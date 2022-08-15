Watch out for increased traffic as Aiken County students return to school Monday

School starts back today for Aiken County Public School District and that means one thing: more traffic on the road.

The traffic congestion will begin as more cars are on the road as parents and guardians drop off and pick up their students for the first few days of school. Dr. Corey Murphy, the chief officer of operations and student services, asked for everyone to be patient during the first few days of school.

“Many parents opt to drive their students to schools during the first few days, so the lines may be longer,” Murphy said. “Please plan to arrive early enough to accommodate the potential increase.”

School bus safety

To keep kids safe when they are getting on and off a school bus, here are some tips from S.C. Highway Patrol.

First is when to stop for a school bus, since the law varies depending on how many lanes the road has.

“If you are traveling on a two-lane road, everyone is required to stop, whether you are approaching from the front of the bus or from the rear,” said S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis in a video for the agency. “Where people usually get confused is when they see a stopped school bus on a multi-lane roadway. A multi-lane roadway is any roadway with three or more lanes. When you see a stopped school bus on a multi-lane roadway, you only stop for the school bus if you are traveling in the same direction as the bus. All traffic on the opposite side is never required to stop regardless of the type of median.”

Drivers always need to stop for a school bus that is loading and unloading passengers. Buses will have red flashing lights going and an extended stop arm out to tell drivers that the bus is loading or unloading children.

Drivers also need to watch for children walking in the streets and playing or gathering near bus stops. They should also watch for children who may dart into the street.

For more information on school bus safety, visit the S.C. Department of Public Safety website.

School calendar

The Aiken County Board of Education approved the 2022-23 academic calendar in February. Jeanie Glover, the chief officer of instruction, said that while the school year will have the required 180 days for students, but there is a weeklong fall break from Oct. 17-21.

The full calendar has students returning on Monday, Aug. 15. Fall break will be Oct. 17-21, and Thanksgiving break will be Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 25.

Christmas break will be Dec. 19, through Jan. 3, for students. In February, weather make-up days are Friday, Feb. 17, and President's Day holiday on Monday, Feb. 20.

Spring break is April 3-7, 2023. The last day of school is Thursday, June 8, for students and Friday, June 9, 2023 for teachers. Graduation is June 7-9.

Meal prices

This year students will also see a 25-cent increase in meal prices. The Aiken County Board of Education approved the increase during its meeting on June 14. Because of an increase in operating costs and inflation, the school district recommended and the school board approved the 25-cent increase.

The school board also approved a 10-cent increase for extra milk. The new prices are as follows: lunch for elementary schools will be $2.85, lunch for middle and high schools will be $3, breakfast will be $2, and extra milk will be 60 cents.

Students will continue to eat free at the 20 community eligibility provision schools, which include J.D. Lever Elementary School, East Aiken School of the Arts, Oakwood-Windsor Elementary School, North Aiken Elementary School, Aiken Elementary School, Schofield Middle School, Mossy Creek Elementary School, Clearwater Elementary School, Gloverville Elementary School, Jefferson Elementary School, Warrenville Elementary School, Graniteville Elementary School, Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School, Busbee Elementary School, Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary School, A.L. Corbett Middle School, Wagener-Salley High School, Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, Greendale Elementary School and Redcliffe Elementary School.

Vaccines

With the COVID-19 vaccine now available to young children, Monica Mazzell, the supervisor of nursing/health services for the Aiken County public school district, said immunization requirements for school attendance are set by S. C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“Students are not required to get the COVID vaccine,” Mazzell said. “We encourage parents to discuss all matters concerning their child’s health, including COVID vaccination, with their medical provider.”

Lockers

High-schoolers in the Aiken County Public School District who want to use a locker this year will have to pay a $5 fee.

That's because the district is a 1-to-1 school district and students use e-books, said Dr. Corey Murphy, the chief officer of operations and student services.

He added that the fee is because there aren't “staff members on hand to program and reprogram the lockers.”

Murphy said the fee is similar to what other school districts have charged for years. The fee is for all high schools because the middle schools are not using lockers, he said.