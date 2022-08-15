MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday morning, the defense team for Peppertree apartments was back in federal court in Downtown Memphis. After just under three hours, Judge John Fowlkes told the defense team that he’s lost all patience with the Tesco Properties, who own the apartment complex, and their inability to hinder crime in and around the property, as well as improve the structural integrity of the buildings.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO