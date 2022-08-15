ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Monmouth County Detours Start Today

By Chris Lundy
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uu3jl_0hHKxnXd00
Photo by Jason Allentoff

HOWELL – Officials are spreading the word about a detour that will take place during the day on or about August 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Halls Mill Road and Route 524 (Elton Adelphia Road) in Howell and Freehold will be paved and striped. Weather will be a factor in the schedule of the work.

“The County anticipates that all lanes and traffic operations will be available by Labor Day but in the meantime, a full detour, which will include Route 33 and Route 9 will be available. Access to homes and businesses within the project site will be available at all times during the operations. We thank residents and motorists for their patience during this project,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone.

Comments / 0

Related
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BICYCLIST STRUCK BY CAR

We have an unconfirmed report of a bicyclist being struck by a car on Bay near Indian Hill. We are advised that traffic is backed up in the area No additional information is available at this time. Rate:. PreviousBAYVILLE: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE. NextFREEHOLD: FORMER OCEAN TWP POLICE...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Fischer Blvd and Wake Forest Drive. This is a developing story and no additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP

Police are tending to a vehicle which went off in the woods just before exit 80 on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway. May cause some slow rubbernecking traffic so use caution in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monmouth County, NJ
Traffic
Monmouth County, NJ
Government
Howell, NJ
Government
City
Freehold Township, NJ
City
Howell, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: UTILITY BILL SCAM ALERT

Holmdel Police provided information on the latest scam alert and we thought we would pass it along:. Please be aware of numerous utility scams over the phone where subjects state they are from JCP&L or other utility companies and will demand payment or else they will disconnect your utilities. Please...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Start Today#Labor Day#Monmouth County Detours
fox5ny.com

2 bodies with gunshot wounds found in parked car in NJ

PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the fatal shootings of two people whose bodies were inside a parked car on Friday. Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office responded to a vehicle Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue in Paterson at about 11:40 a.m., officials said.
PATERSON, NJ
NBC New York

NJ School Long Considered ‘Haunted' Set To Be Demolished

People for years have sworn a longtime Jersey Shore landmark is home to the paranormal. But now that the Ocean County school is about to be demolished, it will leave the question: Who — or what — might stick around?. It’s the final countdown before Barnegat Township’s old...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

All 24 Middlesex County school districts should close on the Diwali holiday | Opinion

Hindus are urging for a Diwali holiday in all 24 public school districts of Middlesex County. Schools have declared holidays around other religious days, so why not Diwali?. Although traditions vary, Diwali celebrations usually include families and friends gathering for worship at home shrines and visiting the temple. Additionally, there are feasts, the sharing of gifts, decorating hands with henna designs, fireworks, and the lighting of diyas — small lamps usually made from clay that symbolize goodness and purity. Lighting them denotes triumph over darkness, connecting to the light. We also draw intricate, colorful designs called rangolis and place them around the home to honor the festival and welcome good luck.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach

From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained path that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

HOLMDEL: HOUSE BROKEN INTO CAR KEYS STOLEN

Today at approximately 1:30 am four subjects wearing masks and gloves entered an unlocked residence on Riverside Lane, removed three sets of car keys and stole the vehicles from the driveway. All three vehicles were subsequently recovered and processed by police this morning. Please report any suspicious vehicles and remember...
HOLMDEL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy