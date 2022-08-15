Read full article on original website
Related
50 Cent Reacts To Brooklyn Bishop Being Robbed Of Jewelry During Sermon
Click here to read the full article. News of the brazen armed robbery of a Brooklyn Bishop delivering a sermon during a livestream has garnered commentary from people all over social media. Some have voiced shock, while others have questioned why the clergyman was wearing expensive jewelry to begin with. Known for weighing in on various matters of public interest, from politics to tabloid fodder, rapper 50 Cent shared his own reaction on Twitter. The entrepreneur and philanthropist reposted the viral clip with a caption conveying his matter-of-fact attitude about the incident. “Meanwhile back in New York, they robbing the church...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64
Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote in an Instagram post. More from VIBE.comIssa Rae's New Series 'Rap Sh*t' To Debut At...
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Paid Future $250,000 for ‘Pressurelicious’ Verse
Getting a feature from one of the top rappers in the game can get pricey. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion. The Lone Star State rapper revealed she paid Future $250,000 for a "Pressurelicious" verse. In a video interview with Power 106 Los Angeles' Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk, which premiered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch Tenacious D, Beck, and Dave Grohl Cover “Summer Breeze” at Los Angeles Benefit Show
Last night (August 16), Tenacious D, Beck, Dave Grohl, John C. Reilly, and Greg Kurstin joined forces onstage during filmmaker Judd Apatow’s charity concert in Los Angeles. They did a live rendition of Seals & Crofts 1972 ballad “Summer Breeze.” Watch a clip from the set on Instagram.
Nipsey Hussle Gets Walk of Fame Star on His Birthday, Lauren London Says He 'Would've Been Honored'
Nipsey Hussle's legacy has been immortalized on Hollywood Boulevard. On Monday, Aug. 15 — which would've been the late rapper's 37th birthday — Nipsey Hussle was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, presented at a ceremony attended by his family, longtime partner Lauren London and fellow rappers YG and Roddy Ricch.
Billboard
50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather Squash Long-Running Beef: ‘Big Bags Coming Out’
50 Cent has squashed one of his longest-running beefs. The raptrepeneur dropped by The Breakfast Club on Monday morning (Aug. 15) and revealed that during this year’s Super Bowl weekend actress/comedian Mo’Nique called him out during her set in Las Vegas and insisted he settle a long-running public battle with former boxing champ Floyd Mayweather.
HipHopDX.com
The Game Dragged By Battle Rap Vet For 'Desperately’ Vying For Eminem’s Attention
Battle rapper Pat Stay has called out The Game for his attempt to bait Eminem with “The Black Slim Shady” diss track, which arrived on Friday (August 12) as part of Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind. On Tuesday (August 16), the 36-year-old artist posted of photo of Game, shirtless...
RELATED PEOPLE
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Sue Triller for $28 Million, Demand Payment for Verzuz Sale
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland sold their Verzuz series to Triller in 2021, and, today, the producers have filed a lawsuit claiming the company still owes them $28 million, Billboard reports. In the complaint, the duo’s lawyers claim that Triller has failed to respond to demands for payment and have repeatedly defaulted in payment obligations.
Success
Oneida are one of indie rock’s most enviable and enduring institutions. When the ragtag crew assembled a quarter-century ago, they felt like New York pariahs, unwilling to participate in established industry machinations. Instead, they became a cornerstone of a scene they helped create, turning Brooklyn lofts, warehouses, and abandoned industrial complexes into creative playgrounds. They built one studio and, when condo construction took it, built another: their fabled Ocropolis. An expanded record deal that gave them their own imprint meant Oneida could use the space as a communal hub, recording bands whose music they in turn released.
HipHopDX.com
Lloyd Banks Says He Could Drop An Album Every Year For Next 5 Years
Lloyd Banks has made it clear in a new interview with HipHopDX that he’s planning on keeping his comeback run going. The Queens rapper, who dropped the sequel to his Course of the Inevitable album in July, talked to DX about how he’s able to still rap at an elite level despite taking time off, while stating that he could also drop a heater every summer if need be.
Comedian Teddy Ray, featured on 'Wild N' Out' and 'All Def Comedy,' dies at 32
Teddy Ray, a Los Angeles born-and-bred comedian, has died. He was 32 years old. Ray’s death was confirmed by Comedy Central on Friday evening. “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer,” the network wrote. “He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”. Ray was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Listen to Chris Patrick’s “Insane/Staircases”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Chris Patrick would be the first person to tell you that his demons get the best of him. The New Jersey rapper spends the length of “Insane/Staircases,” a highlight from his latest project X-Files, attempting to regain his mental balance. On the song’s first half, Chris’s panicked bars swirl around producer Senna’s anxious synths as he smokes copious amounts of weed to keep himself back from the edge. By the time the Darius Foster-produced “Staircases” starts, he’s less manic but just as contemplative, questioning God in the face of lost friends and declining mental health. As his messages become more direct, his vocals are pitched lower and lower: “My faith is based on patience and my patience starting to fade.” Chris’s skills as a rapper and storyteller keep him floating through these chaotic waters.
700 Bliss Announce Tour Dates, Share New “Nothing to Declare” Video: Watch
700 Bliss—the duo of Moor Mother and DJ Haram—have released the music video for the Nothing to Declare title track. The visual was directed by Richard R Ross. Watch below. 700 Bliss will play a handful of concerts this summer and autumn. Find the duo’s schedule—featuring shows in August and October—below.
Dinosaur Jr. and Circuit des Yeux Share Covers in THX Spatial Audio: Listen
Dinosaur Jr., Circuit des Yeux, and the jazz musician Anat Cohen have each shared a song recorded using THX Spatial Audio, a technology described by the company as next-generation surround sound. Dinosaur Jr. covered the Zombies’ “Whenever You’re Ready,” Circuit des Yeux took on Bauhaus’ “Double Dare,” and Anat Cohen recorded new song “Calling Vic Juris.” Click those links to check out the 24-bit tracks, all via the audiophile streaming service Qobuz, which commissioned the project.
HitPiece, the Infamous Music NFTs Startup, Relaunches With Actual Musician Partners
In February, an early version of an NFT marketplace centered on single and album artwork called HitPiece became the focal point of a social media uproar. Artists aired their collective rage after seeing their album and single artwork apparently being offered up as NFTs without permission. The website shut down in short order. Months later, the service has relaunched with actual participation from a handful of artists, Billboard reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Megan Thee Stallion, Tomu DJ, Nikki Nair, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Listen to jaydes’ “dont worry bout me”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “You have no heart” isn’t just jaydes’ producer tag; it’s a mood setter. There aren’t many songs with traces of plugg that sound as somber as “dont worry bout me,” a track on the South Florida rapper’s melodic self-produced EP heartpacing. Whether it’s the pricey Balenciaga on his feet or the girl who swears he’s lying about a missed text, all he can do is shrug. It’s not exactly the too-cool-to-care spirit that dominates most of the subgenre; instead he’s got a slight case of the blues. But the song is more exciting than it sounds. In under two minutes, the beat pulls from plugg essentials (soft piano lines), early Kodak Black tapes (the stuttering bounce of the drums), and Atlanta trap (the “Aaaah (169)” sample popularized by producers like Zaytoven), all topped with DJ scratches and bursts of noise. His sing-rapping is layered, too. Through a conversational and choppy delivery, he shifts from sweetly smooth croons to lightly breezy raps. The feeling is drab but the song isn’t.
Drillmatic Heart vs. Mind
Riffing off another artist’s work to make your own is a tried-and-true cure for writer’s block. But while such exercises often serve as a jumping-off point, on The Game’s new album Drillmatic Heart vs. Mind they’re the endgame—resulting in a nostalgia trip with little substance, the rap version of the Stranger Things aesthetic. Game has long approached his place in hip-hop with a mix of reverence and entitlement; the hook on the title track of his 2005 major label debut The Documentary is literally just his list of the greatest records of all time, his own included. He may truly believe that he’s among hip-hop’s elite MCs, but his career in the two decades since has been defined by his inability to accept the fact that few would agree.
Blackpink Drop Video for New Song “Pink Venom”: Watch
K-pop girl group Blackpink have shared the lead single from their forthcoming sophomore LP Born Pink. The new song is called “Pink Venom,” and it arrives with a new music video. Watch the visual below. Born Pink is out September 16 via YG Entertainment. The album was announced...
Pitchfork
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0