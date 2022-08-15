ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gurnee, IL

Herald & Review

Missing: Glenn Harris (IL)

Glenn Harris, Age Now: 17, Missing: 08/05/2022. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Department (Illinois) 1-312-747-5789.
CHICAGO, IL
Proposed Illinois pot dispensary’s target market: Wisconsin

A cannabis dispensary has been proposed to be built in Richmond, Ill., just south of the state border where Twin Lakes and Genoa City is located. Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois. However, in Wisconsin it remains illegal for people to possess, smoke or consume marijuana, with people able to be criminally charged in Wisconsin.
RICHMOND, IL
Coroner: Lake Michigan body is that of missing Chicago man

WHITING, Ind. (AP) — A body found near northwestern Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Chicago man who vanished with a friend in late July during a boating trip, authorities said. The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront...
CHICAGO, IL
BC-Merc Table

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Fri:. 40,000 lbs.; cents per lb. 50,000 lbs.; cents per lb. 40,000 lbs.; cents per lb. 40,000 lbs.; cents per lb. No open contracts. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
CHICAGO, IL

