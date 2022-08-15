Community calendar: Painting class planned at Joyner Park
Painting class set for Aug. 27 WAKE FOREST — The Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Advisory Board will host an Art in the Park painting class for ages 12 and up from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at E. Carroll Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road. The class can accommodate 30 people, and organizers say only a few seats remain available. […]
