, book stack, bookworm, apple and star using royal icing and go home with a set of browned-butter sugar cookies. The in-person class lasts about an hour and includes five cookies, six colors of royal icing, icing pick and a box to take everything home. There are also step-by-step instructions for those who prefer to participate from home.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Groveland Seeks to Hire Full-Time Council on Aging Director After Fisher Gives Notice

Groveland’s Council on Aging is looking for a full-time director after the current director tendered her resignation. The job is currently held by Amanda Fisher who gave her notice last week after holding the job about six months. According to a job posting, “The Director identifies programs, services and activities that enable Groveland elders to be active participants in the community. The director also advocates and educates the community on this unique population.”
GROVELAND, MA
WHAV

Podcast: Haverhill’s 5th Annual Restaurant Week Sprinkled with Special Events and $20.22 Prices

Haverhill’s Fifth Annual Restaurant Week will again be bookended by a sold-out, under the stars eating event and a capstone awards night. In between, more than a dozen local dining establishments are celebrating the year with appropriately priced $20.22 specials. The kickoff is L’Arche Boston North’s Longest Table Thursday, Aug. 18, on the Rep. Brian S. Dempsey Boardwalk. Haverhill Chamber President and CEO Alex Eberhardt said Restaurant Week kicks off in earnest the next day.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy