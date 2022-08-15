ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, LA

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

Scrimmage Preview: ASH hosts Neville & Acadiana

We preview the Peabody Warhorses coming into the 2022 football season. Elijah Nixon has the highlights from the scrimmage matchups between ASH and Neville and Acadiana. Head Coach Thomas Bachman has created a level of success over at Alexandria Senior High that always has them in contention of making a run at a state title. 2022 is no different.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic celebrates newly renovated Pineville Clinic

Mary Margaret Ellison and Elijah Nixon are at a scrimmage match tonight between ASH, Neville, and Acadiana. Motions hearing set for September for convicted killer in 1994 Rita Rabalais case. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Daveon McCullough, who was convicted of second-degree murder when he was 17, is asking for...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

GSU & NSU to face off in Shreveport Classic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s only a month left until the Shreveport Classic returns on Saturday, Sept. 10!. The college football game is held annually at the Independence Stadium. This year, Grambling State University and Northwestern State University will be going head-to-head. The matchup will mark just the sixth time these two teams have played against each other.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Peabody Warhorses

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Not winning a game last year is definitely motivating the Peabody Warhorses. Larry Roberts said last year hurt them, and it replays in his mind. “It was tough,” said Roberts. “I mean not winning a game, going 0-10, was hard. It messed up a lot of people mentally.”
ALEXANDRIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pineville, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Pineville, LA
kalb.com

LSUA to develop golf course into commercial, retail site

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSUA and the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation (REFF) have a new vision for the campus, and they have begun the search for a developer who will make it a reality. Soon, what is currently a 40-acre public golf course on campus will be a...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Journey Church in Pineville hosting trampoline park on Sunday

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Journey Church in Pineville is hosting a free trampoline park for kindergarten through 5th-grade-aged children on Sunday, August 21. The event will have high-energy music, worship, a live interactive sermon and gym time. There will be a game wall, three standard trampolines, one high-performance trampoline, a dodgeball arena, a safety balance beam, one large foam pit and two slam dunk basketball alleys.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

New details about fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville

LSUA and the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation have a new vision for the campus, and they have begun the search for a developer who will make it a reality. Mary Margaret Ellison and Elijah Nixon are at a scrimmage match tonight between ASH, Neville, and Acadiana. Motions hearing...
CHENEYVILLE, LA
kalb.com

LDWF launches new free fishing education courses

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will launch its exciting new Fishing Course Series aimed at offering ongoing short but informative training sessions throughout the state on a variety of fishing topics that will appeal to both beginner and experienced anglers.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glory Days#Meteorologist#Northwestern State#Fatherhood#St Mary#Sportsnite#Pineville Rebels#Rebel#Nightside Forecast Nsu
kalb.com

Pineville man arrested in connection with Alexandria laundromat shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been accused of attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at an Alexandria laundromat on Friday, August 19, 2022. The Alexandria Police Department said they responded to the shooting, which occurred on MacArthur Drive, around 5:40 p.m. Upon arrival,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Solar farm planned by Cleco at closed Louisiana coal power plant site

PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — Cleco and a New York-based renewable energy company said a big solar farm will be built near a coal-fired Louisiana plant that closed last year in DeSoto Parish. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments, LLC have a long-term agreement under which Shaw Renewable will...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
kalb.com

Motions hearing set for September for convicted killer in 1994 Rita Rabalais case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In September, one of the nine defendants who was convicted in the Oct. 24, 1994 death of Rita Rabalais, 82 of Alexandria, will be back in the Rapides Parish Courthouse for several motions in preparation of a hearing that will determine if he is among the “worst of the worst” offenders who should not get a chance to be resentenced.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Suspect sought for robbery on Alma Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Alma Street on August 16. APD said Javon Sanders, 18, is wanted for armed robbery, battery and aggravated assault with a firearm. He is...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Two local hospitals recognized by U.S. News & World Report

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two local hospitals are being recognized by U.S. News & World Report. U.S. News & World Report recognized both Rapides Regional Medical Center and CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in several health specialties. Rapides was named high ranking in five specialties including heart failure, heart attack,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Mayor Hall answers concern over not asking RPSO for patrol help

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said he has not needed to ask the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for help with patrolling the streets of the city, despite being short of officers at the Alexandria Police Department. In an interview with News Channel 5, Mayor Hall said...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Angola Prison Rodeo set for October

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. The fall Angola Prison Rodeo is back each Sunday in October offering the best in prison rodeo excitement! Warden Tim Hooper invites the public to view the wildest rodeo show in the South. Watch as Angola inmate cowboys compete in heart-stopping events like – Convict Poker, Wild Cow Milking, Bull Riding, and the world-famous Guts-n-Glory. The gates open at 8 a.m. for fans to enjoy hobbycrafts and festivities, and the “Wildest Show in the South” begins at 1 p.m. This year’s rodeo events are October 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th.
ANGOLA, LA
kalb.com

Deville man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man has been arrested and charged with first degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 years old. Mark Bryant, 62, was arrested on August 4 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. According to the Rapides Parish...
DEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Probation warrant leads to arrest for drug possession in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man, who was wanted by the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole for a probation violation, has been accused of possessing illegal drugs. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keon Devont’e Gaines, 26, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

RPSO opens new substation in Hineston

HINESTON, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has opened a new substation in the Hineston community. The Hineston substation was made possible through a partnership with the Oakhill Fire Department, Station #6, and District 25 State Representative Lance Harris, who secured grant funds for the substation’s construction.
HINESTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy