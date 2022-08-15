ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Outdated drainage on Dawes Rd is a safety hazard, residents say

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Wet weather is the driving force behind this NBC 15 Reality Check. A post on Facebook from a resident that lives on the corner of Dawes Road and Johnson Road took pictures of his front yard yesterday, almost completely submerged underwater. Chris Ross made that post, and he says Dawes is a busy road. The flooding is not only an inconvenience to him, but it’s also a safety issue for the people that travel down that road.
Road Improvements underway for the Foley Beach Express

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Some good news for people who drive along the Foley Beach Express. Changes are coming to make the road safer...but we'll need to get through tourism season before construction begins. The Alabama Department of Transportation says these are much needed improvements. The resurfacing, widening project...
Period of rapid growth underway for West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — West Mobile is feeling the positive impact of growth as new stores, restaurants, and neighbors continue to pop up across the area. "We experienced one of the largest growth in the West Mobile Southwest Mobile County area that we had ever seen," said County Commissioner Randal Duiett.
Popular Daphne restaurants padlocked, ordered closed

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A pair of popular restaurants along Main Street in Daphne have been padlocked and ordered closed by the Baldwin County Commission. Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s restaurants were shut down after failing to pay more than $30,000 in sales taxes. Court records show Conlon...
Long awaited repairs coming to Indian Springs Elementary

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — After nearly a year, students at Indian Springs Elementary will see repairs to their school. On Monday, the Mobile County School Board is set to issue a contract to repair failing structural columns at the school. In September 2021, the Board issued an emergency repair...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach

Sweltering summer heat today. Drink extra water & take extra breaks in the air conditioning. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Jackson County aims to build new emergency management facility. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and...
Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
Election set for Daphne Special Tax District

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — An August 30 election date has been set for residents of the Daphne High School feeder pattern to consider approving a special 3 Mil increase to property taxes. The tax, should it pass, would benefit Daphne High School, Belforest Elementary, Daphne East Elementary, Daphne Elementary,...
'Billy the Kid' murder suspect sought by Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public's help locating what they say is an "armed and dangerous" murder suspect. Billy Norwood, who police say is also known as Bily the Kid" is wanted for a murder that happened on Pecan Street on Monday, August 15.
Victim shot multiple times at Springhill Avenue near Broad Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are following some breaking news we are following out of Mobile this morning. It’s an active police scene along the 900 block of Springhill Avenue near Broad Street. The Mobile Police Department reports a person was shot multiple times at this location. Officers responded...
Missing Moundville woman found safe

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Ms. Holmes has been found safe in northeast Birmingham, Alabama. The family of the critical missing woman, Ginger Holmes, is speaking out after Holmes was reported missing on Sunday. The family said they last saw Holmes on Friday, Aug. 12. On Wednesday, the family...
Scam tricks employees into moving money to gift cards

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Scam alert! This one targeting employees who work at convenience stores or fast food restaurants. Officials say the scammer pretends to be the employee’s boss. Convenience stores and fast-food restaurants can be pretty empty late at night. A perfect time for scammers to prey...
Mobile mirrors nationwide decrease in COVID cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the World Health Organization, the nation saw 940,000 cases of COVID-19 over the span of a week in January. As of August 15th, our weekly increase tops out at just over 400,000--suggesting a positive trend that health officials hope we maintain. “In Mobile...
Mississippi Man Arrested After 15 Bricks Of Cocaine Discovered Across City Of Biloxi

15 bricks of cocaine that were discovered in Biloxi, Mississippi this past weekend have led to the arrest of a 37-year-old local, WLOX reports. Joey Ware has been charged with aggravated drug trafficking after police conducted a consensual search and found narcotics divided up for sale in his possession, noting that the cocaine he was preparing to sell seemingly came from the larger collection that had begun popping up around the city over the past few days.
