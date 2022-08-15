ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

BBB warns about different types of QR code scams

By Michelle Linn, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332jwq_0hHKnkXM00

TULSA, Okla. — QR codes are everywhere, but scammers are taking advantage of them as they get more popular.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said consumers and police departments around the country are reporting new ways QR codes are leading to scams. The scams occur most often when a QR code is posted in a public spot.

“So with a QR code, there’s really no way to tell if you’re going to the right website, if you’re clicking on something that you know where you’re going,” said Amie Mitchell with the BBB.

For example, Mitchell said the fraudulent QR codes are being put on the backs of parking meters. People assume they’re paying to park, but scammers printed their own stickers and covered up the real QR codes.

“You’re just clicking a link, but you’re clicking a link blindly, so we do recommend that you do that very, very, very cautiously,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell also said someone in Tulsa is out hundreds of dollars because of another type of QR code scam.

“We had a consumer that lost $1,600 here in Tulsa. They were putting a deposit down on a home. They put the deposit down and they lost their money because it was a scam,” Mitchell said. “Housing is one of those markets that’s very hot right now, so if you’re looking for a home, be very, very careful.”

Mitchell said to never put a deposit down through a QR code. Make contact with the individual.

“And make the transaction as legal as possible with paperwork, with a money trail,” she said.

Another QR code scam the BBB is seeing is fake utility bills. People are contacted by a scammer pretending to be their utility company, saying that they owe money. The scammer then says they must pay immediately and the regular payment portal is down, so they send a QR code to scan, to access an alleged backup portal.

The BBB says not to fall for it, because it’s a scam.

If you’ve been the victim of a QR code scam, report it, that could prevent another person from falling victim.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa airport seeing increase in passenger travel

TULSA, Okla. — Passenger travel is once again back to pre-pandemic levels at Tulsa International Airport. Airport officials released passenger numbers for the month of July, which show numbers are slightly better than what they were in July 2019. Andrew Pierini with the Tulsa airport said other airports are...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbb#Qr Codes#Scams#Fraud#Qr
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

South Tulsa community voice worries over 5G towers

TULSA, Okla. — People living in a south Tulsa community have met to see what more they can do to stop 5G towers from going up in their neighborhood. Earlier this year, four towers were taken down because of the community’s campaign but revised plans were submitted to put them back up again.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee Nation chief, deputy chief create policy providing all employees with paid leave for birth

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced Thursday the creation of a new family leave policy providing all qualifying parents who work fulltime for Cherokee nation with paid time off for the birth of a child or adoption through the tribe’s Indian Child Welfare Department. The polic also expands the tribe’s existing paid foster parent leave by adding an extra five days of leave.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
71K+
Followers
127K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy