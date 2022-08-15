ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Walk Bike Nashville calls for change after 3 students hit by cars

By Nikki McGee
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJAkM_0hHKq74N00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rutherford County community is shaken after three students were hit by vehicles within a week.

On Sunday, parents with Walk Bike Nashville came together at Real Life Church to share their own stories of losing children who were hit by vehicles. Also sharing their story was Kaydyn Hamby, who was hit by a driver last week .

“It really does not feel real for a good maybe like a day, then afterwards it really hits you and it’s like wow, [I was] hit by a car,” Kaydyn said.

Neighbors pray for child hit, killed in Murfreesboro

Leaders of Walk Bike Nashville say they’ve been in contact with the family of a child who was hit and killed on the first day of school.

“Because it was tied to school, it’s so hard for them to see other kids dealing with having to get to school safely as well, and I think for them they’re in the process of grieving, holding their loved ones close to them,” said Cathy Carrillo, Education and Engagement Manager of Walk Bike Nashville.

Walk Bike Nashville is calling for Rutherford County officials to step up and make changes, like reducing speed limits in certain residential areas , and for drivers to change their behavior.

Community warns of dangerous road near elementary school

“Even if you slow down, even though you might get to work late or you might be having to add more minutes to your commute, it means the life of someone. It means someone’s child, it means someone’s mother, someone’s son,” Carrillo said.

Kayden is still on her road to recovery, both physically and emotionally.

“I used to always walk and just be on my skateboard and stuff like that, and I just don’t want to do any of that anymore because I’m so scared of just anything; it’s scary,” Kayden said.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

She hopes her story of getting hit, along with her friend, will serve as a wake-up call to drivers.

“Pay attention and stop being so oblivious and everything, it’s just I don’t understand how you can miss a kid, two actually,” Kayden said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

