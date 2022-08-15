ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preparing for the Nevada DMV appointment-only switch

By Jeremy Chen
 5 days ago
Starting Monday, the DMV will be switching to an appointment only model which means the usual walk-ins won’t be available.

Standing in line at the DMV will be a thing of a the past, in the eyes of the Nevada DMV. The agency rolling out an appointment only model starting Monday and encouraging people to do online services instead of coming in person.

“We’re already pretty maxed out to begin with. What we’re actually seeing is a decrease in the number of transactions that people do online and at kiosks,” Kevin Malone, public information officer for the Nevada DMV, said.

DMV officials say common services like vehicle registration after buying from a in-state dealer can all be done online.

“We’re only getting a 47 percent usage rate of that particular transaction. That’s over a 100,000 people a year we could take out,” he said.

If trying to get an appointment and making your way to an office Is too time consuming…third party registration businesses can help.

“Definitely noticed a pick-up in people saying they need to get their stuff done, what can I do? I can’t get an appointment until September things like that.”

Rafael Arroyo, president of the Association of Registration Services and owner of Smog Plus DMV Services says businesses like his can help with vehicle registration. They can help check documents and turn them into the DMV for you. Arroyo says for a fee, these services can save people time and help immigrant communities.

“DMV forms are very challenging for some people, especially if English isn’t their first language,” Arroyo said.

He says third party registration businesses also are regulated by the state.

“Licensed document preparer through the Nevada Secretary of State and you also have to have a business license of course,” he said.

DMV officials say people are welcome to use these businesses but need to watch some things closely.

“A registration service can be a good alternative. Just make sure they’re not overcharging you. Make sure they’re charging a fair price,” Malone said.

If your DMV office has Saturday hours, walk-ins are still welcome during that time, but you’ll get a return ticket to come back at whatever time is given to you.

Erin Badia
5d ago

Appointment only? How many DMV employees will be scheduling the appointments? Eternal hold or forever busy to get through. I didnt realise that the DMV could suck anymore than it already does. But, they proved to be even more inefficient.

