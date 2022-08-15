Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
‘Memphis stepped up’: 202 MAS animals adopted, rescued, fostered over weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) Director Alexis Pugh thanked the public on Wednesday for stepping up after issuing a public plea to free kennel space last week. Between Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 147 animals got either adopted, rescued, or returned home, and 55 animals went to foster....
actionnews5.com
Canine burn victim ‘Riona’ recovering after first of many skin surgeries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The canine burn victim “Riona” underwent the first of many skin expander surgeries on Thursday. Tails of Hope Dog Rescue has been caring for Riona during her long journey to recovery after intentionally being set ablaze two months ago. One-year-old Riona suffered fourth-degree burns...
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Whisper Valley Dr.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shooting on Whisper Valley Dr. leaves one person dead. At 7:08, Officers arrived on the scene at 6019 Whisper Valley Drive, where two victims were located. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital.
actionnews5.com
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is expecting more beautiful weather this weekend. Temperatures may not be as cool as Thursday but it’s still a great chance to get out and enjoy some fun things happening in the Bluff City. Memphis Runs for Autism 5k: Mid-South runners looking to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
Orange Mound Splash Pad ribbon cutting to be held this Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Orange Mound Splash Pad ribbon cutting will be on August 20. Join Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland for a ribbon cutting for the Orange Mound Splash Pad. There will be giveaways and a DJ at the event. The ribbon cutting will be on August 20 at...
actionnews5.com
New horse speed limit sign unveiled in Germantown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’ve ever driven in Germantown, you’ve probably noticed a few “Horses 10″ signs posted around the city. Last week, the City of Germantown unveiled a new sign, located on Poplar Pike eastbound just past Eastern Avenue. The “Horses 10″ signs were...
actionnews5.com
‘Memphis 7′ discusses reinstatement at Starbucks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Starbucks workers in Memphis are discussing a recent judge ruling allowing them to return to work. Thursday, a federal judge ordered the coffee giant to immediately reinstate the fired union leaders of Memphis also known as the “Memphis 7.”. “Thankfully, we were reinstated,” said Beto...
actionnews5.com
Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch Miss.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch, Mississippi, as its tenth restaurant. This would be Huey’s second restaurant ever in Mississippi. Stay tuned for more details on the location and when it is expected to be built.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Memphis radio host honored in ‘Legends of the Outdoors’ Hall of Fame
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis radio host will be among eight inductees in the 20th annual “Legends of the Outdoors” Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Springfield, Missouri, said the event’s founder Garry Mason. Larry Rea, 79, of Germantown will be among three West Tennesseans honored...
actionnews5.com
Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man they say harassed a female minor by aggressively asking her to buy laundry detergent outside the Mendenhall Kroger on Thursday evening. Police say the suspect then followed the young girl into the store, where he continued to...
actionnews5.com
Looks like a submarine but helps to heal challenging wounds
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From the outside, a hyperbaric oxygen chamber looks like an enormous submarine. But inside, pressurized 100% oxygen is used to help challenging wounds heal. Dr. Tony Alleman, medical director of the Wound Care Center at Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the...
actionnews5.com
Ark. teen hopes to become youngest Black mayor in U.S.
EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - One recent high school graduate in Earle, Arkansas, plans to run for mayor. Jaylen Smith graduated from Earle High School in May of 2022. The 18-year-old said running for mayor is no different than any other first job experience. “You know when you first get a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
Young Dolph to be inducted into MSCS Hall of Fame
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Adolph Thornton Jr., known by fans as Young Dolph, will be honored at this year’s Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Hall of Fame Gala. “Legends are rare, but Memphis native and Hamilton High School alum Adolph Thornton Jr. leaves a legacy that continues to impact millions,” said MSCS on its Hall of Fame web page.
actionnews5.com
The ‘Bartlett Bullet” ready to roll at Riverside International Speedway
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis will be home to a big race on Saturday night when the United Sprint Car Series returns for the Rumble at the River. The hometown favorite will be gunning for the checkered flag. The “Bartlett Bullet” Terry Gray returns...
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into Midtown T-Mobile
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle crashed into the front of T-Mobile in Midtown. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Friday. The vehicle went into the front of the store on Union Avenue. There are no injuries reported.
actionnews5.com
Facing closure, Peppertree apartments given final chance to address safety concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday morning, the defense team for Peppertree apartments was back in federal court in Downtown Memphis. After just under three hours, Judge John Fowlkes told the defense team that he’s lost all patience with the Tesco Properties, who own the apartment complex, and their inability to hinder crime in and around the property, as well as improve the structural integrity of the buildings.
actionnews5.com
Sanitation crews exposed to household hazardous waste after improper disposal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Solid Waste Division crews in East Memphis were exposed to hazardous waste after it spilled from their truck on Wednesday morning. The spill occurred in the area of Wallace and North Rose Road around 10:30 a.m. City of Memphis Media Affairs Manager Arlenia Cole reported...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering implements a new no cell phone policy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering has had a no cell phone policy for 19 years. The dean of students from the Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering mentions the new system they are implementing to enforce no cell phones. “In the morning, when the students...
actionnews5.com
Human trafficking continues to be ongoing problem across Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Darielle Sparks, 26, is being held on $250,000 bond after a DeSoto County sheriff’s deputy says he tried to run him or her over Thursday in Olive Branch. A deputy fired his or her weapon during the undercover sting, striking Sparks, resulting in non-critical injuries.
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever: Week 1 matchups
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The award-winning Friday Football Fever is back for 2022!. Friday marks the full slate of games in the Mid-South, and we will have full coverage of the biggest games of the week on Action News 5 at 10 p.m. These are some games you can expect...
Comments / 0