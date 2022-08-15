A drone has hit Russia’s navy headquarters in Crimea, officials said, causing huge plumes of smoke to billow from the building. The attack is understood to have struck at the heart of the heavily fortified Black Sea fleet HQ in Sevastopol on Saturday morning. The drone was shot down and fell into the roof, causing a fire, officials in the Russian-controlled peninsula claim.Within hours, large traffic jams were reported on roads out of Sevastopol, which is the largest city on the Crimean peninsula and the area’s most important port and naval base.It came a day after explosions erupted...

