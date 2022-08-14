Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Pho Saigon Noodle House RestaurantS. F. MoriMurray, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Related
deseret.com
BYU’s David Timmins leads Utah Open, former NFL QB tied for 25th, Utah Jazz owner well back
Two years after a former BYU golfer won the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Open, a former University of Utah golfer is in decent shape to win one for the Utes, but he may have to get past some current and former Cougars to do it. Current BYU golfer David Timmins,...
deseret.com
Is there room in Utah’s backfield for freshman running back Jaylon Glover?
Utah has a crowded and talented running backs room that features veterans like Tavion Thomas, Micah Bernard and Chris Curry. It also includes freshman Jaylon Glover, a 5-foot-7, 207-pounder from Lakewood, Florida. Glover arrived at Utah as a three-star recruit out of Lake Gibson High, where he ran for 6,096...
deseret.com
High school football: West, Corner Canyon, Orem and Snow Canyon face marquee out-of-state teams in Week 2
Throughout the high school football preseason, it’s very common for Utah teams to face an out-of-state opponent. In fact, there are 50 games on tap this season that feature Utah teams vs. out-of-state teams. Some of these cross-state games kick off this Friday in Week 2, and there’s definitely...
deseret.com
Inside the first tiny home built for village envisioned to house Salt Lake’s chronically homeless
As the proposed tiny home village to provide housing for Salt Lake City’s chronically homeless has been slowly grinding through the city’s planning process, the would-be village’s operator hasn’t been sitting still. The Other Side Academy and its partners have been plowing ahead, gearing up the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deseret.com
This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale
Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. “The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee,” the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
deseret.com
Cougars aware of the heat and humidity they will encounter at South Florida, but not dwelling on it
In exactly two weeks, BYU’s football team will board a flight bound for Tampa, Florida, where the temperature Thursday at 4 p.m. EDT was 92 degrees with 68% humidity. That’s steamy, and it could be even hotter and more humid on Sept. 3, when the Cougars face the South Florida Bulls in the mid-afternoon at Raymond James Stadium.
deseret.com
Clark Phillips III’s sweet new ride is among the spoils NIL is bringing Ute athletes
Now that college athletes can profit from their name, image and likeness, business opportunities are popping up all over the country. And that’s certainly been the case at Utah, where athletes, like cornerback Clark Phillips III, are benefitting. Thanks to NIL, he recently made a big, splashy purchase. “One...
deseret.com
These 4 players are Utah football’s 2022 captains
The Utah football program has announced the four players that will be wearing the captain’s patch this season. On Thursday night, the Utes announced that quaterback Cameron Rising, defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi, tight end Brant Kuithe and cornerback Clark Phillips III will be their captains this season. Each was...
RELATED PEOPLE
deseret.com
‘You can do hard things’; What Utah cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah learned from last season’s tragedies and triumphs
No doubt, it was a bittersweet year for Utah football in 2021. The Utes endured the tragic deaths of two players, running back Ty Jordan and cornerback Aaron Lowe. They also captured their first Pac-12 championship and Rose Bowl appearance. This week, Utah cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah reflected on that...
deseret.com
A Big 12 coach accidentally said Utah is joining the conference — and then praised BYU
Those paying attention to conference realignment talks will know that there’s been heavy speculation that Utah could end up in the Big 12. Did Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda just speak it into existence, or was it merely a slip-up? Earlier this week, Aranda made an appearance at...
deseret.com
Flashback Friday: How close did BYU come to derailing the Manti Te’o, Notre Dame title chase in 2012?
Note: This story is part of the Deseret News sports team’s Flashback Friday series, which revisits memorable moments involving Utah teams. Notre Dame is synonymous with college football — the pageantry of the game comes full circle in the Fighting Irish’s home of South Bend, Indiana. The...
deseret.com
A closer look at this year’s Cougars — and some bold predictions
Breaking down BYU’s 2022 season, what are their chances, the overall win-loss record, where the losses will come, and just what kind of a football team does Kalani Sitake have?. Well, it will be an interesting season. The Cougars will play four teams ranked in the top 15, including...
IN THIS ARTICLE
deseret.com
Cougars entering crunch week, defense making noise
This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. This is a week of whittling down a depth chart, solidifying position competition and making a preliminary travel list for the trip to Tampa Bay to face South Florida on Sept. 3. In other news, the BYU athletic department announced a new NIL resource for its athletes, taking advantage of digital NIL opportunities. Read about this in Jay Drew’s piece here.
deseret.com
High school football: Strong second half leads Springville to blowout victory over Skyline
The first half could hardly have been more different than the second in Springville’s 45-17 blowout victory over Skyline Friday. Both Springville and Skyline entered the matchup brimming with confidence after winning big in the first week of the 2022 season, with the Red Devils defeating Dixie and the Eagles topping Juan Diego.
deseret.com
2 former BYU teammates have joined a Power 5 coaching staff — with Bronco Mendenhall connections
On Thursday afternoon, former BYU Cougars wide receiver Micah Simon posted on Twitter that he is now part of the Syracuse Orange football coaching staff, serving as an offensive analyst. As it turns out, former Cougar quarterback Koy Detmer Jr. is also on the Orange’s staff this season, serving as...
Comments / 0