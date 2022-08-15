Monmouth County Detours Start Today

Photo by Jason Allentoff

HOWELL – Officials are spreading the word about a detour that will take place during the day on or about August 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Halls Mill Road and Route 524 (Elton Adelphia Road) in Howell and Freehold will be paved and striped. Weather will be a factor in the schedule of the work.

“The County anticipates that all lanes and traffic operations will be available by Labor Day but in the meantime, a full detour, which will include Route 33 and Route 9 will be available. Access to homes and businesses within the project site will be available at all times during the operations. We thank residents and motorists for their patience during this project,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone.