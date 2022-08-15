ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

WHAV

Rozon Becomes City of Haverhill Treasurer and Collector Next Week Following Promotion

Yenise Rozon, Haverhill’s assistant treasurer and tax collector, will succeed her boss next week and become the first Latina to head a City Hall department. Rozon, of Haverhill, has been second in command of the office since 2014. She was promoted by Mayor James J. Fiorentini to lead the department. She takes over from Alicia T. McOsker, whose is retiring after seven years.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

N.H. Gov. Sununu Commends Norman and Brenda Major During Meeting at Plaistow YMCA

Two Plaistow residents received commendations Wednesday from New Hampshire Gov. Christopher T. Sununu when the governor and Executive Council held one of its regular meetings at Plaistow YMCA. Norman and Brenda Major received recognition for their years of service to their community and state. Sununu cited Brenda Major’s work as...
WHAV

Groveland Seeks to Hire Full-Time Council on Aging Director After Fisher Gives Notice

Groveland’s Council on Aging is looking for a full-time director after the current director tendered her resignation. The job is currently held by Amanda Fisher who gave her notice last week after holding the job about six months. According to a job posting, “The Director identifies programs, services and activities that enable Groveland elders to be active participants in the community. The director also advocates and educates the community on this unique population.”
GROVELAND, MA
WHAV

Receive Northern Essex Community College Enrollment Help Saturday

Northern Essex Community College hosts a fall enrollment event on its Haverhill Campus tomorrow. Enrollment staff will be available to help students get started. Students and their families will learn about academic placement options, complete online orientation and connecting with an advisor. They will also have an opportunity to speak with a financial aid specialist.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Taveras and Gonell Discuss Restorative Justice at GLFHC’s Speakers Series Thursday

“Restorative Justice” is the theme of the second session of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s Speakers Series, taking place tomorrow night. Jadi Taveras, head of school, at Esperanza Academy of Lawrence, and Quin Gonell, manager of Restorative Justice at Lawrence High School, discuss, what the Health Center calls, “the importance of restorative justice in education.”
LAWRENCE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire home collapses following explosion

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
HAMPSTEAD, NH
WHAV

Greater Haverhill Chamber’s YES Attendees to Learn Printing History

The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Youth Enrichment Series moves on to the Museum of Printing to learn about the history of printing and more. The series, known as YES, also provides a tour of the museum, an augmented reality historical videos and participation in an activity where visitors have a chance to type and print their names.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Gubernatorial Candidate Healey in Lawrence to Support Housing and Job Training, Play Basketball

Attorney General Maura Healey was in Lawrence Thursday, outlining her priorities if elected governor on housing and supporting the state’s manufacturing industry. Healey. who toured the 608 Broadway housing development in the former Marriner Mill building, which will include 87 units of mixed-income rental housing. She also picked up endorsements from Lawrence Mayor Brian De Peña, state Reps. Frank Moran and Marcos Devers and City Councilors Celina Reyes, Estella Reyes, Pavel Payano, Jeovanny A. Rodriguez, Gregory Del Rosario, Ana Levy, Maria De La Cruz and Stephanie Infante.
LAWRENCE, MA
WHAV

Dedication of the Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Mural Takes Place Tonight

(Additional photograph below.) The Dedication Ceremony for the Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Mural takes place tonight in Lawrence. Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence was killed a year ago during a bombing at the Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. She was a U.S. Marine who was helping evacuate women and children from the Kabul Airport. More than 150 Afghans were killed along with 13 U.S. servicemembers. She was able to help more than 124,000 people to safely evacuate Afghanistan as a part of her role. Posthumously, she was recognized with the Purple Heart Award and Congressional Gold Medal.
LAWRENCE, MA
CBS News

Former city employee shut down police website over a pay dispute, officials say

Officials in a Boston suburb are investigating a former city employee they say shut down the police website during a pay dispute. Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the former employee, who was the police department information technology director, took down the department website in late June and July. The website instead directed visitors to a message that called on them to contact Fuller and ask the mayor to restore it, The Boston Globe reported on Friday.
BOSTON, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
OGUNQUIT, ME
