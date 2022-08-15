ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puzzle solutions for Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SrjJy_0hHKql6400
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uj6Sv_0hHKql6400
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: LARVA    SWIFT    GROUCH    SKINNY

Answer: The instructor who taught the job training course taught the – WORKING CLASS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"To make a film is easy; to make a good film is war. To make a very good film is a miracle." – Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

OH, THE SUMMER NIGHT/HAS A SMILE OF LIGHT/AND SHE SITS ON A SAPPHIRE THRONE. – BARRY CORNWALL

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

PERSON WEARING A CAP AND GOWN WHO LIKES TO RUSH AROUND CONSTANTLY ANNOYING FOLKS: A GRAD-FLY.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

OUT    BAT    BASE    WALK    DUGOUT    BATTER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

MIMIC, CAMEL, LILACS, SCALE, EXAMINING

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nF7KG_0hHKql6400
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. GOLF
  2. COMMEMORATE
  3. SILENCING
  4. COMEDY
  5. EDINBURGH
  6. JOKED
  7. STORYBOOKS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Memorable moments

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

