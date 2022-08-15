Albany Empire defense shows up; wins second straight NAL championship

ALBANY, N.Y. ( News10 ) — The Albany Empire are your 2022 National Arena League champions after a dominant 47-20 victory over the Carolina Cobras.

Heading into this game the Cobras beat the Empire in the last three meetings, but Albany was determined to change the tide on their home turf on Saturday night. The defense stood out forcing three turnovers and sacking Carolina quarterback Jonathan Bane two times. In addition, they held the Cobras to just seven points in the first half and 20 points overall which is good for the second lowest point total for any team this past season.

The offense got off to a fast start scoring the games first touchdown and they would keep their foot on the gas from there. Quarterback Sam Castronova was named MVP of the game throwing six touchdowns and rushing for one in the first quarter.

