Adverse childhood experiences are associated with a higher risk for increased depressive symptoms during Covid-19 pandemic – a cross-sectional study in Germany

New study reveals when people with Covid are infectious and for how long
The majority of people infected with Covid-19 are still infectious five days after their symptoms begin, new research suggests.In the first real-world study of its kind, researchers from Imperial College London also found that a quarter of participants were still capable of passing on the virus after seven days.The findings call into question NHS guidance on infection control, which recommends that people should remain at home and avoid contact with others for five days. There is no longer a legal requirement to self-isolate.Dr Seran Hakki, one of the study’s co-authors, said there was a “lack of clarity around how...
Primary care physicians' knowledge and attitudes about obesity, adherence to treatment guidelines and association with confidence to treat obesity: a Swedish survey study BMC Primary Care
Background Obesity is a chronic disease with increasing prevalence. We aimed to explore primary care physicians’ knowledge and attitudes about obesity and how knowledge and attitudes are associated with confidence and adherence to obesity guidelines and barriers to obesity treatment. Methods A questionnaire survey was sent by e-mail to 1642 primary care physicians in four regions in Sweden. The survey focused on the physicians’ knowledge, attitudes towards obesity, confidence in obesity management, adherence to obesity guidelines and barriers to optimal care. We created different statistical indices for knowledge, attitudes and adherence. To analyse the correlation between these indices, we used linear regression analyses. Results Replies from 235 primary care physicians yielded a response rate of 14.3%. Most physicians answered correctly that obesity is a disease (91%), that obesity regulation sits in the hypothalamus (70%) and that obesity is due to disorders of appetite regulation (69%). However, 44% of the physicians thought that the most effective weight reduction method for severe obesity was lifestyle changes; 47% believed that obesity is due to lack of self-control, 14% mentioned lack of motivation and 22% stated laziness. Although 97% believed that physicians can help individuals with obesity and 56% suggested that obesity treatment should be prioritised, 87% of the physicians expressed that losing weight is the patients’ responsibility. There was a positive association between higher knowledge and better adherence to obesity guidelines (B = 0.07, CI 0.02–0.12, p-value = 0.005) and feeling confident to suggest medication (p < 0.001) or bariatric surgery (p = 0.002). While 99% of the physicians felt confident to discuss lifestyle changes, 67% and 81% were confident to suggest medication or bariatric surgery, respectively. Respondents perceived that the greatest barrier in obesity management was lack of time (69%) and resources (49%). Conclusion There was a positive association between Swedish primary care physicians’ knowledge and adherence to obesity guidelines and being more confident to suggest obesity treatment. Yet, many physicians had an ambivalent attitude towards obesity management.
Colorectal cancer risk in association with colorectal cancer as a second malignancy in relatives: a nationwide cohort study
Background Increasing number of individuals will have first-degree relatives (FDRs) diagnosed with colorectal cancer (CRC), as a second primary malignancy (CRCa-2) after a non-CRC cancer. We aimed to estimate whether and to what extent a family history of CRCa-2 is associated with an increased CRC risk. Methods In this Swedish nationwide cohort study, rate ratio (RR) and cumulative incidence of CRC were estimated among 172,531 individuals with a family history of CRC as a first primary malignancy (CRCa-1) and 17,830 with a family history of CRCa-2, respectively, using individuals without cancer family history as the reference group. Results A cumulative incidence of CRC by age 80 was 6.3 and 5.6% for individuals with a parental and a sibling family history of CRCa-2, respectively. RRs of CRC for one FDR diagnosed with CRCa-1 and CRCa-2 were respectively 1.72 (95% CI, 1.65–1.79) and 1.50 (1.32–1.70); the latter RR was lower than the former ( P = 0.0356), but no difference was observed after adjusting age of diagnosis of CRC in FDR and family relationship ( P = 0.6898). Increased RRs were found to be associated with a CRCa-2 diagnosis in FDR that occured after cancers in upper aerodigestive tract, breast, prostate, kidney and nervous system. Conclusions Individuals who have relatives with CRCa-2 have an increased risk of CRC, but the magnitude is lower than those having relatives with CRCa-1, which is related to different ages of diagnosis of CRC in FDR and family relationships.
Hematologic manifestations of coronavirus disease 2019 in children: Case-series report and a review
On 11 March 2020, coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). As the COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged worldwide, children have not been unaffected. Information gleaned from adult experience with the disease has aided in disease detection and treatment strategies in children. Numerous cases have been described in adult literature about hematologic manifestations of COVID-19. This case series aims to report several hematologic presentations in patients with COVID-19 and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C, an immune-mediated reaction leading to severe COVID-19 illness) with and without a primary hematologic disorder.
Impact of sleeve gastrectomy compared to Roux-en-y gastric bypass upon hedonic hunger and the relationship to post-operative weight loss
‘Hedonic hunger’ indicates the desire to consume food in the absence of an energy requirement. Hedonic hunger can be investigated using the validated Power of Food Scale (PFS). Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) and sleeve gastrectomy (SG) are currently the most effective treatment options for severe obesity. Following RYGB, hedonic hunger diminishes, which may contribute to sustained weight loss. There are no data examining the effect of SG on hedonic hunger. We prospectively evaluated hedonic hunger using PFS in patients with severe obesity prior to and 6 months after SG ( n = 95) or RYGB ( n = 44) and investigated the procedure-specific relationship between percentage weight loss (%WL) and hedonic hunger. Anthropometric data were collected at baseline after 6 months, 12 months and 24 months post-operatively. PFS contains 15 items grouped into 3 domains considering when food is: available (FA), present (FP), tasted (FT) and a total score (TS). At 6 months, a significant reduction was seen in all categories post-SG ( p < 0.0001) and in TS ( p = 0.003), FA ( p = 0.0006) and FP ( p = 0.0007) post-RYGB. A significantly larger reduction in FP scores was seen post-SG ( p = 0.01). Post-SG, a significant correlation with 6-month %WL was noted for changes in FP ( p = 0.03) and TS ( p = 0.03). Post-SG changes in FP and TS predicted 24-month %WL. Post-RYGB significant correlations were seen between 6-month %WL and dFA ( p = 0.04) and dFP ( p = 0.03). Changes in FA, FP and TS were predictive of 12-month %WL. HH is reduced following both SG and RYGB with a greater reduction following SG and is related to post-operative %WL. PFS may have a role as a predictive tool for post-operative outcomes following SG and RYGB.
Predictors of remission in rheumatoid arthritis patients treated with biologics: a systematic review and meta-analysis
Biologics have emerged as an effective treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). However, there is a significant proportion of patients who fail to respond to biologics. Identifying the predictors that affect the response to biologics remains challenging. A comprehensive literature search of PubMed, Embase, and Web of Science databases was conducted through May 1, 2022. We included all studies that used a multivariate model to assess for the predictors of remission in RA patients treated with biologics. We calculated pooled odds ratios (OR) with 95% confidence intervals (CI) for risk factors reported in ≥ 3 studies using a random-effects model. A total of 16,934 patients with RA who were treated with biologics were included in twenty-one studies. Our study showed that old age (OR 0.98 (0.97, 0.99), P < 0.00001), female gender (OR 0.66 (0.56, 0.77), P < 0.00001), smoking history (OR 0.86 (0.75, 0.99), P 0.04), obesity (OR 0.95 (0.91, 0.99), P 0.02), poor functional status (OR 0.62 (0.48, 1.27), P < 0.00001), high disease activity (OR 0.90 (0.85, 0.96), P 0.0005), and elevated erythrocyte sedimentation rate (OR 0.99 (0.98, 1.00), P 0.009) were poor predictors of remission. On the other hand, positive anti-citrullinated protein antibodies (OR 2.52 (1.53, 4.12), P 0.0003) was associated with high remission rate. Old age, female gender, obesity, smoking history, poor functional status, high disease activity, and elevated ESR at the time of diagnosis have been associated with poor response to biologics. Our findings could help establish a risk stratification model for predicting the remission rate in RA patients receiving biologics.
Physical Activity, Energy Expenditure, Screen Time and Social Support in Spanish Adolescents-Towards an Explanatory Model about Health Risk Factors
Youth obesity has been a pandemic for decades. One of its causes is a low level of physical activity. It is necessary to know the specific situation of adolescents and the factors that influence it in order to be able to act accordingly. The first aim of the current study is to create an explanatory model to establish the relationships between light physical activity time, light physical activity energy expenditure, screen time and social support. The second aim is to propose a theoretical model specifying the relationships between moderate-vigorous physical activity time, moderate-vigorous physical activity energy expenditure, screen time and social support. The study design was non-experimental (ex post facto), descriptive-correlational and cross-sectional. A total of 694 adolescents from the region of Soria (12-17 years) participated in the study. The instruments administered were the Four by One-Day Physical Activity Questionnaire, Parent Support Scale and Peer Support Scale. Two structural equation models were developed to analyse the relationships between the variables that comprised the explanatory models. The results show that social support had a negative influence on screen time in the proposed model in relation to light physical activity (r = −0.210; p ≤ 0.001) and in the proposed one regarding moderate-vigorous physical activity (r = −0.173; p ≤ 0.05). Social support was negatively related to light physical activity time (r = −0.167; p ≤ 0.05). Family support had a greater influence than did peer support. In conclusion, the models for light and moderate-vigorous physical activity are useful to describe the relationships between time, energy expenditure, screen time and social support.
SARS-CoV-2 pseudotyped virus persists on the surface of multiple produce but can be inactivated with gaseous ozone
Due to the immense societal and economic impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, limiting the spread of SARS-CoV-2 is one of the most important priorities at this time. The global interconnectedness of the food industry makes it one of the biggest concerns for SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks. Although fomites are currently considered a low-risk route of transmission for SARS-CoV-2, new variants of the virus can potentially alter the transmission dynamics. In this study, we compared the survival rate of pseudotyped SARS-CoV-2 on plastic with some commonly used food samples (i.e., apple, strawberry, grapes, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, parsley, Brazil nut, almond, cashew, and hazelnut). The porosity level and the chemical composition of different food products affect the virus's stability and infectivity. Our results showed that tomato, cucumber, and apple offer a higher survival rate for the pseudotyped viruses. Next, we explored the effectiveness of ozone in deactivating the SARS-CoV-2 pseudotyped virus on the surface of tomato, cucumber, and apple. We found that the virus was effectively inactivated after being exposed to 15 ppm of ozone for 1 h under ambient conditions. SEM imaging revealed that while ozone exposure altered the wax layer on the surface of produce, it did not seem to damage the cells and their biological structures. The results of our study indicate that ozonated air can likely provide a convenient method of effectively disinfecting bulk food shipments that may harbour the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Associations between Adverse Childhood Experiences and Emergency Department Utilization in an Adult Medicaid Population
International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health 19(16):10149. Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are widely prevalent but unevenly distributed in the United States, with disadvantaged groups, especially those with low socioeconomic status, being more likely to experience them. ACEs have been linked to poor health outcomes in adulthood. In this study, we examined the association between ACEs and emergency department (ED) utilization using a cross-sectional life-course survey of low-income adults matched to Medicaid enrollment and claims data. Surveys were obtained from 2348 Medicaid-enrolled adults in the Portland, OR metropolitan area; 1133 were used in this analysis. We used a two-part regression model to estimate the association between ACE score and both ever using the ED and frequency of ED use in the year after survey completion. We also evaluated a set of potentially protective factors to see if they impacted the relationship between ED use and ACE score. We found that participants with a higher ACE score were more likely to obtain any emergency services care (odds ratio (OR)=1.11, p=0.011), but ACE score did not predict how frequently they would utilize those services. Close social relationships were found to be protective against high ED utilization for those with high ACE scores. Upstream prevention efforts that identify places to intervene in childhood and incorporate trauma-informed strategies into ED care in adulthood have the potential to decrease ED use.
Herd Immunity, the Best Way out of SARS COV-2 Pandemic: Preaching the Good News about COVID-19 Vaccine and Vaccine Efficacy
Aims: To investigate vaccine efficacy amongst the vaccinated population and also to investigate the willingness to be vaccinated among the unvaccinated population of Oke-Ogun region of Oyo State, Nigeria. Study Design: A snowball sampling approach was used. Place and Duration of Study: Samples were collected randomly from the general populace of Oke-Ogun, Oyo State, between 20th of January to 20th of April, 2022. Analysis of samples was carried out at the medical laboratory unit of Adeniyi Memorial Hospital, Igbope. Methodology: 500 consenting adults were recruited to participate in the study (250 health workers and 250 non health workers, aged 18 years and above) vaccinated or unvaccinated with SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. A standard questionnaire was administered to the participants and consenting adults were sampled and tested using a SARS-CoV-2 rapid diagnostic antigen test kit. A 2 x 2 contingency table (chi-square method, 2-tailed with 1 degree of freedom test) was used to determine the efficacy of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. Results: Among the 500 participants, 328 (65.6%) participants have been vaccinated, although 214 (42.8%) participants accounted for full vaccination. Higher vaccination rate 220 (88%) occurred among the health workers compared to 153 (61.2%) among the other participants. From the non-immunized participants, only 32 (18.6%) are willing to get vaccinated immediately, 95 (55.23%) were not willing to get the vaccination unless they know more about the virus and the vaccines. Infection rate was seen to be higher among the unvaccinated population (10.24%) compared to the vaccinated population (2.6%). Furthermore, infection among the unvaccinated health worker (13.3%) was seen to be higher than the unvaccinated non-health workers participants (9.2%). Conclusion:Covid-19 vaccine has proved to be efficient with high degree of immunity conferred on fully-immunized individuals. This will help in the reduction of the severity, mortality of the disease and reduction of the impact of the pandemic on the National Health System and economy of countries.
Gastrointestinal complaints in patients with anorexia nervosa in the timecourse of inpatient treatment
Background In patients with anorexia nervosa (AN), gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms are common and usually improve during or after nutritional rehabilitation. It is unclear when exactly GI symptoms change in the timecourse of treatment and to which extent. In this study, we analyzed the timecourse of GI symptoms and their relation to disease-specific, demographic, anthropometric, and psychological factors in inpatients with AN. Methods In weekly intervals, the Gastrointestinal Symptom Rating Scale (GSRS) was completed, and body weight was measured over a mean of 9.5 weeks in inpatients with AN. A total of four self-report questionnaires assessing psychological factors were completed before and after inpatient treatment. Data from 38 inpatients with AN were analyzed using mixed linear models. Results Abdominal pain and constipation improved significantly in the timecourse with 0.085 ( p = 0.002) and 0.101 ( p = 0.004) points per week on the GSRS and were predicted to normalize after 13 ( p = 0.002) and 17 ( p = 0.004) weeks, respectively. Total GI symptoms tended to normalize after 25 weeks ( p = 0.079). Indigestion (borborygmus, abdominal distension, eructation, flatulence) was the most severely pathological symptom at admission and did not improve significantly ( p = 0.197). Diarrhea and reflux were, on average, not pathological at admission and remained stable during treatment. In addition to treatment time, the strongest predictors were ED pathology at admission for the development of abdominal pain, constipation, reflux, and total GI symptoms; stress for the development of constipation and total GI symptoms; and depression for constipation. Conclusions Informing patients with AN about the course of GI symptoms and their improvement during weight rehabilitation may help support compliance during treatment.
