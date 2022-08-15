ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Watch out for increased traffic as Aiken County students return to school Monday

By Stephanie Hill shill@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KwipC_0hHKu02800

School starts back today for Aiken County Public School District and that means one thing: more traffic on the road.

The traffic congestion will begin as more cars are on the road as parents and guardians drop off and pick up their students for the first few days of school. Dr. Corey Murphy, the chief officer of operations and student services, asked for everyone to be patient during the first few days of school.

“Many parents opt to drive their students to schools during the first few days, so the lines may be longer,” Murphy said. “Please plan to arrive early enough to accommodate the potential increase.”

School bus safety

To keep kids safe when they are getting on and off a school bus, here are some tips from S.C. Highway Patrol.

First is when to stop for a school bus, since the law varies depending on how many lanes the road has.

“If you are traveling on a two-lane road, everyone is required to stop, whether you are approaching from the front of the bus or from the rear,” said S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis in a video for the agency. “Where people usually get confused is when they see a stopped school bus on a multi-lane roadway. A multi-lane roadway is any roadway with three or more lanes. When you see a stopped school bus on a multi-lane roadway, you only stop for the school bus if you are traveling in the same direction as the bus. All traffic on the opposite side is never required to stop regardless of the type of median.”

Drivers always need to stop for a school bus that is loading and unloading passengers. Buses will have red flashing lights going and an extended stop arm out to tell drivers that the bus is loading or unloading children.

Drivers also need to watch for children walking in the streets and playing or gathering near bus stops. They should also watch for children who may dart into the street.

For more information on school bus safety, visit the S.C. Department of Public Safety website.

School calendar

The Aiken County Board of Education approved the 2022-23 academic calendar in February. Jeanie Glover, the chief officer of instruction, said that while the school year will have the required 180 days for students, but there is a weeklong fall break from Oct. 17-21.

The full calendar has students returning on Monday, Aug. 15. Fall break will be Oct. 17-21, and Thanksgiving break will be Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 25.

Christmas break will be Dec. 19, through Jan. 3, for students. In February, weather make-up days are Friday, Feb. 17, and President's Day holiday on Monday, Feb. 20.

Spring break is April 3-7, 2023. The last day of school is Thursday, June 8, for students and Friday, June 9, 2023 for teachers. Graduation is June 7-9.

Meal prices

This year students will also see a 25-cent increase in meal prices. The Aiken County Board of Education approved the increase during its meeting on June 14. Because of an increase in operating costs and inflation, the school district recommended and the school board approved the 25-cent increase.

The school board also approved a 10-cent increase for extra milk. The new prices are as follows: lunch for elementary schools will be $2.85, lunch for middle and high schools will be $3, breakfast will be $2, and extra milk will be 60 cents.

Students will continue to eat free at the 20 community eligibility provision schools, which include J.D. Lever Elementary School, East Aiken School of the Arts, Oakwood-Windsor Elementary School, North Aiken Elementary School, Aiken Elementary School, Schofield Middle School, Mossy Creek Elementary School, Clearwater Elementary School, Gloverville Elementary School, Jefferson Elementary School, Warrenville Elementary School, Graniteville Elementary School, Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School, Busbee Elementary School, Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary School, A.L. Corbett Middle School, Wagener-Salley High School, Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, Greendale Elementary School and Redcliffe Elementary School.

Vaccines

With the COVID-19 vaccine now available to young children, Monica Mazzell, the supervisor of nursing/health services for the Aiken County public school district, said immunization requirements for school attendance are set by S. C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“Students are not required to get the COVID vaccine,” Mazzell said. “We encourage parents to discuss all matters concerning their child’s health, including COVID vaccination, with their medical provider.”

Lockers

High-schoolers in the Aiken County Public School District who want to use a locker this year will have to pay a $5 fee.

That's because the district is a 1-to-1 school district and students use e-books, said Dr. Corey Murphy, the chief officer of operations and student services.

He added that the fee is because there aren't “staff members on hand to program and reprogram the lockers.”

Murphy said the fee is similar to what other school districts have charged for years. The fee is for all high schools because the middle schools are not using lockers, he said.

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Police activity near the canal in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - According to North Augusta Public Safety, the incident on the canal Friday morning was a water rescue. A boat had become disabled and law enforcement was helping. ----------- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they are on the scene of a potential water rescue on Goodrich...
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Man identified in fatal crash Sunday in Aiken County

The driver in a fatal motor vehicle crash Sunday in Aiken County has been identified. Anthony F. Meunier, 22, of Aiken, was pronounced dead on the scene following a single-vehicle crash on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road, said Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables in a news release Thursday. Master...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Traffic Congestion#Elementary Schools#Board Of Education#S C Highway Patrol
WRDW-TV

Two killed in fatal Orangeburg County crashes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two single-vehicle crashes that killed two people. The most recent crash happened Wednesday morning around 2:28 a.m. According to Trooper Nick Pye, a 2017 Toyota SUV was traveling east on Interstate 26 when it ran off the right side of...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken County man charged with indecent exposure

An Aiken County man who was allegedly naked at a gas pump was charged with indecent exposure. Juan Martin Aguilar, 28, of Aiken, was charged with indecent exposure related to an incident that took place Aug. 11 at a convenience store on the 1300 block of Edgefield Highway. The suspect...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
wfxg.com

Residents and commission push for Peach Orchard Road to have traffic lights

(AUGUSTA, GA) - For years PEACH ORCHARD ROAD RESIDENTS have been ASKING FOR A TRAFFIC SIGNAL TO BE PUT IN TO PREVENT DEADLY ACCIDENTS. DISTRICT 6 COMMISSIONER, BEN HASAN AND THE MAYOR HAVE BEEN ATTEMPTING TO GET THE gEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION’S ATTENTION FOR A FEW YEARS NOW. NOW, WITH A SAFETY STUDY IN PLACE, THEY ARE ONE STEP CLOSER TO CURBING THE NUMBER OF ACCIDENTS THAT OCCUR ON PEACH ORCHARD ROAD.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Man found shot to death in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Augusta. Investigators say on Saturday, August 20, at 2:44 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle in reference to shots fired and one down. When they arrived, a male victim, later identified as 29-year-old […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Update: Man Killed Riding Dirt Bike Identified

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man riding a dirt bike was killed on Monday when he attempted to pass a school bus. Melvin R. Morrison, 45 of Augusta was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened in the South Augusta area at Old McDuffie Road...
AUGUSTA, GA
wach.com

Person dead after fiery crash in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A single-car accident on Coleman Bridge Road on Sunday afternoon has resulted has resulted in one death, officials from Aiken County said. The victim, driving a 2022 Audi Q3 SUV, was going east when the vehicle ran off the road, struck a culvert, overturned, hit a utility pole and then caught fire, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
208
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy