Read full article on original website
Related
WPMI
Outdated drainage on Dawes Rd is a safety hazard, residents say
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Wet weather is the driving force behind this NBC 15 Reality Check. A post on Facebook from a resident that lives on the corner of Dawes Road and Johnson Road took pictures of his front yard yesterday, almost completely submerged underwater. Chris Ross made that post, and he says Dawes is a busy road. The flooding is not only an inconvenience to him, but it’s also a safety issue for the people that travel down that road.
WPMI
Road Improvements underway for the Foley Beach Express
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Some good news for people who drive along the Foley Beach Express. Changes are coming to make the road safer...but we'll need to get through tourism season before construction begins. The Alabama Department of Transportation says these are much needed improvements. The resurfacing, widening project...
WPMI
Period of rapid growth underway for West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — West Mobile is feeling the positive impact of growth as new stores, restaurants, and neighbors continue to pop up across the area. "We experienced one of the largest growth in the West Mobile Southwest Mobile County area that we had ever seen," said County Commissioner Randal Duiett.
WPMI
Popular Daphne restaurants padlocked, ordered closed
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A pair of popular restaurants along Main Street in Daphne have been padlocked and ordered closed by the Baldwin County Commission. Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s restaurants were shut down after failing to pay more than $30,000 in sales taxes. Court records show Conlon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPMI
Long awaited repairs coming to Indian Springs Elementary
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — After nearly a year, students at Indian Springs Elementary will see repairs to their school. On Monday, the Mobile County School Board is set to issue a contract to repair failing structural columns at the school. In September 2021, the Board issued an emergency repair...
WLOX
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach
Sweltering summer heat today. Drink extra water & take extra breaks in the air conditioning. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Jackson County aims to build new emergency management facility. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
WPMI
Election set for Daphne Special Tax District
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — An August 30 election date has been set for residents of the Daphne High School feeder pattern to consider approving a special 3 Mil increase to property taxes. The tax, should it pass, would benefit Daphne High School, Belforest Elementary, Daphne East Elementary, Daphne Elementary,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPMI
'Billy the Kid' murder suspect sought by Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public's help locating what they say is an "armed and dangerous" murder suspect. Billy Norwood, who police say is also known as Bily the Kid" is wanted for a murder that happened on Pecan Street on Monday, August 15.
WALA-TV FOX10
Victim shot multiple times at Springhill Avenue near Broad Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are following some breaking news we are following out of Mobile this morning. It’s an active police scene along the 900 block of Springhill Avenue near Broad Street. The Mobile Police Department reports a person was shot multiple times at this location. Officers responded...
WPMI
Robertsdale suspect gassed out of home after releasing children in 3-day standoff: BCSO
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Sunday, Robertsdale Police responded to a domestic violence case with an armed suspect. 30-year-old James Weeks was holed up in a house, refusing to release his two young children while police and sheriff deputies negotiated with him. Police, Sheriff Deputies and SWAT team...
WPMI
Families filing for re-certification after housing choice voucher termination notices sent
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Housing Authority now says fewer people are facing eviction in Section 8 housing. Termination notices went out to more than 300 families who failed to complete their recertification forms. MHA spokesperson says "Of the roughly 328 noncompliant voucher holders, we anticipate terminating no...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPMI
Missing Moundville woman found safe
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Ms. Holmes has been found safe in northeast Birmingham, Alabama. The family of the critical missing woman, Ginger Holmes, is speaking out after Holmes was reported missing on Sunday. The family said they last saw Holmes on Friday, Aug. 12. On Wednesday, the family...
myfoxzone.com
Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was formerly from Collin County
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson,...
WPMI
SWAT, law enforcement at home where person reported barricaded in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A heavy law enforcement presence Tuesday morning at Starlit Avenue and Woodmere, just off Knollwood Drive . Local and federal law enforcement, SWAT team all appeared to be present on scene. A person was reported as being barricaded in the house and that person is...
WPMI
Scam tricks employees into moving money to gift cards
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Scam alert! This one targeting employees who work at convenience stores or fast food restaurants. Officials say the scammer pretends to be the employee’s boss. Convenience stores and fast-food restaurants can be pretty empty late at night. A perfect time for scammers to prey...
WPMI
Mobile mirrors nationwide decrease in COVID cases
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the World Health Organization, the nation saw 940,000 cases of COVID-19 over the span of a week in January. As of August 15th, our weekly increase tops out at just over 400,000--suggesting a positive trend that health officials hope we maintain. “In Mobile...
utv44.com
Mobile Police: Person shot at convenience store sustains life-threatening injury
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at approximately 12:56 a.m., officers responded to 2166 Wagner Street, DP Two Stop, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
1 arrested following SWAT/barricade scene: Mobile Police, U.S. Marshals
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they made an arrest Tuesday morning and confirmed a “swat/barricade” scene. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Starlit Avenue and Woodmere Tuesday, Aug. 16 before 9 a.m.. “The U.S. Marshals were executing a search warrant on a subject. The subject is […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Mississippi Man Arrested After 15 Bricks Of Cocaine Discovered Across City Of Biloxi
15 bricks of cocaine that were discovered in Biloxi, Mississippi this past weekend have led to the arrest of a 37-year-old local, WLOX reports. Joey Ware has been charged with aggravated drug trafficking after police conducted a consensual search and found narcotics divided up for sale in his possession, noting that the cocaine he was preparing to sell seemingly came from the larger collection that had begun popping up around the city over the past few days.
Comments / 0