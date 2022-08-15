Read full article on original website
Rozon Becomes City of Haverhill Treasurer and Collector Next Week Following Promotion
Yenise Rozon, Haverhill’s assistant treasurer and tax collector, will succeed her boss next week and become the first Latina to head a City Hall department. Rozon, of Haverhill, has been second in command of the office since 2014. She was promoted by Mayor James J. Fiorentini to lead the department. She takes over from Alicia T. McOsker, whose is retiring after seven years.
Legislators Await Gov. Baker’s Name on Haverhill Election Change, Say Charter Update Brings Benefits
In anticipation of Gov. Charlie Baker signing Haverhill’s change to mostly ward-based City Council and School Committee elections, local legislators say the new system benefits all residents. As only WHAV reported, the state Senate last week signed off on the city’s home rule petition, following the House’s approval in...
Area Mayors Back Sen. DiZoglio’s Call for the Legislature to Go Back to Work, Approve Aid and Tax Relief
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio won the backing Tuesday of Merrimack Valley mayors and other officials who want the legislature to go back to work and approve bills that would send millions of dollars to area communities and give residents tax relief. DiZoglio is not seeking reelection and, instead, is running...
N.H. Gov. Sununu Commends Norman and Brenda Major During Meeting at Plaistow YMCA
Two Plaistow residents received commendations Wednesday from New Hampshire Gov. Christopher T. Sununu when the governor and Executive Council held one of its regular meetings at Plaistow YMCA. Norman and Brenda Major received recognition for their years of service to their community and state. Sununu cited Brenda Major’s work as...
Haverhill Convenes Roundtable to Resolve ‘Urgent’ Lack of Affordable Housing in City
Representatives of Community Action, Northeast Legal Services and housing advocates received a preview last Friday of Mayor James J. Fiorentini’s plans to require housing developers to set aside some units as affordable housing. The round-table discussion came a little more than a year after he asked the Haverhill Planning...
Bradford Railroad Overpass Gets $7.6 Million Federal Grant to Become a Two-Track Bridge
Haverhill’s South Elm Street Railroad overpass, whose narrow supports are blamed for auto traffic congestion, will be replaced with a two-track bridge paid by a more than $7.6 million federal grant. Congresswoman Lori Trahan, Sen. Edward J. Markey and Congressman Seth Moulton said in a joint release Thursday that...
Haverhill Public Library Seeks Patron Input on Proposed $10 Million Privately-Paid Expansion
On the heels of telling city councilors it plans a $10 million renovation, expansion and modernization, the Haverhill Public Library is soliciting the community’s wish list for the building. The public is invited to give its feedback and suggestions Wednesday, Aug. 24, between 6 and 7:30 p.m., at the...
Landry Becomes Provisional Lieutenant in Haverhill Police Department
Haverhill Police Officer Jamie Landry was promoted recently as provisional lieutenant. Mayor James J. Fiorentini swore in Landry during a ceremony at the Haverhill City Clerk’s office. Landry was accompanied by his family, Police Chief Robert P. Pistone and others. Landry joined the force in January 2007 and was...
Groveland Seeks to Hire Full-Time Council on Aging Director After Fisher Gives Notice
Groveland’s Council on Aging is looking for a full-time director after the current director tendered her resignation. The job is currently held by Amanda Fisher who gave her notice last week after holding the job about six months. According to a job posting, “The Director identifies programs, services and activities that enable Groveland elders to be active participants in the community. The director also advocates and educates the community on this unique population.”
Receive Northern Essex Community College Enrollment Help Saturday
Northern Essex Community College hosts a fall enrollment event on its Haverhill Campus tomorrow. Enrollment staff will be available to help students get started. Students and their families will learn about academic placement options, complete online orientation and connecting with an advisor. They will also have an opportunity to speak with a financial aid specialist.
Baker Signs Cannabis Reform, Limiting Fees Cities Charge; Law a Victory for Stem that Sued Haverhill
A court battle between Haverhill and a downtown cannabis shop may be moot now that Gov. Charlie Baker has signed legislation that requires communities to renegotiate “impact fees” in host agreements. Besides forcing renegotiation of host community agreements, the bill creates a Social Equity Trust Fund which would...
Taveras and Gonell Discuss Restorative Justice at GLFHC’s Speakers Series Thursday
“Restorative Justice” is the theme of the second session of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s Speakers Series, taking place tomorrow night. Jadi Taveras, head of school, at Esperanza Academy of Lawrence, and Quin Gonell, manager of Restorative Justice at Lawrence High School, discuss, what the Health Center calls, “the importance of restorative justice in education.”
Haverhill Fire Using Loaner Ladder Truck as Both of its Ladders are Out of Service
Both of Haverhill Fire Department’s ladder trucks are out of service and the city is using a loaner from Lawrence. Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien says the city was never without coverage. Haverhill firefighters say mistakes made in the last decade or so are contributing to the problem....
New Hampshire home collapses following explosion
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
City Council Mulls Salary for Next Haverhill Mayor; Fiorentini Makes Less Than Some Department Heads
With Mayor James J. Fiorentini serving his 10th and seemingly last term as Haverhill’s leader, the City Council Tuesday considered the question of how much money should be paid to the next officeholder. Councilor Catherine Rogers introduced the question during a discussion of an ordinance regarding salaries for administrative...
Greater Haverhill Chamber’s YES Attendees to Learn Printing History
The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Youth Enrichment Series moves on to the Museum of Printing to learn about the history of printing and more. The series, known as YES, also provides a tour of the museum, an augmented reality historical videos and participation in an activity where visitors have a chance to type and print their names.
Gubernatorial Candidate Healey in Lawrence to Support Housing and Job Training, Play Basketball
Attorney General Maura Healey was in Lawrence Thursday, outlining her priorities if elected governor on housing and supporting the state’s manufacturing industry. Healey. who toured the 608 Broadway housing development in the former Marriner Mill building, which will include 87 units of mixed-income rental housing. She also picked up endorsements from Lawrence Mayor Brian De Peña, state Reps. Frank Moran and Marcos Devers and City Councilors Celina Reyes, Estella Reyes, Pavel Payano, Jeovanny A. Rodriguez, Gregory Del Rosario, Ana Levy, Maria De La Cruz and Stephanie Infante.
Dedication of the Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Mural Takes Place Tonight
(Additional photograph below.) The Dedication Ceremony for the Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Mural takes place tonight in Lawrence. Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence was killed a year ago during a bombing at the Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. She was a U.S. Marine who was helping evacuate women and children from the Kabul Airport. More than 150 Afghans were killed along with 13 U.S. servicemembers. She was able to help more than 124,000 people to safely evacuate Afghanistan as a part of her role. Posthumously, she was recognized with the Purple Heart Award and Congressional Gold Medal.
Former city employee shut down police website over a pay dispute, officials say
Officials in a Boston suburb are investigating a former city employee they say shut down the police website during a pay dispute. Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the former employee, who was the police department information technology director, took down the department website in late June and July. The website instead directed visitors to a message that called on them to contact Fuller and ask the mayor to restore it, The Boston Globe reported on Friday.
Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
